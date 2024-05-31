Taylor Momsen Shares Terrifying Moment She Was Bitten by Bat During Concert

Watch : "Gossip Girl" Is Back: Live From E! Rewind

Spotted: Little J having a serious bat problem during her band's recent concert in Spain.

As Taylor Momsen appeared on stage with her band The Pretty Reckless in the city of Seville May 29 to open for AC/DC, audience members began pointing at her leg, prompting her to look down at the bottom of her slip dress and discover a terrifying hitchhiker.

"There's a f--king flying bat on my leg right now," the Gossip Girl alum said into the microphone, as seen in a video she shared on Instagram May 31. "Can someone help me please?"

After a crew member helped get the animal off of Momsen, she said, "Gracias! It's alright. And the bat's fine. He's gonna be my new friend."

Unfortunately, the bat was not friendly.

"He was cute, but yes he bit me," Momsen, 30, wrote in the caption, "so rabies shots for the next two weeks."