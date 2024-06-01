Run, Don’t Walk to J. Crew Factory’s Swim & Short Sale With Cute One Pieces, Bikinis & More up to 60% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Listen up, shopaholics! With summer right around the corner, it's time to prepare for the warmer months ahead. That means stocking up on your favorite SPF (obvi), snagging the cutest pool floats to take Insta pics on, and of course, buying over 20 new swimsuits for every pool party and beach day you have planned. But if you're tired of searching endlessly for new Insta-worthy swimsuits or not looking to break the bank, one place we're checking out today is J. Crew Factory. Lucky for us, they're currently having a major Swim & Short Sale, where you can snag the cutest summer staples up to 60% off. Yes, you read that right.
So, if you looking for stunning one-pieces that give off major Palm Springs vibes or gorgeous crochet coverups that are easy to throw on over your favorite bathing suit, keep scrolling to shop our top picks from their sale. Trust us, you'll want to wear these all summer long!
Printed strapless one-piece swimsuit
Feel like you're spending your summer in Palm Springs with this stunning printed one-piece from J. Crew Factory. We're obsessed with its adorable lemon details and icy pink colorway.
Raffia straw mini tote bag
Made from Raffia straw, this mini tote bag is perfect for taking on vacation and pairing with all your summer fits.
High-waisted bikini bottom
These full-coverage high-waisted bikini bottoms come in eight colors and patterns to choose from, and are currently on sale for a whopping $18. Expert tip: Snag a few in different shades to mix and match your swim sets all summer long.
Printed bikini bottom
For a low-waist option, opt for these printed bikini bottoms. They're available in three patterns, and look so cute when paired under an oversized linen button-down as a beach coverup.
Pleated linen-blend short with elastic waist
Linen shorts are set to be your go-to essential this summer, especially these stylish pleated ones with an elastic waist for ultimate comfort.
Printed french bikini top with ruffles
Thanks to its adorable ruffle detailing and v-neck fit, there's plenty to love about this French bikini top. Just keep in mind, that reviewers recommend sizing up as it tends to run small.
Crochet beach dress
If you're just as obsessed with the crochet trend as much as we are, you won't be able to resist adding this gorgeous beach dress straight to your cart. Did we mention it's on sale for only $32?
Printed strapless tankini top
Tankinis are back and better than ever, that's why we'll be rocking this adorable printed little number all summer. Thanks to its removable straps, you can wear them with (for a secure fit) or without for a strapless moment.
Classic chino short
You can't go wrong with a classic pair of chino shorts. Made from 100% cotton, these sit right above the hip and come in six colors.
Strapless one-piece swimsuit
Available in three colors, this strapless one-piece features ruched detailing and a full-coverage bottom. Pair with a cute straw hat and your favorite aviator sunglasses and you're set.
