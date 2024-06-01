Eiza González Defends Jennifer Lopez After Singer Cancels Tour

Watch : Why "Devastated" Jennifer Lopez Is Canceling Her "This is Me...Now" Tour

Eiza González has Jennifer Lopez's back.

After J.Lo announced she was canceling her tour, her first in five years, the 3 Body Problem actress shared a message of support for the "Jenny From the Block" singer.

"I have to say the level of bullying that this woman has received in the last few months is so disturbing and heartbreaking," Gonzalez wrote on her Instagram Stories May 31, alongside a screenshot of a story announcing the tour cancellation. "How can you complain about someone being mean while enjoying mean about them. People are humans, make mistakes and some have personal things happening while also having to be constantly perfect in the public eye."

The 34-year-old continued, "The world is a pretty complicated place. The best thing we could be doing now is be kind. We have no clue what people are experiencing."

Lopez's tour was cancelled amid breakup rumors about her and husband Ben Affleck as well as ongoing criticism, especially on TikTok, of her lifestyle and recent career moves, including her performance in the new Netflix film Atlas, which is currently the No. 1 movie on the platform's U.S. version but which has also received mostly negative reviews from movie critics.