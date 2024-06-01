NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Emma Chamberlain Celebrates Her High School Graduation at Age 23 With Heartwarming Photos

Emma Chamberlain received her high school diploma more than seven years after shifting her focus from academics to her career as a full-time YouTuber. See photos of her graduation ceremony.

By Gabrielle Chung Jun 01, 2024 2:06 AMTags
YouTubeCelebritiesInfluencer
Emma Chamberlain likes and subscribes to the graduate life.

More than seven years after leaving her studies to focus on her YouTube career, the 23-year-old received her diploma from Notre Dame High School in Belmont, Calif.

In photos shared to her Instagram May 31, Emma—clad in a white graduation robe and matching hat—proudly showed off her diploma while standing under a flag reading "Titans 2019," the year of her initial graduation class.

"I got my high school diploma," she wrote in the caption, adding in a separate post on Instagram Stories, "#graduated."

Emma launched her YouTube channel in the summer of 2016 following her sophomore year of high school. According to the influencer, she was "depressed as hell" prior to her career change and used vlogging as a form of escape.

"I've always been somebody who is super into school," she shared in a 2017 video, explaining that YouTube was what kept her "sane" throughout her studies. "But for me, during this year, I was taking a lot of honors and it was a lot. I quickly fell back into a very, very depressed state. It was very hard for me to film videos." 

Inside YouTube Star Emma Chamberlain's $4 Million Home

Eventually, Emma said she started seeking "alternative options" to spending her days going to school. With her parents' permission, she shifted her focus to YouTubing full-time as a way to prioritize her mental health.

 

Instagram/Emma Chamberlain

"If you're struggling like me, there are so many other opportunities and ways you can get your diploma...that does not require sitting in a classroom," she shared at the time, "and that's what I'm working with right now."

Emma added, "It's giving me more time for stuff like YouTube—which is what I love—but it's also allowing me to be more mentally healthy."

But Emma isn't the only one getting a diploma this year. Keep reading to see more of the Class of 2024.

Ella Stiller/Instagram

Ella Stiller

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor’s daughter graduated with a BFA in acting from The Juilliard School in New York City.

“I couldn’t be happier to be done or prouder to have survived or more grateful to my family for the unwavering support that got me there and through," the 22-year-old wrote on Instagram May 25. "I have a degree in playing pretend!!! Yay!!!”

Instagram

Massai Zhivago Dorsey II

Nia Long and Massai Z. Dorsey's oldest son received his degree from New York University.

"Oh my baby," the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress wrote on Instagram May 20. "I’m so proud of you! Let’s get it!"

Instagram

Jennifer Gates

Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda French Gates, graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.

Following her special day, the Microsoft founder shared a touching message to celebrate her achievement. 

"From pre-K to MD," Bill wrote in a May 15 Instagram post. "I'm so proud to officially call you Dr. Gates."

 

Instagram

Ivey Watson

Jamie Lynn Spears' youngest daughter Ivey Watson, who she shares with husband Jamie Watson, graduated from kindergarten. The little one proudly held her diploma in front of her older sister Maddie Watson, who Jamie Lynn shares with ex Casey Aldridge.

Instagram

Riley Burruss

Kandi Burruss' daughter graduated from New York University with a Bachelor of Music degree.

"My baby did it!" the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum wrote on Instagram May 15. "I'm a proud mama!"

 

Instagram

Karma Bridges

Ludacris' daughter graduated from Spelman College with a degree in Documentary Filmmaking in May 2024, according to Essence. The rapper said he was a "#prouddaddy" over her achievement. 

“I want to make movie and film content that helps shape and change the social and political landscape,” Karma said in a statement to the Ludacris Foundation. “Tell stories that are meaningful and thought provoking. I’ve always been drawn to storytelling due to its ability to heal, inspire, educate, create empathy, and ultimately catalyze positive change in the world.”

Instagram/Jana Kramer

Jace Caussin

Jana Kramer's son Jace—who she shares with ex Mike Caussin—said goodbye to Pre-K and celebrated the milestone at a mini prom.

