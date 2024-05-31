Angelina Jolie and Daughter Vivienne Make Red Carpet Appearance Alongside Kristen Bell

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt have clearly found their mother-daughter bonding activity.
After all, the duo recently made an appearance at the Reefer Madness: The Musical opening night in Los Angeles May 30 along with Kristen Bell, further exemplifying their joint love of musical theatre.
For the occasion, Angelina donned a T-shirt with a tie graphic placed lopsided across the front, along with a black blazer, pants and dark shades. Meanwhile, her 15-year-old wore a blue button-down shirt with a black button-up vest, black pants and Converse sneakers. Kristen juxtaposed the two by sporting a long blue gown with a lighter sheer piece that accentuated a deep-V neckline.
And while Angelina—who also shares children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and Vivienne's twin Knox, 15, with ex Brad Pitt—was likely attending to support Kristen, who produced the new musical and starred in the 2006 film of the same name, she's recently become even more of a musical theatre fan thanks to her daughter.
In fact, Angelina is one of the head producers for The Outsiders musical, which recently nabbed 12 Tony nominations, and hired Vivienne to assist the production (she did introduce her to the show in the first place).
"I feel very fortunate to be a part of this special production," Angelina told Deadline late last year. "I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute where I realized my first love, as a performer, was the theatre. I had not found a way back until now. I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse."
And Angelina has shared how the endeavor has taught her more about her daughter.
"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," she told E! News in an August statement nodding to her mother Marcheline Berchand. "She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."
Angelina and Vivienne's relationship may have taken center stage May 30, but she has strong bonds with all of her kids. Keep reading for the Jolie-Pitt family's sweetest moments.