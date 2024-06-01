Chad Daybell Sentenced to Death for Murders of Stepchildren and First Wife

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2024

Idaho doomsday author Chad Daybell has been given the death penalty for killing two of his second wife's children and his first wife.

The sentence was reached unanimously by an Idaho jury and handed down June 1, two days after the 55-year-old was found guilty of murder in the killings of his spouse Lori Vallow Daybell's daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and his first wife Tammy Douglas Daybell, 49.

Chad declined to make a statement, NBC News reported, while the Tammy Douglas Daybell Foundation responded to the sentence on social media.

"We want to thank everyone who put in countless hours of work to get where we are today; law enforcement, the prosecution, the media, and all of you who watched and listened to the trial and prayed for us," the group said on Facebook, adding, "We can all start to heal from the terrible losses we have suffered. We will miss Tammy every single day of our lives but we have some comfort knowing we will see her again."