Save 40% on Skechers, 70% on Tan-Luxe, 65% on Reebok, 70% on Coach & More of Today’s Best Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Mondays may not always be the highlight of our week, but who says we can't inject a little excitement into the day with some wallet-friendly finds? I've scoured the the internet so you can sit back, relax, and indulge in some guilt-free retail therapy. Consider me your personal savings guru, here to sprinkle a dash of delight into your day.
From fashion-forward steals to beauty bargains that'll make your skin sing with joy, I've rounded up an irresistible selection of deals and sales just waiting to be discovered. So, whether you're yearning to revamp your wardrobe, spruce up your living space, or simply pamper yourself with a little something special, you're in for a treat. Get ready to snag some seriously swoon-worthy savings. Here are today's top-notch deals.
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Skechers: Save 40% on thousands of Skechers styles.
- Tan-Luxe: Spring into summer with 70% discounts from Tan-Luxe.
- Coach Outlet: Stand out in style with 70% off Coach deals.
- Banana Republic Factory: Get an EXTRA 20% off Banana Republic styles that are already 50% off.
- Soma: Buy 3 panties, get 3 free.
- Zappos: Save up to 70% on Free People, Sam Edelman, Brooks, Veja, Nine West, and more during the Zappos Memorial Day Sale.
- ILIA: Take 20% off ILIA skincare and makeup (discount applied at checkout).
- Yankee Candle: Get 75% off Yankee Candles, home fragrances, and more.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
Skechers Deals
Save 40% on thousands of Skechers styles.
More Fashion Deals
adidas: Get up to 50% off thousands of adidas styles.
Aerie: Save up to 50% on Aerie shorts.
ALDO Shoes: Buy 1, get 1 for 40% off (discount applied at checkout).
Banana Republic Factory: Get an EXTRA 20% off Banana Republic styles that are already 50% off.
BaubleBar: Take 20% off BaubleBar necklaces for a limited time (discount applied at checkout).
Bare Necessities: Sale into summer with 25% off swimwear, bras, panties, loungewear, and more.
Boohoo: Save 40% on almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach Outlet: Stand out in style with 70% off Coach deals.
Cosabella: Elevate your everyday with 50% off bras, bralettes, panties, loungewear, and more.
Cupshe: Save up to 60% on swimsuits and cover-ups.
DSW: Get up to 60% off clearance and EXTRA 20% off when you use the code code CLEARIT.
Everlane: Take 25% off men's styles from Everlane.
Gap: Shop 50% off summer essentials and an EXTRA 50% off sale styles (discount applied at checkout).
Gap Factory: Refresh your wardrobe with 60% off deals from Gap.
Good American: Get $50 off jeans from Khloé Kardashian's brand Good American (discount applied at checkout).
Halara: Get Halara bestsellers for 80% off.
Hollister: Don't miss these $10 styles from Hollister.
J.Crew: Shop wear-to-work styles for only $39.50
J.Crew Factory: Get up to 60% off J.Crew styles.
Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off almost everything.
Lands' End: Use the code VACATION to get 40% off from Lands' End. Plus, save 60% on swimwear.
lululemon: Technically, there isn't a lululemon sale today, but you can get amazing prices on 200+ styles in the We Made Too Much section.
Marshalls: Get major fashion deals from Marshalls.
Michael Kors: Use the code VIP25 to get an extra 25% off Michael Kors.
Nasty Gal: Save 60% on summer styles from Nasty Gal.
Nordstrom: Shop major deals during the iconic Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale.
Nordstrom Rack: Shop Nordstrom Rack's top 100 summer deals.
Old Navy: Shop these $20 and under steals from Old Navy.
Reebok: Use the code MEMORIALDAY to save 65% sitewide and get an EXTRA 20% off sale styles.
Shopbop: Use the code EXTRA25 to get an EXTRA 25% off sale styles.
Soma: Buy 3 panties, get 3 free.
Swimsuits For All: Save up to 50% on swimsuits just in time for summer.
Terez: Use the code SOS to get an EXTRA 30% off the Terez sale section.
TJ Maxx: Don't miss major discounts on spring and summer fashion from TJ Maxx.
VICI: Get 25% off new arrivals with the code HOT25.
Victoria's Secret: Shop buy 2, get 1 free deals on everything from Victoria's Secret.
Windsor: Save up to 80% on Windsor styles.
