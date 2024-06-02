Boy Meets World's William Daniels Has a Mini Cast Reunion With His "Favorite Students"

Watch : Danielle Fishel Reveals She Directed Her 1st Movie in Under 14 Days!

Class undismissed!

William Daniels, who played Mr. Feeny on Boy Meets World, recently reunited with past costars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle, who played three of his character's students, Topanga Lawrence, Shawn Hunter and Eric Matthews, respectively.

The 97-year-old shared a photo of himself at a restaurant with the trio on his Instagram June 1. Also pictured with them: Daniels' wife Bonnie Bartlett Daniels, 94, who played his love interest on the '90s Disney Channel comedy series.

The actor captioned the photo, "Just a little reunion with my favorite students!!" He also shared a pic of himself posing separately with Fishel, who commented on the post, "We love every opportunity to be around you and Bonnie!"

Boy Meets World alumni have reunited several times over the years, including at fan conventions. In March 2023, Fishel, 43, Strong, 44, and Friedle, 47, met up with Daniel and his wife in Chicago to celebrate his 96th birthday. The year before, they interviewed the actor on their Pod Meets World podcast, during which they reminisced about their early days working together.