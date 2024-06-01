How Dance Moms’ Kelly Hyland Is Preserving Her Hair Amid Cancer Treatment

Watch : 'Dance Moms' Kelly Hyland Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Kelly Hyland is making the most out of a difficult experience.

The Dance Moms alum—who opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this month—is undergoing special scalp treatment to help minimize hair loss during her chemotherapy journey.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Kelly—who shares daughters Brooke Hyland, 26, and Paige Hyland, 23, as well as son Josh Hyland, 25, with ex-husband Randy Hyland—said she's using the high-tech scalp system Amma, which "cools the scalp to a low temperature so that the blood vessels contract, reducing the blood flow to the hair follicles."

The 53-year-old continued, "This limits the amount of chemo drugs to the hair follicles."

In addition, Kelly is also working with Pittsburgh's Serenity Wig Salon alongside her daughters to create a custom wig that includes "some baby hairs for a more realistic look."

"Both the salon and my girls being there with me made me feel comfortable and more confident," Kelly said of the wig-making process, "as the thought of losing my hair has been hard for me."