You Won't Runaway From Richard Gere's Glowing First Impression of Julia Roberts

Richard Gere was once just an actor, standing in front of Julia Roberts, knowing she'd be a star.

The Pretty Woman alum, who worked with the future Oscar winner on both the 1990 rom-com and 1999's Runaway Bride recently shared the first impression he had of his costar.

"When I met her the first time, she just glowed," he recalled to E! News while at the Cannes Film Festival May 21. "She hadn't become, Julia Roberts. She was just this delightful person."

He noted of her starpower, "It was unmistakable."

And Richard isn't the only one who was charmed by their meet-cute.

After all, Julia recalled her first impression of the 74-year-old—which came when she and the film's director, the late Garry Marshall, flew to New York to convince him to join the cast.

"I'm like, ‘Mom, I'm flying to New York with Garry Marshall,' we're gonna see Richard Gere,'" she gushed to SiriusXM in 2017. "We go to his apartment and we talked and he was very nice."