Why The Real Housewives of New Jersey Won't Have a Traditional Reunion for Season 14

This may be the biggest bombshell yet in the world of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
For the first time in the history of the Bravo reality show, a traditional onscreen reunion special is not currently in the cards for the season 14 stars. The reason? The dynamics of the fractured cast, a source close to the situation told E! News exclusively June 1.
"After seeing the dramatic all cast dinner in the season finale," the insider said, "the decision will make even more sense to the audience."
The relationships among the stars, which include longtime feuding sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, plus Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda and Jennifer Fessler, have already appeared particularly shaky on the four episodes that have aired since the season began May 5. Days earlier, an explosive teaser trailer for RHONJ season 14 contained the tagline, "This season has everyone wondering one thing. 'How did it come to this?'"
In past years, the cast of Real Housewives shows would get together to film a multi-part reunion special with host Andy Cohen about a month or so before the finale airs. Currently, the network is figuring out a different concept to wrap up season 14 of RHONJ, the source said, adding that nothing official has been decided.
Bravo has not commented on the news, which comes almost a month after season 14 premiered, not have any members of the cast.
However, Teresa and Melissa both shared an update about their family feud with E! News earlier this month.
When asked about a potential future reconciliation with her sister-in-law, exclusively told co-hosts Keltie Knight and Justin Sylvester on E! News May 7, "No, the chapter's closed. After what they did about my wedding and tried to make it all about them. And there's something else that comes out this season that is going to be very telling."
Meanwhile, Melissa told E! News about Teresa May 2, "I never refused to not speak to her. I just thought it's a dead end. We're not getting anywhere."
Despite their rift, the Envy founder signaled she is not afraid of being in the same proximity as her estranged family member, saying, "I'm going to be professional, and I'll work with whoever's in the room."
At the time, she also expressed excitement about filming a reunion. "There's so much that needs to come out, and that's the place to do it," she said. "I mean, there's so many rumors and things going on on social media right now. I don't know if you're seeing it all, but there's a lot of things happening. So can't wait to talk about that."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.
