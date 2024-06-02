Boy Meets World's William Daniels Has a Mini Cast Reunion With His "Favorite Students"

Class undismissed!
William Daniels, who played Mr. Feeny on Boy Meets World, recently reunited with past costars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle, who played three of his character's students, Topanga Lawrence, Shawn Hunter and Eric Matthews, respectively.
The 97-year-old shared a photo of himself at a restaurant with the trio on his Instagram June 1. Also pictured with them: Daniels' wife Bonnie Bartlett Daniels, 94, who played his love interest on the '90s Disney Channel comedy series.
The actor captioned the photo, "Just a little reunion with my favorite students!!" He also shared a pic of himself posing separately with Fishel, who commented on the post, "We love every opportunity to be around you and Bonnie!"
Boy Meets World alumni have reunited several times over the years, including at fan conventions. In March 2023, Fishel, 43, Strong, 44, and Friedle, 47, met up with Daniel and his wife in Chicago to celebrate his 96th birthday. The year before, they interviewed the actor on their Pod Meets World podcast, during which they reminisced about their early days working together.
"You all were young and having fun and I was much more serious," Daniels recalled in the virtual video chat. "So I would hang out in my dressing room away from you all as you fooled around before the camera. And then they said, 'Mr. Daniels, we're ready for you,' and then I'd go out."
He added, "You guys were having a ball. And I'd taken it very seriously. Frankly, I wish I were one of you."
About a decade ago, the three actors made a few appearances as their Boy Meets World characters on the spinoff Girl Meets World, which marked Daniels' last time acting onscreen. Fishel reprised her main role of Topanga alongside fellow original series alum Ben Savage, who played her high school sweetheart-turned-husband Cory Matthews, Eric's brother.
While the series ended its three-season run in 2017, the actress says her character will always remain "on the other side" of her heart.
"She is I and I am she," Fishel told E! News in April 2023. "It's something that no matter what else happens in my career, it will always be a defining aspect of who I am. And then that character was such a cool person, how could you possible get any luckier?"
See the recent Boy Meets World mini-reunion and look back at more heartwarming TV cast reunions over the years...