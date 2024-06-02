Gabby Petito's Mom Forgives Brian Laundrie for Killing Her Daughter But Not His "Evil" Mother

Watch : Gabby Petito’s Mom Forgives Brian Laundrie But Not His “Evil” Mother

Gabby Petito's mother says she forgives her daughter's murderer. But his mom? Not at all.

The 22-year-old, a van life vlogger, was found strangled to death in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming in 2021 after a road trip with fiancé Brian Laundrie, 23, who later confessed to her killing and took his own life.

"I speak for myself here when I say Brian, I forgive you," Gabby's mother Nichole Schmidt said at a panel at CrimeCon 2024 in Nashville May 31, Fox News reported. "I needed to release myself from the chains of anger and bitterness, and I refuse to let your despicable act define the rest of my life."

Nichole then turning the attention to Brian's mother Roberta Laundrie, who, along with husband Christopher Laundrie, Gabby's family had accused in a since-settled civil lawsuit of trying to help their son cover up their daughter's murder, which they denied.

"As for you, Roberta, and I call you out individually because you are evidently the mastermind that shattered your family and mine with your evil ways. I see no empathy in your eyes," Gabby's mother said. "No remorse in your heart and no willingness to take responsibility for your actions."