NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Pregnant Hailey Bieber Gives Shoutout to "Baby Daddy" Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is showcasing her affection for her husband on Instagram as they count down the months until she gives birth to their first baby.

By Corinne Heller May 31, 2024 10:11 PMTags
PregnanciesJustin BieberHailey Bieber
Watch: Hailey Bieber Gives Shout Out to Her “Baby Daddy” Justin Bieber

Dad-to-be Justin Bieber has already earned a new nickname from Hailey Bieber.

The pregnant model gave her husband a special shoutout in the comments section of a series of pics the singer shared of himself.

"Daily selfies," Justin captioned the May 30 Instagram post. "Might delete."

Hailey responded, "Do not delete!!!!!!" before writing in a separate comment, "Baby daddy."

The married couple announced May 9 that the Rhode founder is pregnant with their first child, sharing a video and pics of themselves from a vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii and an accompanying maternity photo shoot. In the snaps, Hailey showcased her baby bump in a white, lace Saint Laurent dress.

The 27-year-old and Justin, 30, first tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018 after rekindling their on-and-off romance that summer. The following year, the two exchanged vows again in a larger wedding with family and friends in South Carolina.

photos
Hailey Bieber Pregnant: All the Hints She Dropped 

While the couple has not shared Hailey's due date, E! News has confirmed that she is in her second trimester and set to give birth in late summer.

Meanwhile, the two have been traveling. They recently enjoyed a trip to Japan, as seen in pics Justin shared on Instagram May 24.

Trending Stories

1

Why "Devastated" Jennifer Lopez Is Canceling Her Tour

2

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files to Change Name

3

Jennifer Garner Reacts as Daughter Violet Hints at College Plans

Along the way, the model has provided updates on her pregnancy journey, sharing that she's been experiencing cravings.

The model has experienced cravings during her pregnancy. Her biggest one, she wrote on Instagram May 15, is "egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce." She added, "And no, you're not allowed to judge!!!"

Hailey has also showcased a number of chic maternity looks while expecting. Read on to see her baby bump styles...

Instagram

Parents to Be

Amid her pregnancy, Hailey Bieber bared her growing baby bump in an open blouse and oversized blazer while visiting Japan with husband Justin Bieber.

Instagram

Kiss Me

The couple—who married in a September 2018 courthouse ceremony before tying the knot again a year later at a lavish wedding—shared a sweet kiss in their vacation photos in May 2024.

Instagram

Family for Real

Hailey captioned the pictures on Instagram Story, "Mom n Dad fr."

Instagram/Justin Bieber

Babymoon

During their Japan trip, Hailey—clad in white crop top—and Justin visited artist Takashi Murakami‘s sculpture outside of the Kyocera Museum of Art in Kyoto.

Instagram/Hailey Bieber

Mellow Yellow

The Rhode Skin founder showed off her baby belly in a yellow baby tee, which matched perfectly with her knitted bucket hat. 

Instagram/Justin Bieber

Sheer Genius

Hailey donned a see-through top and bralette—as well as a statement necklace bearing her and Justin's last initials—during a night out in Los Angeles.

Instagram/Hailey Bieber

Leather Look

Hailey proved that maternity style can have an edge to it, rocking a cropped leather jacket with low-rise trousers.

Instagram/Hailey Bieber

Lovely in Lace

The model's baby bump played peek-a-boo in this see-through, lace dress.

Instagram

Comfy and Casual

Hailey kicked back in an oversized T-shirt and baseball cap during her pregnancy.

Instagram

Butterfly Effect

She donned a pink butterfly top and low-rise blue jeans in a series of Instagram photos shared in May 2024.

Instagram

Model Behavior

The Y2K-inspired top inspired Hailey to pose for an impromptu photo shoot.

Instagram

Bumpin' Along

In the snaps, Hailey cradled her baby bump as she looked toward the horizon.

Instagram / Hailey Bieber

Vision in White

Hailey wore a lacy Saint Laurent gown to renew her vows with Justin in Hawaii. The couple announced their pregnancy on May 9, sharing footage from the intimate ceremony.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Why "Devastated" Jennifer Lopez Is Canceling Her Tour

2

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files to Change Name

3

Jennifer Garner Reacts as Daughter Violet Hints at College Plans

4

Kris Jenner Details Her Final Conversation With Nicole Brown Simpson

5

15-Year-Old Dirt Bike Rider Amelia Kotze Dead After Mid-Race Accident