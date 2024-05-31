Kylie and Jason Kelce Get Apology From Fan for "Heated" Confrontation

Watch : Jason and Kylie Kelce Receive Apology From Margate City Mayor After Heated Fan Interaction

A Kelce fan is taking accountability for her recent fumble.

After video footage of a woman verbally harassing Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce during a night out in New Jersey went viral, the fan in question—who publicly identitified herself as Andreé Goldberg—issued an apology to the couple for her behavior.

"In a heated moment, I said things that were out of character for me and that I regret, and for that, I am sorry," she told WPVI in a May 31 statement. "My anger, and my actions, are not who I am, and certainly not indicative of the welcoming community of Margate. As an adult and proud member of my community, I should have recognized and respected their right to privacy from the onset."

Andrée said she has also apologized directly to the Kelce family, but wanted to share a public apology as well.

She added, "I am deeply appreciative of the grace and understanding shown to me by the Kelces and wish them nothing but the best."