Kylie and Jason Kelce Get Apology From Fan for "Heated" Confrontation

NFL star Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce received an apology from the woman who was seen verbally harassing the couple during their date night in a now-viral video.

Watch: Jason and Kylie Kelce Receive Apology From Margate City Mayor After Heated Fan Interaction

A Kelce fan is taking accountability for her recent fumble.

After video footage of a woman verbally harassing Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce during a night out in New Jersey went viral, the fan in question—who publicly identitified herself as Andreé Goldberg—issued an apology to the couple for her behavior.

"In a heated moment, I said things that were out of character for me and that I regret, and for that, I am sorry," she told WPVI in a May 31 statement. "My anger, and my actions, are not who I am, and certainly not indicative of the welcoming community of Margate. As an adult and proud member of my community, I should have recognized and respected their right to privacy from the onset."

Andrée said she has also apologized directly to the Kelce family, but wanted to share a public apology as well.

She added, "I am deeply appreciative of the grace and understanding shown to me by the Kelces and wish them nothing but the best." 

photos
Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce's Sweet Love Story

Jason and Kylie—who share daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 14 months—were out on a date May 25 when a woman approached them at a parking lot. As seen in video circulating around social media, the woman began berating the Kelces when they appeared to turn down her request for a photo, saying that the couple "will never be allowed in this town again."

In response, Kylie was heard telling the woman, "I can smell the alcohol on your breath. You're embarrassing yourself."

Since the incident, the Kelces have also received an apology Margate City Mayor Michael Collin, who extended an offer to "redo date night with dinner on me." 

 

Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video

"On behalf of the City of Margate, I'd like to formally apologize to Jason & Kylie Kelce for the experience they had in Margate City over the holiday weekend," the mayor wrote on Facebook May 29. "As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of a date night with your wife."

Neither Jason or Kylie have publicly addressed the fan confrontation, though the former Philadelphia Eagles player did say that the family "had a lot of fun" visiting N.J. over Memorial Day weekend.

"We went to the beach," Jason told his younger brother Travis Kelce on the May 29 episode of their New Heights podcast. "Yeah, we had a great time."

Keep reading to see all of Jason and Kylie's cute family moments with their kids.

Instagram/@kykelce

Love at First Sight

After a not-so-smooth first date, Jaso Kelce and Kylie Kelce would hit off when they went out again, with the two making their relationship Instagram official in November 2015.

Instagram/@kykelce

Total Touchdown

After tying the knot in 2018, Kylie reflected on celebrating the wins in life alongside her now-husband.

"This off-season was my favorite yet," she wrote in a social media post that July. "It was short but oh so sweet. I am so incredibly proud to call this man my husband, and I can’t wait to watch his hard work and dedication through another season."

Instagram

Baby on Board

By October 2019, the couple expanded their family, welcoming baby Wyatt into the world.

Instagram/@kykelce

Family of Four

Two years later, their second daughter Elliotte, joined her big sister.

Instagram/@kykelce

Party of Five

Just one year later, Kylie shared that "another Kelce lady" would be added to the bunch with an adorable set of photos.

Instagram/@kykelce

Baby Bennett

In February 2023, the couple welcomed their third child, with her arrival coming nearly two weeks after Jason faced off against brother Travis Kelce at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Instagram/@jason.kelce

Golden Girls

The NFL star shared a glimpse at his oldest daughters holding a huge prize in May 2023, writing on Instagram, "Never in a million years did I think I’d hold the Larry O’Brien trophy, let alone that it would be in my house!! Unbelievable honor to see it in person. The size is incredible, looks so small when NBA players are holding it, but it’s actually massive!! The girls were very interested in it."

Instagram/@kykelce

Perfect Teammates

The couple shared a look at the family of five while on the field that August, joking in a joint Instagram post, "Here for the Rita’s and obstacle courses with dad after practice."

Instagram/Kylie Kelce

Fly, Eagles Fly

The family rang in Wyatt's fourth birthday in October 2023 on the Philadelphia Eagles' home turf, with Kylie quipping on Instagram, "We were celebrating a 4th birthday when the Birds went 4-0."

