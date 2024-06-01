Eiza González Defends Jennifer Lopez After Singer Cancels Tour

Eiza González has Jennifer Lopez's back.
After J.Lo announced she was canceling her tour, her first in five years, the 3 Body Problem actress shared a message of support for the "Jenny From the Block" singer.
"I have to say the level of bullying that this woman has received in the last few months is so disturbing and heartbreaking," Gonzalez wrote on her Instagram Stories May 31, alongside a screenshot of a story announcing the tour cancellation. "How can you complain about someone being mean while enjoying mean about them. People are humans, make mistakes and some have personal things happening while also having to be constantly perfect in the public eye."
The 34-year-old continued, "The world is a pretty complicated place. The best thing we could be doing now is be kind. We have no clue what people are experiencing."
Lopez's tour was cancelled amid breakup rumors about her and husband Ben Affleck as well as ongoing criticism, especially on TikTok, of her lifestyle and recent career moves, including her performance in the new Netflix film Atlas, which is currently the No. 1 movie on the platform's U.S. version but which has also received mostly negative reviews from movie critics.
"Why does everyone suddenly hate Jennifer Lopez?" Los Angeles Times contributing columnist Alex Zaragoza wrote in the newspaper's vertical De Los in April. "Arguably the biggest element of J.Lo's persona is being from the Bronx. She's 'Jenny from the block,' proclaimed in song, in interviews she's done over the last 30+ years of her career and the Super Bowl Halftime show. It's the latest reminder of her lore as a simple Bronx girl who made it big that has now called into question her authenticity."
Lopez, who has not responded to her online critics and lightly shut down a question about the breakup rumors at an Atlas press event, was originally set to begin a summer tour in late June that would have her performing in arenas in various cities in the United States and Canada through early August. In March, seven of the shows were canceled and on May 31, a message sent through her On The JLo fan newsletter announced the entire tour would no longer take place.
"Representatives for Live Nation announced today that the Jennifer Lopez US Summer 2024 Tour THIS IS ME...LIVE is canceled, citing ...'Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,'" the statement said. "For those who purchased through Ticketmaster, tickets will automatically be refunded – there is nothing further fans need to do. For those who purchased via third-party resale sites such as SeatGeek, StubHub, VividSeats, etc. – please reach out to your point purchase for more details."
The newsletter than featured a "special message" from Lopez. "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," she said. "Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..."
