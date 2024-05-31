NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Jennifer Garner Reacts as Daughter Violet Affleck's College Plans Are Seemingly Revealed

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's 18-year-old daughter Violet Affleck seemingly hinted at her college plans in a new graduation photo.

By Gabrielle Chung May 31, 2024 9:35 PMTags
Ben AffleckJennifer GarnerCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Jennifer Garner Bursts Into Tears Over Daughter Violet Graduating High School

It looks like there's an 18-year-old going on to college in Jennifer Garner's household.

After all, the 13 Going on 30 star and Ben Affleck's daughter Violet recently graduated from high school. And in a photo shared on her alma mater's public Instagram, Violet was seen wearing a navy sweater with "Yale" written in white, according to People.

In response, Jennifer commented under the post with three heart emojis.

Jennifer—who also shares kids Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with Ben—has been open about her emotions as a mom witnessing her daughter's first steps into young adulthood. In fact, she broke down crying during Violet's commencement earlier this month.

"Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate," she wrote on Instagram May 20 alongside a video of herself in tears as she clapped for the grads. "Bless our hearts."

In the same post, the 52-year-old was seen wiping away tears while standing at an outdoor campus, prompting some of her mom friends to commiserate over how time flies.

"Oh honey … I know," Reese Witherspoon—who shares daughter Ava Phillippe, 24, and son Deacon Phillippe, 20, with ex Ryan Phillippe—commented. "You have done a great job, mama! I will be here for support and lots of hugs."

Added Gwyneth Paltrow—who is mom to kids Apple Martin, 20, and Moses Martin, 18, with ex Chris Martin—"I'm sooooo with you."

 

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

But Jennifer knows Violet is well-prepared for life after high school. As she shared in November, her daughter is very independent.

"She's a self-starter," the Alias alum explained to Live with Kelly and Mark, noting how Violet was "totally in charge" of her own college prep. She added, "I'm proud of her no matter what."

What other celeb kids are graduating this year? keep reading to see more photos from the Class of 2024.

Ella Stiller/Instagram

Ella Stiller

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor’s daughter graduated with a BFA in acting from The Juilliard School in New York City.

“I couldn’t be happier to be done or prouder to have survived or more grateful to my family for the unwavering support that got me there and through," the 22-year-old wrote on Instagram May 25. "I have a degree in playing pretend!!! Yay!!!”

Instagram

Massai Zhivago Dorsey II

Nia Long and Massai Z. Dorsey's oldest son received his degree from New York University.

"Oh my baby," the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress wrote on Instagram May 20. "I’m so proud of you! Let’s get it!"

Instagram

Jennifer Gates

Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda French Gates, graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.

Following her special day, the Microsoft founder shared a touching message to celebrate her achievement. 

"From pre-K to MD," Bill wrote in a May 15 Instagram post. "I'm so proud to officially call you Dr. Gates."

 

Instagram

Ivey Watson

Jamie Lynn Spears' youngest daughter Ivey Watson, who she shares with husband Jamie Watson, graduated from kindergarten. The little one proudly held her diploma in front of her older sister Maddie Watson, who Jamie Lynn shares with ex Casey Aldridge.

Instagram

Riley Burruss

Kandi Burruss' daughter graduated from New York University with a Bachelor of Music degree.

"My baby did it!" the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum wrote on Instagram May 15. "I'm a proud mama!"

 

Instagram

Karma Bridges

Ludacris' daughter graduated from Spelman College with a degree in Documentary Filmmaking in May 2024, according to Essence. The rapper said he was a "#prouddaddy" over her achievement. 

“I want to make movie and film content that helps shape and change the social and political landscape,” Karma said in a statement to the Ludacris Foundation. “Tell stories that are meaningful and thought provoking. I’ve always been drawn to storytelling due to its ability to heal, inspire, educate, create empathy, and ultimately catalyze positive change in the world.”

Instagram/Jana Kramer

Jace Caussin

Jana Kramer's son Jace—who she shares with ex Mike Caussin—said goodbye to Pre-K and celebrated the milestone at a mini prom.