Zappos: Save up to 70% on Free People, Sam Edelman, Brooks, Veja, Nine West, and more during the Zappos Memorial Day Sale.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
Tan-Luxe Deals
Spring into summer with 70% discounts from Tan-Luxe.
More Beauty Deals
Beachwaver: Save 40% on Beachwaver rotating curling irons (that do all the work for you) and styling products.
Bio Ionic: Use the code SMARTX40 to get 25% off the Bio Ionic 40% Off SMART-X High Efficiency Dryer.
Farmacy Beauty: Use the code SKINRESET to take 25% off Farmacy Beauty products.
ILIA: Take 20% off ILIA skincare and makeup (discount applied at checkout).
Kitsch: Use the code MDW25 to get 25% off Kitsch hair care, skincare, and more.
Murad: Use the code RETINAL to get 25% off Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment.
Ogee: Get glowing with 20% off Ogee products.
Paula's Choice: Get your favorite Paula's Choice products for just $29.
Too Faced: Take 30% off Too Faced Born This Way foundation, concealer, and setting powder.
Violet Grey: Save 50% on Charlotte Tilbury, Maison Margiela, Byredo, and more top beauty brands.
Today's Best Home Deals
iRobot Deals
Take $545 off select iRobot vacuums, which do all the work for you.
More Home Deals
Amerisleep: Get $500 off an Amerisleep mattress.
Apt2B: Save up to 35% on Apt2B furniture, decor, and more.
Avocado Mattress: Take 20% off certified organic mattresses.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Make the most of your summer with 50% off outdoor essentials.
Capri Blue: Take 20% off jumbo-size Capri Blue candles.
Casper: Get 30% off mattresses and more.
Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off your Cocoon by Sealy purchase.
Cozy Earth: Score up to 25% off best-selling bedding and more from Cozy Earth.
Crate & Barrel: Get 30% off best-selling furniture and more deals from Crate & Barrel.
DreamCloud: Save 50% on DreamCloud mattresses.
Dyson: Get $170 off Dyson vacuums and other devices.
Ember: Use the code DAD24 to get 20% off Ember mugs and more.
Leesa: Take 30% off a Leesa mattress.
Mattress Firm: Save 72% on mattresses, with queen mattress deals as low as $169.99.
Nectar Sleep: Shop 40% off deals on Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nest Bedding: Get 50% off deals on bedding, furniture, mattresses, and more.
Nuzzie: Use the code MEMORIALDAY20 to get 20% off my favorite weighted blankets.
Pottery Barn: Shop 40% off furniture deals.
Pottery Barn Kids: Take 50% off kids' furniture.
Pottery Barn Teen: Get 60% off during the Summer Furniture Sale.
Purple: Get up to $800 off a Purple mattress and base.
Raymour & Flanigan: Take 30% off living room must-haves, bedroom furniture, rugs, outdoor decor, and more.
Rugs.com: Take 80% off indoor and outdoor rugs.
Saatva: Save $600 on Saatva mattresses and more before these deals disappear.
Sleep Number: Save up to 50% on Sleep Number mattresses and more.
Sur La Table: Take up to 70% off summer home essentials.
West Elm: Redecorate your home with 60% off deals.
Yankee Candle: Get 75% off Yankee Candles, home fragrances, and more.
More Deals
1800Flowers: Brighten your space and lift your mood with 40% off deals on plants.
Ban.do: Shop $5 deals before they disappear.
The Bouqs: Use the code PEONY to get 20% off peonies.
BruMate: Get 30% off select BruMate travel mugs.
Etsy: Get 30% off Father's Day gifts from Etsy.
Omaha Steaks: Shop 50% discounts from Omaha Steaks.
Samsonite: Travel in style with 30% off Samsonite luggage discounts.
Target: Shop great deals on Father's Day gifts.
Therabody: Save up to $150 on massagers and workout recovery products.
Urban Stems: Save 25% on farm-fresh flowers from Urban Stems.
What are the best deals right now?
Save 40% on thousands of Skechers styles. Spring into summer with 70% discounts from Tan-Luxe. Stand out in style with 70% off Coach deals.
Get an EXTRA 20% off Banana Republic styles that are already 50% off. Buy 3 panties, get 3 free.
Save up to 70% on Free People, Sam Edelman, Brooks, Veja, Nine West, and more during the Zappos Memorial Day Sale.
Take 20% off ILIA skincare and makeup (discount applied at checkout). Get 75% off Yankee Candles, home fragrances, and more.
Where can I find the best deals?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.