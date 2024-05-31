NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Angelina Jolie and Daughter Vivienne Make Red Carpet Appearance Alongside Kristen Bell

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne attended the Reefer Madness: The Musical premiere in Los Angeles, along with producer Kristen Bell.

By Olivia Evans May 31, 2024 7:11 PMTags
Angelina JolieKristen BellCelebrities
Watch: Angelina Jolie & Daughter Vivienne Make Rare 'Today' Appearance

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt have clearly found their mother-daughter bonding activity. 

After all, the duo recently made an appearance at the Reefer Madness: The Musical opening night in Los Angeles May 30 along with Kristen Bell, further exemplifying their joint love of musical theatre. 

For the occasion, Angelina donned a T-shirt with a tie graphic placed lopsided across the front, along with a black blazer, pants and dark shades. Meanwhile, her 15-year-old wore a blue button-down shirt with a black button-up vest, black pants and Converse sneakers. Kristen juxtaposed the two by sporting a long blue gown with a lighter sheer piece that accentuated a deep-V neckline. 

And while Angelina—who also shares children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and Vivienne's twin Knox, 15, with ex Brad Pitt—was likely attending to support Kristen, who produced the new musical and starred in the 2006 film of the same name, she's recently become even more of a musical theatre fan thanks to her daughter.

photos
Angelina Jolie Through the Years

In fact, Angelina is one of the head producers for The Outsiders musical, which recently nabbed 12 Tony nominations, and hired Vivienne to assist the production (she did introduce her to the show in the first place).

"I feel very fortunate to be a part of this special production," Angelina told Deadline late last year. "I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute where I realized my first love, as a performer, was the theatre. I had not found a way back until now. I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse."

Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Trending Stories

1

Why "Devastated" Jennifer Lopez Is Canceling Her Tour

2

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files to Change Name

3

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Reunite at Family Event Amid Split Rumors

And Angelina has shared how the endeavor has taught her more about her daughter. 

"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," she told E! News in an August statement nodding to her mother Marcheline Berchand. "She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Angelina and Vivienne's relationship may have taken center stage May 30, but she has strong bonds with all of her kids. Keep reading for the Jolie-Pitt family's sweetest moments.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Eternally Adorable

The actress brings MaddoxZaharaShiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox to the U.K. premiere of Eternals in 2021.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
All Grown Up!

Jolie brought kids Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox to the Los Angeles premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. How cute is this photo?

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock
Reunited

In early October 2019, Angelina reunited with son Maddox at the Maleficent premiere in Japan, two months after she dropped him off at college. Zahara also joined the duo at the movie event, where the trio posed for photos on the red carpet.

TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images
Sharing a Laugh

LOL! The trio had a sweet moment together on the red carpet in Rome.

David Livingston/Getty Images
Family Time

The actress brings Shiloh and Zahara to the 2018 Annie Awards, where the movie she co-produced, The Breadwinner, wins Best Animated Feature-Independent.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Premiere Ready

The actress brings Shiloh and Zahara to the premiere of the animated movie The Breadwinner.

George Pimentel/WireImage
Festival Family

Jolie and MaddoxPaxZaharaShilohKnox and Vivienne appear at the premiere of First They Killed My Father at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix
Mom and the Boys

Jolie and sons Maddox and Pax appear at the premiere of First They Killed My Father at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

George Pimentel/WireImage
Toronto Premiere No. 2

The actress brings ZaharaShiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox to the premiere of The Breadwinner at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
New York Night Out

Jolie appears with the kids at the premiere of First They Killed My Father in New York City.

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Twentieth Century Fox/AP Images
Mom's Little Movie Stars

The January 2016 premiere of Kung Fu Panda 3 turned out to be a a real family affair!

Kaan Bozdoan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Humanitarian in Training

Angelina, a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, brought Shiloh along to this June 2015 meeting in Turkey.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Life in the Fast Lane

Brad and Knox attended the the MotoGP British Grand Prix race at Silverstone ahead of the release of the 2015 documentary Hitting The Apex.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Can You Hear Me Now?

Brad made sure his mini-me's ears were protected from the loud engines!

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Black Tie Affair

Pax, Shiloh and Maddox all dressed up for the 2014 premiere of Unbroken, which was directed by their mom.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kids' Choice Awards

Zahara and Shiloh were Angelina's very special dates to the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Top Mom

The kids were beyond excited when Angelina won the award for Best Villain for her role in Maleficent

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
On His Own

Brad and Angelina's oldest son posed for a few photos solo at the 2014 premiere if Maleficent

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Oldest Sibling Perk

Maddox got to join his parents at the 2013 Governors Awards, where mom Angelina was honored for her dedication to humanitarian causes around the world with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Dave M. Benett/WireImage for Paramount

World War Z

Maddox and Pax joined their parents at the 2013 premiere of Brad's zombie flick.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Why "Devastated" Jennifer Lopez Is Canceling Her Tour

2

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files to Change Name

3

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Reunite at Family Event Amid Split Rumors

4

Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Walk Red Carpet After Announcing Separation

5

15-Year-Old Dirt Bike Rider Amelia Kotze Dead After Mid-Race Accident