Why The Real Housewives of New Jersey Won't Have a Traditional Reunion for Season 14

However, Teresa and Melissa both shared an update about their family feud with E! News earlier this month.

When asked about a potential future reconciliation with her sister-in-law, exclusively told co-hosts Keltie Knight and Justin Sylvester on E! News May 7, "No, the chapter's closed. After what they did about my wedding and tried to make it all about them. And there's something else that comes out this season that is going to be very telling."

Meanwhile, Melissa told E! News about Teresa May 2, "I never refused to not speak to her. I just thought it's a dead end. We're not getting anywhere."

Despite their rift, the Envy founder signaled she is not afraid of being in the same proximity as her estranged family member, saying, "I'm going to be professional, and I'll work with whoever's in the room."

At the time, she also expressed excitement about filming a reunion. "There's so much that needs to come out, and that's the place to do it," she said. "I mean, there's so many rumors and things going on on social media right now. I don't know if you're seeing it all, but there's a lot of things happening. So can't wait to talk about that."

