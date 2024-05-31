Taylor Momsen Shares Terrifying Moment She Was Bitten by Bat During Concert

Spotted: Little J having a serious bat problem during her band's recent concert in Spain.
As Taylor Momsen appeared on stage with her band The Pretty Reckless in the city of Seville May 29 to open for AC/DC, audience members began pointing at her leg, prompting her to look down at the bottom of her slip dress and discover a terrifying hitchhiker.
"There's a f--king flying bat on my leg right now," the Gossip Girl alum said into the microphone, as seen in a video she shared on Instagram May 31. "Can someone help me please?"
After a crew member helped get the animal off of Momsen, she said, "Gracias! It's alright. And the bat's fine. He's gonna be my new friend."
Unfortunately, the bat was not friendly.
"He was cute, but yes he bit me," Momsen, 30, wrote in the caption, "so rabies shots for the next two weeks."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), rabies is a viral disease affecting the central nervous system that can be spread through the bites and scratches of bats and other infected animals. It is fatal without treatment, which includes a dose of human rabies immune globulin (HRIG) and a series of four or five vaccines, which must be administered as soon as possible and before symptoms begin to be effective.
The incident, which Momsen dubbed a "ROCK AND ROLL MOMENT," earned her a new nickname. "Thanks to all the staff at the hospital who dubbed me #batgirl after seeing it on the local news that morning," wrote the singer, who also posted a video of herself being treated for the bite. "More footage to come…that's one for the books!!!!"
Momsen helped form The Pretty Reckless in 2009. The group has released four studio albums, most recently the 2021 record Death by Rock and Roll.