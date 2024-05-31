Kris Jenner Details Final Conversation With Nicole Brown Simpson Before Her Murder

Kris Jenner's last communication with Nicole Brown Simpson involved making plans to support a mutual friend.
In an upcoming Lifetime docuseries, Kris details the lead-up to Nicole's 1994 murder, of which her late husband O.J. Simpson was acquitted after what was dubbed the "trial of the century." As Kris explains in a preview, the late 35-year-old had convinced pal Faye Resnick to check into a rehab center for drug addiction and then coordinated visits to help support her while she was in treatment.
"Nicole said, 'OK, we are going to go visit Faye and make sure that somebody's there for her every day,'" the manager recalled in a clip from The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, shared by TMZ May 31. "So she made a schedule for us."
The 68-year-old continued, "I remember it was Nicole's day and Nicole and I spoke and she goes, 'No, Faye's having a good day. I'm leaving. Your day is tomorrow.' That was the last day I spoke to her."
In addition to Kris, whose late ex-husband Robert Kardashian was a member of O.J.'s defense team in his 1995 murder trial, Faye herself also recalled her memories of Nicole in her own interview for the docuseries.
"Right before Nicole died, two days before, I relapsed," the 66-year-old said. "She put me into treatment."
In her 1994 book Nicole Brown Simpson: The Private Diary of a Life Interrupted, Faye said that days before Nicole's death, at her insistence, she checked herself into a rehab center to undergo treatment for cocaine abuse.
"She loved me," she said on the docuseries. She wanted me to be healthy."
Nicole, who was stabbed to death along with her friend Ron Goldman, and O.J., who died in April at age 76 after a private battle with prostate cancer, are survived by their children Sydney Simpson, 38, and Justin Simpson, 35, who have kept out of the spotlight since the double murder.
"They live normal lives," one of Nicole's sisters, Dominique Brown, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published May 29, adding that she keeps in close contact with them. "They want to be left alone and they have children of their own."
The four-part The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson premieres June 1 on Lifetime.