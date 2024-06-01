NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Eiza González Defends Jennifer Lopez After Singer Cancels Tour

Actress Eiza González shared a message of support for Jennifer Lopez after she canceled a summer tour, saying the singer has received a "disturbing" level of "bullying" in recent months.

Watch: Why "Devastated" Jennifer Lopez Is Canceling Her "This is Me...Now" Tour

Eiza González has Jennifer Lopez's back.

After J.Lo announced she was canceling her tour, her first in five years, the 3 Body Problem actress shared a message of support for the "Jenny From the Block" singer.

"I have to say the level of bullying that this woman has received in the last few months is so disturbing and heartbreaking," Gonzalez wrote on her Instagram Stories May 31, alongside a screenshot of a story announcing the tour cancellation. "How can you complain about someone being mean while enjoying mean about them. People are humans, make mistakes and some have personal things happening while also having to be constantly perfect in the public eye."

The 34-year-old continued, "The world is a pretty complicated place. The best thing we could be doing now is be kind. We have no clue what people are experiencing."

Lopez's tour was cancelled amid breakup rumors about her and husband Ben Affleck as well as ongoing criticism, especially on TikTok, of her lifestyle and recent career moves, including her performance in the new Netflix film Atlas, which is currently the No. 1 movie on the platform's U.S. version but which has also received mostly negative reviews from movie critics.

photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding

"Why does everyone suddenly hate Jennifer Lopez?" Los Angeles Times contributing columnist Alex Zaragoza wrote in the newspaper's vertical De Los in April. "Arguably the biggest element of J.Lo's persona is being from the Bronx. She's 'Jenny from the block,' proclaimed in song, in interviews she's done over the last 30+ years of her career and the Super Bowl Halftime show. It's the latest reminder of her lore as a simple Bronx girl who made it big that has now called into question her authenticity."

Lopez, who has not responded to her online critics and lightly shut down a question about the breakup rumors at an Atlas press event, was originally set to begin a summer tour in late June that would have her performing in arenas in various cities in the United States and Canada through early August. In March, seven of the shows were canceled and on May 31, a message sent through her On The JLo fan newsletter announced the entire tour would no longer take place.

"Representatives for Live Nation announced today that the Jennifer Lopez US Summer 2024 Tour THIS IS ME...LIVE is canceled, citing ...'Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,'" the statement said. "For those who purchased through Ticketmaster, tickets will automatically be refunded – there is nothing further fans need to do. For those who purchased via third-party resale sites such as SeatGeek, StubHub, VividSeats, etc. – please reach out to your point purchase for more details."

The newsletter than featured a "special message" from Lopez. "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," she said. "Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..."

As Lopez navigates this new personal chapter, read on to revisit her journey with Affleck...

December 2001: Filming Gigli

The two prepare to film a scene for the movie in West Hollywood. The couple met on the set of the film.

October 2002: Spotted in Beverly Hills

The two are spotted in the city.

November 2002: Filming Gigli and Engagement

The two film the movie on Will Rogers State Beach in Los Angeles. That month, the actor proposes to the actress with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring.

November 2002: Filming Jersey Girl

The two film the movie in New York City.

November 2002: Leaving MTV's TRL

Is there anything more '00s than both Bennifer 1.0 and TRL?

December 2002: Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of her film Maid in Manhattan.

January 2003: Sundance

The two bundle up at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben as the superhero.

February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben and future ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

March 2003: Oscars

The two attend the Academy Awards together.

May 2003: Basketball Game

The two sit courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

July 2003: Canada Trip

The two film a Dateline interview for NBC in Vancouver.

July 2003: Gigli Premiere

The two appear at the premiere for their movie in Westwood, Calif.

August 2003: Gigli Is Released

...it flops at the box office.

September 2003: Wedding Is Off

The two postpone their wedding. No future date is given.

October 2003: Baseball Date

The two are seen at a Boston Red Sox game. The team is Ben's favorite.

January 2004: It's Over

The two end their engagement.

September 2021: Red Carpet Royalty

They're baaaack. On Sept. 10, the couple makes their first red carpet appearance in 18 years at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Last Duel

September 2021: Look of Love

There's no denying J.Lo makes for a stunning plus-one! 

September 2021: Back to the Stage

Ben supports J.Lo at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event in New York City, where she performed onstage. It marked her first music gig since she performed at VAX LIVE in May, where the actor also appeared onstage separately, fueling rumors of a rekindled romance.

September 2021: Met Gala Debut

The two attend the Met Gala together for the first time.

October 2021: PDA at Premiere

Jen and Ben put on a sizzling display on the red carpet at the premiere of his film The Last Duel in New York City.

April 2022: Engaged Again!

Jennifer confirmed her engagement to the Gone Girl actor with a video posted to her On The JLo site, revealing a glimpse of her beautiful engagement ring with a green stone.

July 2022: Married!

On July 16, Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

July 2022: Post-Wedding Trip to Paris

The two vacation with her twins and two of his kids in the French capital soon after their wedding.

June 2023: Red Carpet Fabulous

J.Lo steps out with Ben in support of his movie The Flash.

February 2024: This Is Them...Now

Jennifer release This Is Me... Now, an album about her relationship with Ben. The record is accompanied by a musical film titled This Is Me... Now: A Love Story and the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

March 2024: Jenny on the Block

The couple enjoys a day out in NYC on March 30, 2024.

