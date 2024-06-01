Brittany Mahomes Shares Fitness Secret That Helped Her Prepare for SI Swimsuit in One Week

Watch : Brittany Mahomes Gives Health Update After Breaking Her Back (Exclusive)

Brittany Mahomes knows the key to looking incredible in a pinch.

The former soccer player—who shares kids Sterling, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," 17 months, with husband Patrick Mahomes—revealed how she managed to show up for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot feeling her best after being given "literally a week's notice" to prepare for the modeling gig.

"I always preach that staying consistent in the gym and fueling my body well is what helps me be the best version of myself year-round," Brittany shared in a May 30 Instagram post, "not just during swimsuit season!"

For Brittany, it can be as easy as doing a "simple but effective leg day" workout. Her go-to exercises? Single leg deadlifts, pause squats, curtsey lunges and banded hip thrusts.

And Brittany understands that staying consistent goes hand-in-hand with personal wellness. After all, her fitness-focused mindset allowed her to recover quickly from a fractured back—an injury caused by pelvic floor complications that arose after childbirth. revealed she was healing from in March.