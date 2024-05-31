Angelina Jolie and Daughter Vivienne Make Red Carpet Appearance Alongside Kristen Bell

Watch : Angelina Jolie & Daughter Vivienne Make Rare 'Today' Appearance

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt have clearly found their mother-daughter bonding activity.

After all, the duo recently made an appearance at the Reefer Madness: The Musical opening night in Los Angeles May 30 along with Kristen Bell, further exemplifying their joint love of musical theatre.

For the occasion, Angelina donned a T-shirt with a tie graphic placed lopsided across the front, along with a black blazer, pants and dark shades. Meanwhile, her 15-year-old wore a blue button-down shirt with a black button-up vest, black pants and Converse sneakers. Kristen juxtaposed the two by sporting a long blue gown with a lighter sheer piece that accentuated a deep-V neckline.

And while Angelina—who also shares children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and Vivienne's twin Knox, 15, with ex Brad Pitt—was likely attending to support Kristen, who produced the new musical and starred in the 2006 film of the same name, she's recently become even more of a musical theatre fan thanks to her daughter.