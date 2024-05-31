Why Padma Lakshmi Says She's in Her "Sexual Prime" at 53

Prepare for Padma Lakshmi to give you some food for thought.
The Top Chef alum recently served up the reason she's oozing with body confidence and why she feels empowered to show off her curves more than ever before.
"When I was young and I modeled, nobody pointed fingers at me for wearing sexy things," Padma told Today.com in an interview published May 31. "But every once in a while, if I post a sexy picture, they'll be like, 'Oh, why do you have to exploit yourself in that way? You're such an accomplished person.'"
However, the 53-year-old doesn't mind taking the heat for her spicy posts—especially when she's loving the skin she's in.
"I don't care who is ashamed for me," she continued. "That's their hang-up, it's not mine. I feel more sexy. I'm in sexual prime, I feel so much more in control of myself."
For the cookbook author, embracing her body is more than skin deep.
"Is my body physically as in shape and perfect as it was when I was modeling at 23? Absolutely not," she expressed. "My body is also part of who I am. It's the vessel that contains my soul, my hopes, my dreams."
Besides, as the Taste the Nation star noted, there's no point in sweating over the past.
"I'm so much more [of] a whole person," she pointed out. "I have a resume, I've published books, I've done TV shows, I have tried to do my part, and my advocacy. And I would rather have the body I have, or even my future body, which will continue to deteriorate and sag and grow in places I don't want and atrophy in places that you don't want. But that's OK. I accept all versions of myself."
Having this outlook has allowed her to focus her energy on her mind—not her physical appearance.
"Sometimes you've got to choose between your ass and your intellect," she put it bluntly. "And I choose my intellect. It will last a lot longer under the best of circumstances."
Of course, Padma isn't the only star to champion body positivity. Keep reading to see what other celebrities have said about their looks.
