Why "Devastated" Jennifer Lopez Is Canceling Her Tour

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reunite for Family Celebration Amid Breakup Rumors

Jennifer Lopez is focusing on family.

As the "On the Floor" singer was preparing to embark on This Is Me...Live, which was set to kick off June 26 in Orlando, she's decided to cancel the tour.

"Jennifer is taking time off," Live Nation announced May 31, "to be with her children, family and close friends."

The Selena star—who shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony—also sent a message of her own to fans through her OntheJLo newsletter.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," the 54-year-old began. "Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again."

"I love you all so much," she concluded. "Until next time..."

The newsletter also noted that fans who purchased their concert tickets via Ticketmaster will "automatically be refunded."