Gabbriette Bechtel Shares Rare Insight Into Relationship With Matty Healy

Bonding over music and food? That's a recipe for success.
In fact, that's what Gabbriette Bechtel credits for her connection with boyfriend Matt Healy.
"I think that we just both enjoy good food, honestly," the musician told E! News at DeLeón Tequila's May 30 event in Hollywood, "he's taught me a lot about food."
Plus, the Nasty Cherry singer also noted that she and The 1975 star—who sparked romance rumors in late 2023 after his split with Taylor Swift—also "have the same taste in music."
And when it comes to date nights, it's easy to mix good tunes with a delicious menu.
"The last thing I did was a really good kale salad with pine nuts," the Southern California native shared. "Parmesan, sexy little skirt steak."
"And I did potato gratin," the 26-year-old continued before dishing out ideas for those needing inspiration. "I think a steak or just honestly, pizza?"
As for where her passion for food began?
"My first memory of working with food—my mom bought these heirloom tomatoes and I destroyed them," the model told E!. "They're from the farmers' market and I tried to cut them for her while she was on a phone call. And I destroyed them because I didn't know what to cut."
"I was always interested in how the dishes that she made came to life because she was really into using cookbooks and always had the Food Network on," Gabbriette continued. "I just didn't understand how it came together. So, when I started cooking for myself, it was like a competition between my sister and I in the kitchen, who can make the best eggs, who could do the best grilled cheese, things like that."
And her passion only increased when she started living on her own. "I was like, 'I like this more than I thought,'" she recalled. "And it's therapeutic, you can play music."
When she's not whipping up a meal, Gabbriette is raising a glass with DeLeón Tequila, who she teamed up with for their "Summer Done Different" campaign.
In addition to her tequila time, Gabbriette shared she foresees "a little travel" in her personal summer plans.
"I'm currently moving into a new house, so I will have a bigger space to do more work in," she explained, "and I'm like struggling right now not having a kitchen. It's been maybe a month since I've made a video."
Rest assured, her new home has an ideal place to work on recipes. As she told E!, "The island is like half of the living room."
—Reporting by Amanda Champagne-Meadows