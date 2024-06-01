How Dance Moms’ Kelly Hyland Is Preserving Her Hair Amid Cancer Treatment

Kelly Hyland is making the most out of a difficult experience.
The Dance Moms alum—who opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this month—is undergoing special scalp treatment to help minimize hair loss during her chemotherapy journey.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Kelly—who shares daughters Brooke Hyland, 26, and Paige Hyland, 23, as well as son Josh Hyland, 25, with ex-husband Randy Hyland—said she's using the high-tech scalp system Amma, which "cools the scalp to a low temperature so that the blood vessels contract, reducing the blood flow to the hair follicles."
The 53-year-old continued, "This limits the amount of chemo drugs to the hair follicles."
In addition, Kelly is also working with Pittsburgh's Serenity Wig Salon alongside her daughters to create a custom wig that includes "some baby hairs for a more realistic look."
"Both the salon and my girls being there with me made me feel comfortable and more confident," Kelly said of the wig-making process, "as the thought of losing my hair has been hard for me."
But accompanying her to the salon has been one of the many ways the reality TV personality's family has been showing their support since she was diagnosed with invasive carcinoma stage 1, grade 3—a fast-moving form of breast cancer.
Kelly's kids–as well as her sister Carrie Matarazzo—are also by her side at her medical appointments, which will ultimately include six initial chemotherapy sessions, surgery, radiation and then 11 more chemo treatments.
"I hate feeling like I am inconveniencing anyone or being a burden in any way," Kelly shared. "However, I am quickly learning I am on a very long and tough road, so I am going to need to learn to accept people's help because I am very lucky to have people that want to take care of me during this time."
Keep reading for more on Kelly's cancer journey.