Why Padma Lakshmi Says She's in Her "Sexual Prime" at 53

Prepare for Padma Lakshmi to give you some food for thought.

The Top Chef alum recently served up the reason she's oozing with body confidence and why she feels empowered to show off her curves more than ever before.

"When I was young and I modeled, nobody pointed fingers at me for wearing sexy things," Padma told Today.com in an interview published May 31. "But every once in a while, if I post a sexy picture, they'll be like, 'Oh, why do you have to exploit yourself in that way? You're such an accomplished person.'"

However, the 53-year-old doesn't mind taking the heat for her spicy posts—especially when she's loving the skin she's in.

"I don't care who is ashamed for me," she continued. "That's their hang-up, it's not mine. I feel more sexy. I'm in sexual prime, I feel so much more in control of myself."