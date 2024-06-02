NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Joe Jonas and Model Stormi Bree Break Up After Brief Romance

Five months after Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree first sparked romance rumors, the Jonas Brothers singer and the model have called it quits.

After getting hit by the lovebug, Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree have gone their separate ways.

The Jonas Brothers singer and the model, who first sparked relationship rumors in January, have called it quits after a brief romance, multiple outlets report.

E! News has reached out to reps for Joe and Stormi for comment and has not heard back.

While Joe, 34, and Stormi, 33, never officially addressed their romance, they were spotted spending time together in early 2024, even traveling to Los Cabos, Colorado, New York and Australia.

As the stars enter a new chapter, Stormi—mom to 6-year-old daughter Gravity with ex Lucky Blue Smith—shared a message with her fans.

"Remember whoever you are you're so loved," she wrote on Instagram May 29, "and I hope you're having a wonderful day and being kind to yourself."

Meanwhile, Joe—who shares daughters Willa Jonas, 3, and Delphine Jonas, 22 months, with ex Sophie Turner—has been posting photos on Instagram from his travels overseas.

Sophie Turner's Life After Joe Jonas Split

The DNCE frontman's relationship with Stormi (née Stormi Bree Henley), began about four months after he and Sophie announced their breakup.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they shared in a joint statement, posted to their respective Instagram accounts Sept. 6. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

And although it took time to navigate their co-parenting relationship, it seems as though the exes are united on putting their kids first.

"I'm unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children," the Game of Thrones alum told British Vogue in May. "They're the victims in all of this. But I think we're doing the best we can. I'm confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that's all that I can ask for."

