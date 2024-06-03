Save 40% on Skechers, 70% on Tan-Luxe, 65% on Reebok, 70% on Coach & More of Today’s Best Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Mondays may not always be the highlight of our week, but who says we can't inject a little excitement into the day with some wallet-friendly finds? I've scoured the the internet so you can sit back, relax, and indulge in some guilt-free retail therapy. Consider me your personal savings guru, here to sprinkle a dash of delight into your day.

From fashion-forward steals to beauty bargains that'll make your skin sing with joy, I've rounded up an irresistible selection of deals and sales just waiting to be discovered. So, whether you're yearning to revamp your wardrobe, spruce up your living space, or simply pamper yourself with a little something special, you're in for a treat. Get ready to snag some seriously swoon-worthy savings. Here are today's top-notch deals.

E! Shopping Editor Picks