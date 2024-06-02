Joe Jonas and Model Stormi Bree Break Up After Brief Romance

Watch : Joe Jonas Teases New Song About Being 'Sad' After Sophie Turner Divorce

After getting hit by the lovebug, Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree have gone their separate ways.

The Jonas Brothers singer and the model, who first sparked relationship rumors in January, have called it quits after a brief romance, multiple outlets report.

E! News has reached out to reps for Joe and Stormi for comment and has not heard back.

While Joe, 34, and Stormi, 33, never officially addressed their romance, they were spotted spending time together in early 2024, even traveling to Los Cabos, Colorado, New York and Australia.

As the stars enter a new chapter, Stormi—mom to 6-year-old daughter Gravity with ex Lucky Blue Smith—shared a message with her fans.

"Remember whoever you are you're so loved," she wrote on Instagram May 29, "and I hope you're having a wonderful day and being kind to yourself."

Meanwhile, Joe—who shares daughters Willa Jonas, 3, and Delphine Jonas, 22 months, with ex Sophie Turner—has been posting photos on Instagram from his travels overseas.