The Best Baby Sprinkle Gifts to Welcome the Newest Member of the Crew

The arrival of a new baby is always a joyous event. But when parents are welcoming the arrival of their second little one (or third, or fourth), they have a better idea of what to expect. The excitement is still there, but comes with more experience, less sleep, and hand me downs from the last child. And if you're attending a baby sprinkle, or putting together a registry for one, your list or ideas of what to get might be different from a baby shower. To give you some inspo, I've put together a roundup of the best baby sprinkle gifts to welcome the newest member of your family or friend group. And as a mom of two, these are the items that were super helpful to me when my family expanded.

What's a Baby Sprinkle?

When you're having your first baby, the anticipatory celebration is typically called a baby shower. When parents are expecting their second, third, or fourth baby, that's referred to as a baby sprinkle. This can be a more laid back, smaller occasion.

What Do You Get Someone for a Baby Sprinkle?

Since most parents might have a lot of items left over from their last baby, they won't need as much stuff. However, the essentials, like diapers, wipes, bottles, burp cloths, and more, are always needed. If you want to get something a little bigger, or are chipping in with friends, a double stroller or new car seat are other options.

From the practical to the luxe, these are the best baby sprinkle gift ideas for rolling out the red carpet for the latest little one in your life. Welcome to the family.