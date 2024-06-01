NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Brittany Mahomes Shares Fitness Secret That Helped Her Prepare for SI Swimsuit in One Week

Brittany Mahomes got candid about how she prepared for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot after being given "a week's notice," sharing that her key to staying in shape is "consistency."

By Leah Degrazia Jun 01, 2024 12:21 AMTags
HealthCelebritiesFitnessWellnessBrittany Mahomes
Watch: Brittany Mahomes Gives Health Update After Breaking Her Back (Exclusive)

Brittany Mahomes knows the key to looking incredible in a pinch. 

The former soccer player—who shares kids Sterling, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," 17 months, with husband Patrick Mahomes—revealed how she managed to show up for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot feeling her best after being given "literally a week's notice" to prepare for the modeling gig. 

"I always preach that staying consistent in the gym and fueling my body well is what helps me be the best version of myself year-round," Brittany shared in a May 30 Instagram post, "not just during swimsuit season!"

For Brittany, it can be as easy as doing a "simple but effective leg day" workout. Her go-to exercises? Single leg deadlifts, pause squats, curtsey lunges and banded hip thrusts. 

And Brittany understands that staying consistent goes hand-in-hand with personal wellness. After all, her fitness-focused mindset allowed her to recover quickly from a fractured back—an injury caused by pelvic floor complications that arose after childbirth. revealed she was healing from in March

photos
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes’ Cutest Photos

"I'm finally fully recovered," Brittany told E! News earlier this month, "and back to doing the things that I've always been able to do."

Photo by Gotham/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Why "Devastated" Jennifer Lopez Is Canceling Her Tour

2

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files to Change Name

3

Jennifer Garner Reacts as Daughter Violet Hints at College Plans

She continued, "I'm staying on top of my health."

As for another remedy for the fracture? A nice, relaxing trip with her husband and their two little ones. 

Sharing a photo of daughter Sterling holding Patrick's hand, Brittany wrote in a March 6 Instagram Story, "But vacaying with my homies will maybe make it better?"

Keep reading for more cute moments from Brittany, Patrick and the rest of the Mahomes clan. 

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Mother's Day 2024

Brittany shared this family pic on the holiday.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Dad & Daughter

Patrick holds daughter Sterling in this Mother's Day pic Brittany posted.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Huddle Up

Brittany holds Sterling and Bronze in the family's living room in March 2024.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Bonus Points for Mum & Dad

Patrick and Brittany bring their kids Sterling and Bronze to meet Bluey at the Bluey Big Play Show in March 2024.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Cool Dad

Brittany shared this pic of Patrick with their kids Sterling and Bronze in March 2024.

Instagram / Betina Gozo Shimonek

Happy Birthday Sterling

Brittany and her daughter appear at the child's third birthday party in February 2024.

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Super Bowl 2024 Champion

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is joined by Brittany and their kids Sterling and Bronze on the field after he helps his team beat the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Thanksgiving 2023

The family poses for a holiday photo.

Instagram
The Happiest Place on Earth

After winning the 2023 Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany Mahomes and their kids Sterling and Bronze went to Disneyland.

@bnpparibasopen
Game Time

The Super Bowl MVP was spotted cuddling with daughter Sterling Skye in a Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw at the Indian Wells Masters tennis tournament. 

Instagram
Heart of a Champion

At State Farm Stadium in Arizona, Patrick shared a kiss with his daughter Sterling as she sucked on a WubbaNub baby cow pacifier. 

Instagram
Winners

When Patrick earned a spot in Super Bowl 2023, his wife Brittany and daughter Sterling had a front-row seat to the celebration. 

Instagram
Falling in Love

If it's fall, it's football and pumpkin season. 

Instagram
Boo

For Halloween 2022, Patrick and Brittany's family went as "The Sun, the Moon & the beautiful Ster." 

Instagram / Brittany Matthews Mahomes
Dad's Day

"Happy Father's Day to this incredible Dada! We love you so much!" Brittany wrote on Father's Day 2022, while pregnant with the couple's second child.

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
Happy Birthday, Sterling

Patrick shared this pic on his little girl's first birthday.

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
Father & Daughter

Pool time!

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Smile!

In June, Patrick celebrated his first Father's Day as a dad and he and Brittany Matthews shared new photos of their little girl.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Flying in Style

Patrick and baby Sterling pose for another pic on a private jet.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Taking a Trip

Patrick and his baby girl pose for a pic on a private jet.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
More Pool Time

Dad and daughter chill out in the pool.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Chilling With Dad

Patrick kisses his baby girl.

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
First Pic

In February 2021, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes. They shared this first public pic as a family of three the following Easter.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Why "Devastated" Jennifer Lopez Is Canceling Her Tour

2

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files to Change Name

3

Jennifer Garner Reacts as Daughter Violet Hints at College Plans

4

Kris Jenner Details Her Final Conversation With Nicole Brown Simpson

5

15-Year-Old Dirt Bike Rider Amelia Kotze Dead After Mid-Race Accident