Pregnant Hailey Bieber Gives Shoutout to "Baby Daddy" Justin Bieber

Watch : Hailey Bieber Gives Shout Out to Her “Baby Daddy” Justin Bieber

Dad-to-be Justin Bieber has already earned a new nickname from Hailey Bieber.

The pregnant model gave her husband a special shoutout in the comments section of a series of pics the singer shared of himself.

"Daily selfies," Justin captioned the May 30 Instagram post. "Might delete."

Hailey responded, "Do not delete!!!!!!" before writing in a separate comment, "Baby daddy."

The married couple announced May 9 that the Rhode founder is pregnant with their first child, sharing a video and pics of themselves from a vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii and an accompanying maternity photo shoot. In the snaps, Hailey showcased her baby bump in a white, lace Saint Laurent dress.

The 27-year-old and Justin, 30, first tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018 after rekindling their on-and-off romance that summer. The following year, the two exchanged vows again in a larger wedding with family and friends in South Carolina.