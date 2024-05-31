Gabbriette Bechtel Shares Rare Insight Into Relationship With Matty Healy

Watch : Has Taylor Swift's Ex Matty Healy Listened to 'TTPD' Yet? He Says...

Bonding over music and food? That's a recipe for success.

In fact, that's what Gabbriette Bechtel credits for her connection with boyfriend Matt Healy.

"I think that we just both enjoy good food, honestly," the musician told E! News at DeLeón Tequila's May 30 event in Hollywood, "he's taught me a lot about food."

Plus, the Nasty Cherry singer also noted that she and The 1975 star—who sparked romance rumors in late 2023 after his split with Taylor Swift—also "have the same taste in music."

And when it comes to date nights, it's easy to mix good tunes with a delicious menu.

"The last thing I did was a really good kale salad with pine nuts," the Southern California native shared. "Parmesan, sexy little skirt steak."

"And I did potato gratin," the 26-year-old continued before dishing out ideas for those needing inspiration. "I think a steak or just honestly, pizza?"