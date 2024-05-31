Kris Jenner Details Final Conversation With Nicole Brown Simpson Before Her Murder

Watch : Nicole Brown Simpson's Sisters Share Rare Update on Her and O.J.'s Children

Kris Jenner's last communication with Nicole Brown Simpson involved making plans to support a mutual friend.

Days before O.J. Simpson's wife's 1994 murder, of which the late NFL star was acquitted after what was dubbed the "trial of the century",

In an upcoming Lifetime docuseries, Kris details the lead-up to Nicole's 1994 murder, of which her late husband O.J. Simpson was acquitted after what was dubbed the "trial of the century." As Kris explains in a preview, the late 35-year-old had convinced pal Faye Resnick to check into a rehab center for drug addiction and then coordinated visits to help support her while she was in treatment.

"Nicole said, 'OK, we are going to go visit Faye and make sure that somebody's there for her every day,'" the manager recalled in a clip from The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, shared by TMZ May 31. "So she made a schedule for us."