Kylie and Jason Kelce Get Apology From Fan for "Heated" Confrontation

A Kelce fan is taking accountability for her recent fumble.
After video footage of a woman verbally harassing Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce during a night out in New Jersey went viral, the fan in question—who publicly identitified herself as Andreé Goldberg—issued an apology to the couple for her behavior.
"In a heated moment, I said things that were out of character for me and that I regret, and for that, I am sorry," she told WPVI in a May 31 statement. "My anger, and my actions, are not who I am, and certainly not indicative of the welcoming community of Margate. As an adult and proud member of my community, I should have recognized and respected their right to privacy from the onset."
Andrée said she has also apologized directly to the Kelce family, but wanted to share a public apology as well.
She added, "I am deeply appreciative of the grace and understanding shown to me by the Kelces and wish them nothing but the best."
Jason and Kylie—who share daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 14 months—were out on a date May 25 when a woman approached them at a parking lot. As seen in video circulating around social media, the woman began berating the Kelces when they appeared to turn down her request for a photo, saying that the couple "will never be allowed in this town again."
In response, Kylie was heard telling the woman, "I can smell the alcohol on your breath. You're embarrassing yourself."
Since the incident, the Kelces have also received an apology Margate City Mayor Michael Collin, who extended an offer to "redo date night with dinner on me."
"On behalf of the City of Margate, I'd like to formally apologize to Jason & Kylie Kelce for the experience they had in Margate City over the holiday weekend," the mayor wrote on Facebook May 29. "As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of a date night with your wife."
Neither Jason or Kylie have publicly addressed the fan confrontation, though the former Philadelphia Eagles player did say that the family "had a lot of fun" visiting N.J. over Memorial Day weekend.
"We went to the beach," Jason told his younger brother Travis Kelce on the May 29 episode of their New Heights podcast. "Yeah, we had a great time."
