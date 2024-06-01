Pregnant Mandy Moore Debuts Baby Bump With Purr-fect Maternity Style

Watch : Mandy Moore Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Taylor Goldsmith

At last, Mandy Moore's maternity style can see the light.

The Tangled actress debuted her baby bump June 1, one day after announcing she is pregnant with her and husband Taylor Goldsmith's third child.

"Last night's lewk," the 40-year-old captioned a mirror selfie of herself wearing a sleeveless leopard-print maxi dress on her Instagram Stories. "Guess I don't have to try to camouflage anymore."

The This Is Us alum had previously announced on Instagram that she and the Dawes musician, parents to sons August "Gus" Harrison, 3, and Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, 19 months, were expecting a baby girl.

"Sometimes life imitates art," Mandy, whose character Rebecca Pearson was also a mom of three on the NBC series, wrote in a May 31 post, alongside pics of her and Taylor's sons wearing shirts that read "Big" and "Middle" respectively. "The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can't wait for these boys to have a baby sister."

The "Candy" singer had last year shared her thoughts about possibly having another child.