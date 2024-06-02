NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Katy Perry Shares "Fixed" Version of Harrison Butker's Controversial Commencement Speech

Katy Perry posted a heavily edited version of Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's commencement speech to kick off Pride Month, weeks after his original comments sparked controversy.

Katy Perry roared back at a guy and she liked it.

To kick off LGBTQ+ Pride Month, the singer shared a heavily edited version of Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech.

"Fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays — you can do anything," Perry, 39, wrote on Instagram June 1. "Congratulations and happy pride."

Speaking on camera at Kansas' Benedictine College May 11, Butker said most female graduates would be "most excited" about marriage and motherhood and also spoke out against topics such as abortion and IVF.  The edited speech posted by the singer, who rose to fame after the release of her 2008 debut single "I Kissed a Girl," splices some of the athlete's words together to make it sound as though he praises the women over their future careers, promotes "diversity, equity and inclusion" and wishes people a happy Pride Month.

E! News has reached out to Butker's rep for comment on Perry's post and has not head back.

The NFL player had stirred mixed reactions with his speech. On May 24, he broke his silence about the controversy while defending his Catholic faith.

"Over the past few days, my beliefs or what people think I believe have been the focus of countless discussions around the globe," Butker said in a speech at the Courage Under Fire Gala in Nashville, presented by the Regina Caeli Academy, a homeschool hybrid academy for Catholic families. "At the outset, many people expressed a shocking level of hate. But as the days went on, even those who disagreed with my viewpoints shared their support for my freedom of religion."

The 28-year-old continued, "In my seven years in the NFL, I've become familiar with the positive and negative comments, but the majority of them revolve around my performance on the field. But as to be expected, the more I've talked about what I value most, which is my Catholic faith, the more polarizing I have become. It's a decision I've consciously made and one I do not regret at all."

Find out what stars have said about Butker's speech...

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager

"Well, I’m where I am today because I have a husband who leans into his vocation, which is being an equal partner," Jenna—who shares daughters Mila, 11, and Poppy, 8, and son Hal, 4, with husband Henry Hager—said on TODAY. "And I tell him that all the time."

Added co-anchor Hoda, who's mom to daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 5: "Don’t speak for us. Stop speaking for women out there."

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Travis Kelce

"I cherish him as a teammate," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said on the May 24 episode of the New Heights podcast. "He's treated family and family that I've introduced to him with nothing but respect and kindness. And that's how he treats everyone."

"When it comes down to his views and what he said at Saint Benedict's commencement speech, those are his," he continued. "I can't say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it outside of just him loving his family and his kids. And I don't think that I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views, of how to go about life, that's just not who I am."

Jim Bennett/Getty Images

Eddie Vedder

The Pearl Jam frontman had some choice words, calling Butker at "f---kin' p---y" during a May 18 concert in Las Vegas.

"That’s some good men, good women, making up a great band," he said, gesturing to his fellow musicians onstage. "The singer, Jessica [Dobson], and the keyboard player, Patti [King], they must not have believed that [deepening his voice] 'diabolical lie' that women should take pride in taking a back seat to their man."

Vedder—dad to daughters Olivia and Harper with wife Jill McCormick—waited for the applause to trail off, then added that homemaking "is maybe one of the hardest jobs" and one to "definitely take pride in."

But he didn't "understand the logic" of advising anyone, men or women, that they'll benefit from giving up their dreams.

And, Vedder added, "There’s nothing more masculine than a strong man supporting a strong woman and people of quality do not fear equality."

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Maren Morris

The "Bones" singer reacted to Harrison's speech with a reference to a social media trend in which women say whether they'd rather encounter a bear or a man while alone in the woods. 

Under a video of the NFL player's speech, Maren wrote on her Instagram Story, "I choose the bear." 

Perry Knotts / Contributor (Getty)

Jason Kelce

“There’s always going to be opinions that everybody shares that you’re going to disagree with,” the former Philadelphia Eagles center said on the May 24 episode of the New Heights podcast. “And make no mistake about it, a lot of the things he said in his commencement speech are not things that I align myself with. But, he’s giving a commencement speech at a Catholic university, and, shocker, it ended up being a very religious and Catholic speech."

“To me," he continued, "I can listen to somebody talk and take great value in it, like when he’s talking about the importance of family and the importance that a great mother can make, while also acknowledge that not everybody has to be a homemaker if that’s not what they want to do in life.”

Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Maria Shriver

"What point was Harrison Butker really trying to make to women in his graduation speech about their present day life choices?" Maria wrote on X, formerly Twitter, May 16. "Did he really want them, aka us, to believe that our lives truly only begin when we lean into the vocation of wife and mother?"

"Look, everyone has the right to free speech in our country," she continued. "That's the benefit of living in a democracy. But those of us who are women and who have a voice have the right to disagree with Butker."

instagram (@kbstafford89)

Kelly Stafford

"Building men up and not tearing them down is important. Building women and not tearing them down is important," wrote the podcast host and mother of four daughters with her husband, L.A. Rams quarterback Matt Stafford, in a May 16 Instagram post.

"Everyone has a choice of what they want his/her life to look like...it's not up to anyone else or society. The more society tells women where they belong, the more imposter syndrome starts to creep in, that they don't belong because that's what society is telling them."

She continued, "I'm happy and I thrive at home with being the homemaker, but that's not every woman's story nor should it have to be. Some women choose not to stay home and some women don't have the luxury to choose. We all might not agree on everything, but I think we all want the same end goal, a better world for our kids.

"I think supporting and encouraging women and men in whatever roles they choose is a great first step towards that goal."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Patricia Heaton

"I don't understand why everybody's knickers in a twist," the Everybody Loves Raymond actor shared in a video. "He gave a commencement speech. The audience applauded twice during the speech and gave him a standing ovation at the end. So clearly they enjoyed what he was saying. The guy is espousing his own opinions and Catholic doctrine."

"So what? It's his opnion, he can have one," she continued. "He's not a monster for stating what he believes."

Lou Rocco via Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg

"I like when people say what they need to say—he's at a Catholic College, he's a staunch Catholic," she said during the May 16 episode of The View. "These are his beliefs and he's welcome to him. I don't have to believe them, right? I don't have to accept them. The ladies that were sitting in that audience do not have to accept them."

"I'm okay with him saying whatever he says and the women who are sitting there if they take his advice, good for them, they'll be happy," she added. "If they don't go for them, they will be happy a different way. That's my attitude." 

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes

"There's certain things that he said that I don't necessarily agree with," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback explained during a May 22 press conference, "but I understand the person that he is and he is trying to do whatever he can to lead people in the right direction."

"And that might not be the same values as I have, but at the same time, I'm going to judge him by the character that he shows every single day," he said. "That's a great person and we'll continue to move along and try to help build each other up to make ourselves better every single day."

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Andy Reid

"Everybody's got their own opinion," the Kansas City Chiefs coach said during a May 22 press conference. "And that's what's so great about this country, you could share those things, and you work through it."

"I didn't talk to him about this, didn’t think we’d need to," he continued. "We’re a microcosm of life here, everybody’s from different areas, different religions, different races. And so we all get along, we all respect each other's opinions, and not necessarily do we go by those, but we respect everybody to have a voice. It's a great thing about America. And we're just like I said a microcosm of that and my wish that everybody could kind of follow that."

“I don’t think he was speaking ill of women," he added. "He has his opinions, and we all respect that."

HBO

Bill Maher

While emphasizing "how much this guy is not like me,” the TV host did say OF Harrison's speech during Real Time, "I don’t see what the big crime is, I really don’t.”

He continued, "Like he’s saying some of you may go on to successful careers, but a lot of you are excited about this other way that people, everybody used to be and now can. Can’t that just be a choice too?"

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tavia and Gracie Hunt

The wife and daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs CEO, Clark Hunt, spoke out following the team kicker's controversial statements. 

"I've always encouraged my daughters to be highly educated and chase their dreams," Tavia, who also shares daughter Ava Hunt, 18, and son Knobel Hunt, 20, with Clark, wrote on Instagram, alongside throwback pics of herself with her kids. "I want them to know that they can do whatever they want (that honors God). But I also want them to know that I believe finding a spouse who loves and honors you as or before himself and raising a family together is one of the greatest blessings this world has to offer." 

Gracie, 25, then told Fox News' Fox & Friends, "I've had the most incredible mom who had the ability to stay home and be with us as kids growing up. And I understand that there are many women out there who can't make that decision. But for me and my life, I know it was really formative and in shaping me and my siblings into who we are."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Roger Goodell

"Listen, we have over 3,000 players. We have executives around the league. They have a diversity of opinions and thoughts just like America does," the NFL commissioner said. "I think that's something that we treasure and that's part of, I think, ultimately what makes us as a society better."

