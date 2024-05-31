NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Why "Devastated" Jennifer Lopez Is Canceling Her Tour

Jennifer Lopez, who announced This Is Me...Live in February, canceled her tour as she takes "time off to be with her children, family and close friends," Live Nation shared May 31.

Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reunite for Family Celebration Amid Breakup Rumors

Jennifer Lopez is focusing on family.

As the "On the Floor" singer was preparing to embark on This Is Me...Live, which was set to kick off June 26 in Orlando, she's decided to cancel the tour.

"Jennifer is taking time off," Live Nation announced May 31, "to be with her children, family and close friends."

The Selena star—who shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony—also sent a message of her own to fans through her OntheJLo newsletter.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," the 54-year-old began. "Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again."

"I love you all so much," she concluded. "Until next time..."

The newsletter also noted that fans who purchased their concert tickets via Ticketmaster will "automatically be refunded."

See Jennifer Lopez Celebrate Twins Max and Emme's 16th Birthday

This tour news comes as Jennifer and husband Ben Affleck appear to be navigating a personal chapter together.

Photo by Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

In recent weeks, the couple—who tied the knot in July 2022—has been the subject of split rumors.

And although they've yet to discuss their relationship status with the public, multiple outlets reported this month that Jennifer and Ben are currently living apart.

Jennifer's Atlas costar Simu Liu even came to her defense when recently asked about the state of her marriage at a press conference.

"You know what doesn't get mentioned enough if I could just end on one thing," Simu, who was at the event with Jennifer and Sterling K. Brown, told reporters, "is that Jen is a producer on this movie—and the reason why I'm here and the reason why Sterling was in this beautiful movie is because Jen cares."

"Jen cares about things like representation and diversity and she's a boss and she's an incredible creative and an icon," he continued, "and that's what I think we should celebrate her for today."

As Jennifer continues to navigate this personal chapter, keep reading to revisit her journey with Ben.

Mel/Getty Images
December 2001: Filming Gigli

The two prepare to film a scene for the movie in West Hollywood. The couple met on the set of the film.

Mel Bouzad/Getty Images
October 2002: Spotted in Beverly Hills

The two are spotted in the city.

November 2002: Filming Gigli and Engagement
November 2002: Filming Gigli and Engagement

The two film the movie on Will Rogers State Beach in Los Angeles. That month, the actor proposes to the actress with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring.

November 2002: Filming Jersey Girl
November 2002: Filming Jersey Girl

The two film the movie in New York City.

November 2002: Leaving MTV's TRL
November 2002: Leaving MTV's TRL

Is there anything more '00s than both Bennifer 1.0 and TRL?

December 2002: Red Carpet Debut
December 2002: Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of her film Maid in Manhattan.

January 2003: Sundance
January 2003: Sundance

The two bundle up at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Chris Weeks/WireImage
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben as the superhero.

February 2003: Daredevil Premiere
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben and future ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

March 2003: Oscars
March 2003: Oscars

The two attend the Academy Awards together.

May 2003: Basketball Game
May 2003: Basketball Game

The two sit courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

July 2003: Canada Trip
July 2003: Canada Trip

The two film a Dateline interview for NBC in Vancouver.

July 2003: Gigli Premiere
July 2003: Gigli Premiere

The two appear at the premiere for their movie in Westwood, Calif.

August 2003: Gigli Is Released
August 2003: Gigli Is Released

...it flops at the box office.

September 2003: Wedding Is Off
September 2003: Wedding Is Off

The two postpone their wedding. No future date is given.

October 2003: Baseball Date
October 2003: Baseball Date

The two are seen at a Boston Red Sox game. The team is Ben's favorite.

January 2004: It's Over
January 2004: It's Over

The two end their engagement.

September 2021: Red Carpet Royalty
September 2021: Red Carpet Royalty

They're baaaack. On Sept. 10, the couple makes their first red carpet appearance in 18 years at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Last Duel

September 2021: Look of Love
September 2021: Look of Love

There's no denying J.Lo makes for a stunning plus-one! 

September 2021: Back to the Stage
September 2021: Back to the Stage

Ben supports J.Lo at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event in New York City, where she performed onstage. It marked her first music gig since she performed at VAX LIVE in May, where the actor also appeared onstage separately, fueling rumors of a rekindled romance.

September 2021: Met Gala Debut
September 2021: Met Gala Debut

The two attend the Met Gala together for the first time.

October 2021: PDA at Premiere
October 2021: PDA at Premiere

Jen and Ben put on a sizzling display on the red carpet at the premiere of his film The Last Duel in New York City.

April 2022: Engaged Again!
April 2022: Engaged Again!

Jennifer confirmed her engagement to the Gone Girl actor with a video posted to her On The JLo site, revealing a glimpse of her beautiful engagement ring with a green stone.

onthejlo.com
July 2022: Married!

On July 16, Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Pierre Suu/GC Images
July 2022: Post-Wedding Trip to Paris

The two vacation with her twins and two of his kids in the French capital soon after their wedding.

June 2023: Red Carpet Fabulous

June 2023: Red Carpet Fabulous

J.Lo steps out with Ben in support of his movie The Flash.

February 2024: This Is Them...Now

February 2024: This Is Them...Now

Jennifer release This Is Me... Now, an album about her relationship with Ben. The record is accompanied by a musical film titled This Is Me... Now: A Love Story and the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

Gotham/GC Images

March 2024: Jenny on the Block

The couple enjoys a day out in NYC on March 30, 2024.

