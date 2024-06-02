NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals
Exclusive

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals How She Deals With the Online Haters

As Gypsy Rose Blanchard prepares for the debut of her Lifetime show Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, she tells E! what it's been like dealing with public scrutiny following her prison release.

By Elyse Dupre Jun 02, 2024 11:00 AMTags
ExclusivesCelebritiesGypsy Rose Blanchard
Watch: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Details Working With Kim Kardashian & More in Upcoming Docuseries!

While the world is familiar with Gypsy Rose Blanchard's case, she now finds herself facing a new, metaphorical judge and jury—the internet.

Because months after she was released from prison for her role in the murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, a large part of navigating life beyond bars for the 32-year-old is dealing with social media scrutiny.

"I have struggled the last five months to kind of figure out, like, what do you want from me?" Gypsy told E! News' Keltie Knight about her critics. "I am trying to be put together, but then I'm trying to have my freedom. And I feel like there was no grace for me right now—trying to figure out who I am, trying to figure out the little missteps and mistakes, and learning from them—from the public eye. And so, navigating that has been damn near impossible." 

So instead of focusing on trying to please everyone else, she's concentrating on doing what makes her happy.

"The only thing I can do is be my authentic self," Gypsy continued. "I kind of raised my hands up and said, 'You know what? I'm tired of trying to fit myself into a box to appease you. I'm gonna be myself. And if you like me, great. If you don't, well, I don't know you anyway, so it doesn't bother me."

photos
True Crime Documentaries Worth Watching This Summer

Since finishing her sentence—which Gypsy began after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in 2016 for acting with then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to kill Dee Dee, who allegedly abused her such as by making her receive medical treatments she didn't need—she's gone through quite a few changes. 

JC Olivera/WireImage

Not only did she temporarily delete her social media accounts (though she's since returned to TikTok), but she also underwent rhinoplasty in April and changed up her main supporting character. After filing for divorce from husband Ryan Anderson that same month, she rekindled her romance with former fiancé Ken Urker

And fans will get to see her explore her new chapter in the upcoming Lifetime series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, which premieres June 3.

"I think that viewers will see my life from the moment that I got out of prison to currently," Gypsy explained. "And I think that people will see everything in a long, broader format because I think people have gotten snippets of what my life has been like for these last five months—here and there on social media, here and there in articles—but to actually be in the room and the fly on the wall that gets to see the actual events behind these articles that they've read about and actually see it play out without any discrepancies or any confusion that they might have about a certain topic of what happened."

Trending Stories

1

Why "Devastated" Jennifer Lopez Is Canceling Her Tour

2

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files to Change Name

3

Jennifer Garner Reacts as Daughter Violet Hints at College Plans

In fact, she said it was her desire for the public to better understand her, and not just the headlines associated with her name, that led her to do her first Lifetime special The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, which debuted in January shortly after her release.

"I was like, I'm so tired of being labeled Gypsy Rose Blanchard the prisoner, the girl who did that to her mom. I was so tired of labels," she shared. "And so, I wanted to come out and show the public who I am as a person and not a story, not a label, not this or that, but me. And so that drive was why I wanted to do this documentary follow-up."

However, Gypsy knows opening up about her life also opens up the possibility of more public criticism.  

"Now, I'm getting to the point where I feel like I've done that," she continued. "I feel like I put my best foot forward with this. And what the public takes from that, I hope it's positive. And that's really all I can do."

As fans wait for the premiere, they can keep reading to learn more about Gypsy's life following her prison release.

Instagram

"First Selfie of Freedom!"

After being released from prison on Dec. 28, Gypsy Rose Blanchard snapped her first Instagram selfie.

Instagram

"Married Life"

Gypsy and husband Ryan Anderson shared a glimpse into their new era together.

Instagram / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

"Sister Love"

Gypsy reunited with her sister Mia Blanchard amid her new chapter.

Instagram

Goodbye 2023

"A New Years Eve Eve kiss with my hubby."

Instagram

Turning the Page

Gypsy also ended 2023 with an Instagram selfie.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

Gypsy and her husband walked their first red carpet at the premiere of her Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

PDA Alert

Gypsy and Ryan kissed on the red carpet at the premiere.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Breakup

In late March 2024, three months after her prison release, Gypsy shared that she and Ryan broke up.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life," she wrote in a statement on her private Facebook page, according to People. "Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou."

Days later, Gypsy was spotted out with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. He said that the two are "just hanging out as friends."

JC Olivera / WireImage

Physical Transformation

Gypsy underwent a rhinopasty and septoplasty (nose job) April 5, 2024. Her physical transformation is set to be documented on Lifetime's Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up in June 2024.

Facebook

Divorce

Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan on April 8, 2024, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The filing came nearly two years after their July 2022 prison wedding.

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy's Tribute to Her "Soulmate"

In late April 2024, weeks after filing for divorce from Ryan Anderson, Gypsy announced she has gotten back together with ex-fiancé Ken Urker. The following May, she makes their rekindled romance social media official by sharing a video montage of their romantic moments on TikTok.

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Love Story

In her video, Gypsy described her love story with Ken Urker "legendary."

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

The Burning Question

And when a fan, using her own past comments about ex Ryan Anderson, took the oppotunity to ask her in the comments a NSFW question about Ken, Gypsy responded quickly and candidly.

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Animal Style

Gypsy tried her first In-N-Out Burger, a Double-Double burger served animal-style. She rated it a 7.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Why "Devastated" Jennifer Lopez Is Canceling Her Tour

2

Jennifer Garner Reacts as Daughter Violet Hints at College Plans

3

Here's Why RHONJ Won't Have a Traditional Reunion for Season 14

4

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files to Change Name

5

Chad Daybell Sentenced to Death for Murders of Stepchildren and Wife