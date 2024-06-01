NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals
Exclusive

How Dance Moms’ Kelly Hyland Is Preserving Her Hair Amid Cancer Treatment

After sharing her breast cancer diagnosis, Dance Moms alum Kelly Hyland shared with E! News the scalp treatment she's using to mitigate hair loss during chemotherapy.

Kelly Hyland is making the most out of a difficult experience. 

The Dance Moms alum—who opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this month—is undergoing special scalp treatment to help minimize hair loss during her chemotherapy journey. 

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Kelly—who shares daughters Brooke Hyland, 26, and Paige Hyland, 23, as well as son Josh Hyland, 25, with ex-husband Randy Hyland—said she's using the high-tech scalp system Amma, which "cools the scalp to a low temperature so that the blood vessels contract, reducing the blood flow to the hair follicles."

The 53-year-old continued, "This limits the amount of chemo drugs to the hair follicles."

In addition, Kelly is also working with Pittsburgh's Serenity Wig Salon alongside her daughters to create a custom wig that includes "some baby hairs for a more realistic look."

"Both the salon and my girls being there with me made me feel comfortable and more confident," Kelly said of the wig-making process, "as the thought of losing my hair has been hard for me."

Dance Moms: Where Are They Now?

But accompanying her to the salon has been one of the many ways the reality TV personality's family has been showing their support since she was diagnosed with invasive carcinoma stage 1, grade 3—a fast-moving form of breast cancer.

Kelly's kids–as well as her sister Carrie Matarazzo—are also by her side at her medical appointments, which will ultimately include six initial chemotherapy sessions, surgery, radiation and then 11 more chemo treatments. 

"I hate feeling like I am inconveniencing anyone or being a burden in any way," Kelly shared. "However, I am quickly learning I am on a very long and tough road, so I am going to need to learn to accept people's help because I am very lucky to have people that want to take care of me during this time."

Keep reading for more on Kelly's cancer journey. 

A Stunning Diagnosis

Just eight months after getting the all-clear, "I found a lump in my breast and booked myself a mammogram," Dance Moms alum Kelly Hyland revealed in an exclusive interview with E! News. Diagnosed with invasive carcinoma grade 3 this spring, she added, "I was shocked that it had grown that quickly." 

Her Support Squad

With her kids Brooke Hyland, Josh Hyland and Paige Hyland alternating who accompanies her to chemotherapy appointments, Kelly has a solid team in place. As Josh told E! News, "I know my mom is strong enough to get through this."

Livin' Off the Dance Floor

Kelly's support system includes not just her three kids, but their entire Dance Moms family.

Currently taping her podcasts Back to the Barre (with Chloé Lukasiak's mom Christi Lukasiak) and Dear Dance Mom... (with Maddie Ziegler and Kenzie Ziegler's mom Melissa Gisoni, Nia Sioux's mom Holly Frazier and Kendall Vertes' mom Jill Vertes) "all of my former costars are aware of what is going on," Kelly shared. "I’m very lucky to have such great friends and a flexible job that allows me to keep some normalcy during all of this."

Her Treatment Plan

Currently on her second of six rounds of chemotherapy, Kelly will follow those treatments with surgery and radiation. "Then 11 more chemotherapy treatments," she shared. "I have a long journey ahead!"

A Secret Weapon

In the hopes of preserving her hair, Kelly has been using scalp cooling system Amma during treatments. The cap "cools the scalp to a low temperature so that the blood vessels contract, reducing the blood flow to the hair follicles," she explained. "This limits the amount of chemo drugs to the hair follicles and reduces hair loss. Let's hope it works!"

Shopping for a New Style

Paige and Brooke were on hand for Kelly's appointment at Pittsburgh's Serenity Wig Salon. "Both the salon and my girls being there with me made me feel comfortable and more confident," she explained, "as the thought of losing my hair has been hard for me."

Her New Strands

Kelly walked away from her time at Serenity Wig Salon feeling confident in her choice. "They’re customizing the wig I chose to fit my head, coloring and styling it to my liking," she revealed of the winning look, "and even added some baby hairs for a more realistic look."

Her Chemo Crew

Kelly's kids and her sister Carrie Matarazzo are taking turns accompanying her to the treatments, which can last upwards of 10 hours. "They are very long days," Kelly explained, "so I don’t want to put that responsibility on just one person."

Source of Strength

"My children get me through the hard moments," Kelly said. And they inspire her to keep fighting for their shared future.

"I keep telling myself that I need to be strong for them," she explained. "I want to get healthy and onto the other side of this, so I can be there with my kids on their wedding days, to hold their children, and for every next step in their lives."

Mother of the Bride

Brooke's May engagement to account manager Brian Thalman has proven to be "a great distraction," said Kelly, who's all in on wedding planning.

"I couldn’t be prouder of my daughters and my son," she added. "Despite all of the craziness that they have experienced throughout their childhood, they’ve all grown into mature, humble, fun-loving adults. They’re the best kids I could ask for and I’m beyond grateful to have them in my corner during all of this and beyond!"

