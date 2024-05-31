Why "Devastated" Jennifer Lopez Is Canceling Her Tour

Jennifer Lopez is focusing on family.
As the "On the Floor" singer was preparing to embark on This Is Me...Live, which was set to kick off June 26 in Orlando, she's decided to cancel the tour.
"Jennifer is taking time off," Live Nation announced May 31, "to be with her children, family and close friends."
The Selena star—who shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony—also sent a message of her own to fans through her OntheJLo newsletter.
"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," the 54-year-old began. "Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again."
"I love you all so much," she concluded. "Until next time..."
The newsletter also noted that fans who purchased their concert tickets via Ticketmaster will "automatically be refunded."
This tour news comes as Jennifer and husband Ben Affleck appear to be navigating a personal chapter together.
In recent weeks, the couple—who tied the knot in July 2022—has been the subject of split rumors.
And although they've yet to discuss their relationship status with the public, multiple outlets reported this month that Jennifer and Ben are currently living apart.
Jennifer's Atlas costar Simu Liu even came to her defense when recently asked about the state of her marriage at a press conference.
"You know what doesn't get mentioned enough if I could just end on one thing," Simu, who was at the event with Jennifer and Sterling K. Brown, told reporters, "is that Jen is a producer on this movie—and the reason why I'm here and the reason why Sterling was in this beautiful movie is because Jen cares."
"Jen cares about things like representation and diversity and she's a boss and she's an incredible creative and an icon," he continued, "and that's what I think we should celebrate her for today."
As Jennifer continues to navigate this personal chapter, keep reading to revisit her journey with Ben.