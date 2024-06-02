Katy Perry Shares "Fixed" Version of Harrison Butker's Controversial Commencement Speech

Watch : Harrison Butker Says He Has "No Regrets" Following Controversial Commencement Speech

Katy Perry roared back at a guy and she liked it.

To kick off LGBTQ+ Pride Month, the singer shared a heavily edited version of Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech.

"Fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays — you can do anything," Perry, 39, wrote on Instagram June 1. "Congratulations and happy pride."

Speaking on camera at Kansas' Benedictine College May 11, Butker said most female graduates would be "most excited" about marriage and motherhood and also spoke out against topics such as abortion and IVF. The edited speech posted by the singer, who rose to fame after the release of her 2008 debut single "I Kissed a Girl," splices some of the athlete's words together to make it sound as though he praises the women over their future careers, promotes "diversity, equity and inclusion" and wishes people a happy Pride Month.

E! News has reached out to Butker's rep for comment on Perry's post and has not head back.

The NFL player had stirred mixed reactions with his speech. On May 24, he broke his silence about the controversy while defending his Catholic faith.