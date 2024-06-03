Inside Shiloh's Decision to Remove Brad Pitt's Last Name and Keep Angelina Jolie's

Watch : Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files to Change Name

Angelina Jolie and ex Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh took matters into her own hands when she filed to change her last name.

On May 27, her 18th birthday, the fourth-eldest of the former couple's six children submitted a petition at a Los Angeles Court to remove the hyphenated "Pitt" part of her surname Jolie-Pitt to be known as Shiloh Nouvel Jolie. A source close to the matter told E! News June 2 that Shiloh had hired her own lawyer to handle the case and paid for it on her own.

She is not the first of the actors' six children to omit her dad's last name. When her sister Zahara, 19, joined a sorority at Spelman College last November, she introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie during the initiation ceremony.

In addition, multiple outlets reported last month that the name of Angelina and Brad's youngest daughter Vivienne is credited as "Vivienne Jolie" in the playbill for the new Broadway musical The Outsiders, which the 15-year-old helped produce with her mom.