Emma Chamberlain Celebrates Her High School Graduation at Age 23 With Heartwarming Photos

Emma Chamberlain likes and subscribes to the graduate life.

More than seven years after leaving her studies to focus on her YouTube career, the 23-year-old received her diploma from Notre Dame High School in Belmont, Calif.

In photos shared to her Instagram May 31, Emma—clad in a white graduation robe and matching hat—proudly showed off her diploma while standing under a flag reading "Titans 2019," the year of her initial graduation class.

"I got my high school diploma," she wrote in the caption, adding in a separate post on Instagram Stories, "#graduated."

Emma launched her YouTube channel in the summer of 2016 following her sophomore year of high school. According to the influencer, she was "depressed as hell" prior to her career change and used vlogging as a form of escape.

"I've always been somebody who is super into school," she shared in a 2017 video, explaining that YouTube was what kept her "sane" throughout her studies. "But for me, during this year, I was taking a lot of honors and it was a lot. I quickly fell back into a very, very depressed state. It was very hard for me to film videos."