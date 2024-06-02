The Best Baby Sprinkle Gifts to Welcome the Newest Member of the Crew

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The arrival of a new baby is always a joyous event. But when parents are welcoming the arrival of their second little one (or third, or fourth), they have a better idea of what to expect. The excitement is still there, but comes with more experience, less sleep, and hand me downs from the last child. And if you're attending a baby sprinkle, or putting together a registry for one, your list or ideas of what to get might be different from a baby shower. To give you some inspo, I've put together a roundup of the best baby sprinkle gifts to welcome the newest member of your family or friend group. And as a mom of two, these are the items that were super helpful to me when my family expanded.
What's a Baby Sprinkle?
When you're having your first baby, the anticipatory celebration is typically called a baby shower. When parents are expecting their second, third, or fourth baby, that's referred to as a baby sprinkle. This can be a more laid back, smaller occasion.
What Do You Get Someone for a Baby Sprinkle?
Since most parents might have a lot of items left over from their last baby, they won't need as much stuff. However, the essentials, like diapers, wipes, bottles, burp cloths, and more, are always needed. If you want to get something a little bigger, or are chipping in with friends, a double stroller or new car seat are other options.
From the practical to the luxe, these are the best baby sprinkle gift ideas for rolling out the red carpet for the latest little one in your life. Welcome to the family.
Tstars Big Brother Sister Shirt Little Sis Bro Outfit
Now that there's a new baby in the mix, there's nothing cuter than matching outfits with older siblings. This t-shirt and onesie set is perfect for family photos and really anytime you can get the two together. The t-shirt comes in 2T to 5/6 and the onesie is available from newborn to 24 months, in a few color options.
tiny ideas Me and My Brother Picture Frame
Capture those new family moments with this super cute picture frame. It's also available in "Me and My Sister," including a guest signature frame and other options. The only hard part will be getting them to look at the camera at the same time.
Hello Bello Extra Gentle Unscented Baby Wipes, 720 Count
From wiping toddler's hands to cleaning a newborn's diapers, new parents are ALWAYS in need of wipes. In fact, I could use some right now. This 12-pack of unscented, plant-based wipes are great for sensitive skin and easy to take on the go.
Tinabless Teething Toys (5 Pack)
Another necessity for little ones are teething toys. This 5-pack features multiple textures for baby's gums, an easy to grip handle, and the bright fruit designs are just adorable.
Yoofoss Muslin Burp Cloths for Baby, 10-pack
Baby's spit up. A lot. This 10-pack of muslin burp cloths means the new parent in your life can leave one in every room and even keep some in a diaper bag when they're out. They're soft, absorbent, and come in 18 colors.
Dr. Brown's Natural Flow, 4 Bottles
My sons were big fans of Dr. Brown's Natural Flow bottles. They feature a slow flow nipple for little mouths, plus the anti-colic internal vent system can reduce colic, spit-up, burping, and gas. This 4-pack includes 2-ounce bottles, but there are lots of other size options available.
Frida Baby NoseFrida SnotSucker
When you have more kids, you have more stuffy noses (especially with little ones in school or daycare). The Frida SnotSucker is an efficient way to get those boogers out. Just place the blue nasal tube in your baby's nostril and suck. Don't worry, there's a filter, so you don't get any materials in your mouth.
Mommy's Bliss Newborn Essentials Gift Set
There are a few things newborns might need in those early days. This gift set covers all the bases. It includes gripe water and gas relief drops if little ones have tummy issues, vitamin D drops for healthy growth (also very important for breastfed babies), and saline drops for stuffy noses.
Tubby Todd New Baby & Mom Sensitive Skincare Kit
Both babies and moms need a little pampering in those early days. Give them the attention they deserve with this skincare kit. It includes a gentle hair and body wash, plus an all-over ointment for babies, and for the moms, a nourishing belly oil and nipple balm. Best of all, everything's designed for sensitive skin.
Touched by Nature Unisex Baby Organic Cotton Socks, 8-pack
Keeping track of little socks can sometimes be a challenge. Make sure your loved ones have lots on hand with this 8-pack of socks. They're available in sizes 0 to 24 months, come in a variety of colors, and you can also snag a 6- or 12-pack.
Munchkin Hello Baby Gift Basket
I'm a big fan of Munchkin products. Everything is so handy and well designed, so any parent would love this gift Munchkin gift basket. It includes 11 items for cleaning, feeding, bath, and more, and it all comes in a convenient diaper organizer.
Thule Urban Glide 3 Double
If you want to gift something big, or are chipping in with friends, I cannot recommend this double stroller more highly (I love mine). It's smooth and easy to push for jogging (a plus for new parents who don't have time to hit the gym), and the sturdy wheels can handle any kind of rough terrain. Plus, it's surprisingly lightweight, so collapsing it or lifting it into a car is easy.
Amazon.com Gift Card in a Welcome Baby Gift Box
Still don't know what to get? Nothing beats an Amazon gift card. You can get it from $50 to $2000 and it comes in this super cute gift box.
Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater Spray, 3-pack
Stains and messes follow kids and babies, let's be honest. Help parents tackle those with this 3-pack of stain treaters. It's backed by over 41,000 5-star Amazon reviews and can even handle food, grease, coffee stains, and more.
Lansinoh Postpartum Kit
Baby needs a lot of stuff, but so do moms who just gave birth. This kit includes the three important essentials for cleansing, soothing, and calming a body postpartum, including reusable hot and cold therapy packs, a peri bottle, and perineal spray.
Babyark Convertible Car Seat
Ready for the coolest car seat you've ever seen? The Babyark is it (and I love it so much). Featuring a sturdy carbon fiber frame and comfy interior, it can accommodate babies from birth to 65 pounds (both rear and front facing), and it's wear and tear resistant. Plus, it's a smart car seat and connects to an app, so you'll get status notifications and reminders about when to update certain aspects of the seat as your child grows. It's a luxe item, but since it's good for kids up to 6 years old, you won't have to keep buying a new one every few years.