Pregnant Hailey Bieber Gives Shoutout to "Baby Daddy" Justin Bieber

Dad-to-be Justin Bieber has already earned a new nickname from Hailey Bieber.
The pregnant model gave her husband a special shoutout in the comments section of a series of pics the singer shared of himself.
"Daily selfies," Justin captioned the May 30 Instagram post. "Might delete."
Hailey responded, "Do not delete!!!!!!" before writing in a separate comment, "Baby daddy."
The married couple announced May 9 that the Rhode founder is pregnant with their first child, sharing a video and pics of themselves from a vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii and an accompanying maternity photo shoot. In the snaps, Hailey showcased her baby bump in a white, lace Saint Laurent dress.
The 27-year-old and Justin, 30, first tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018 after rekindling their on-and-off romance that summer. The following year, the two exchanged vows again in a larger wedding with family and friends in South Carolina.
While the couple has not shared Hailey's due date, E! News has confirmed that she is in her second trimester and set to give birth in late summer.
Meanwhile, the two have been traveling. They recently enjoyed a trip to Japan, as seen in pics Justin shared on Instagram May 24.
Along the way, the model has provided updates on her pregnancy journey, sharing that she's been experiencing cravings.
The model has experienced cravings during her pregnancy. Her biggest one, she wrote on Instagram May 15, is "egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce." She added, "And no, you're not allowed to judge!!!"
