Gabby Petito's Mom Forgives Brian Laundrie for Killing Her Daughter But Not His "Evil" Mother

Gabby Petito's mother says she forgives her daughter's murderer. But his mom? Not at all.
The 22-year-old, a van life vlogger, was found strangled to death in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming in 2021 after a road trip with fiancé Brian Laundrie, 23, who later confessed to her killing and took his own life.
"I speak for myself here when I say Brian, I forgive you," Gabby's mother Nichole Schmidt said at a panel at CrimeCon 2024 in Nashville May 31, Fox News reported. "I needed to release myself from the chains of anger and bitterness, and I refuse to let your despicable act define the rest of my life."
Nichole then turning the attention to Brian's mother Roberta Laundrie, who, along with husband Christopher Laundrie, Gabby's family had accused in a since-settled civil lawsuit of trying to help their son cover up their daughter's murder, which they denied.
"As for you, Roberta, and I call you out individually because you are evidently the mastermind that shattered your family and mine with your evil ways. I see no empathy in your eyes," Gabby's mother said. "No remorse in your heart and no willingness to take responsibility for your actions."
She added, per People, "You do not deserve forgiveness."
E! News has reached out to a Laundrie family rep for comment and has not heard back.
Weeks before Gabby's body was found, her fiancé returned to the Florida home they shared with his parents. After her family reported her missing, police named Brian a person of interest and he went on the run and took his own life. Near his remains, authorities found his notebook with a confession that he had "ended" Gabby's life and a backpack carrying a letter from his mother, which included the title "Burn After Reading" and an offer to bring him a shovel and trash bags should he "need to dispose of a body."
Schmidt appeared at CrimeCon 2024 with Gabby's stepmother Tara Petito, with both wearing black T-shirt bearing the words "Burn After Reading." The family is selling the tees on the Gabby Petito Foundation website to promote domestic violence awareness.
The letter from Brian's mom, obtained by NBC News, was made public in 2023 as part of a civil lawsuit Gabby's parents filed a year earlier against the Laundries for emotional distress in connection with her death. Roberta had said the note pre-dated the couple's 2021 road trip and that she meant to reach out to her son while they "were experiencing a difficult period" in their relationship, according to an affidavit obtained by CNN.
In the lawsuit, which was settled out of court earlier this year, the travel vlogger's family alleged that Brian's parents knew Gabby was dead weeks before her body was located but lied to them and the public by sharing messages that expressed hope she'd be found.
"While Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt were desperately searching for information concerning their daughter," stated the filing, obtained by E! News, "Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie were keeping the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie secret, and it is believed were making arrangements for him to leave the country."
At the time of the filing, the Laundries' lawyer said in a statement to E! News, "Assuming everything the Petitos allege in their lawsuit is true, which we deny, this lawsuit does not change the fact that the Laundries had no obligation to speak to Law Enforcement or any third-party including the Petito family."