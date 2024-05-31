Jennifer Garner Reacts as Daughter Violet Affleck's College Plans Are Seemingly Revealed

Watch : Jennifer Garner Bursts Into Tears Over Daughter Violet Graduating High School

It looks like there's an 18-year-old going on to college in Jennifer Garner's household.

After all, the 13 Going on 30 star and Ben Affleck's daughter Violet recently graduated from high school. And in a photo shared on her alma mater's public Instagram, Violet was seen wearing a navy sweater with "Yale" written in white, according to People.

In response, Jennifer commented under the post with three heart emojis.

Jennifer—who also shares kids Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with Ben—has been open about her emotions as a mom witnessing her daughter's first steps into young adulthood. In fact, she broke down crying during Violet's commencement earlier this month.

"Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate," she wrote on Instagram May 20 alongside a video of herself in tears as she clapped for the grads. "Bless our hearts."

In the same post, the 52-year-old was seen wiping away tears while standing at an outdoor campus, prompting some of her mom friends to commiserate over how time flies.