Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals How She Deals With the Online Haters

Watch : Gypsy Rose Blanchard Details Working With Kim Kardashian & More in Upcoming Docuseries!

While the world is familiar with Gypsy Rose Blanchard's case, she now finds herself facing a new, metaphorical judge and jury—the internet.

Because months after she was released from prison for her role in the murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, a large part of navigating life beyond bars for the 32-year-old is dealing with social media scrutiny.

"I have struggled the last five months to kind of figure out, like, what do you want from me?" Gypsy told E! News' Keltie Knight about her critics. "I am trying to be put together, but then I'm trying to have my freedom. And I feel like there was no grace for me right now—trying to figure out who I am, trying to figure out the little missteps and mistakes, and learning from them—from the public eye. And so, navigating that has been damn near impossible."

So instead of focusing on trying to please everyone else, she's concentrating on doing what makes her happy.

"The only thing I can do is be my authentic self," Gypsy continued. "I kind of raised my hands up and said, 'You know what? I'm tired of trying to fit myself into a box to appease you. I'm gonna be myself. And if you like me, great. If you don't, well, I don't know you anyway, so it doesn't bother me."