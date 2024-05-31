Notorious B.I.G.’s Mom Voletta Wallace Says She Wants to “Slap the Daylights” Out of Sean “Diddy” Combs

Watch : The Notorious B.I.G.’s Mom Says She Wants to “Slap the Daylights Out of” Diddy

Notorious B.I.G's mom is not holding back her anger toward Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Voletta Wallace, who is the mother of the rapper born Christopher Wallace, recently reacted to the allegations Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing, as well as the leaked 2016 surveillance video that shows him seemingly assaulting Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura.

"I'm sick to my stomach," she told Rolling Stone of the predicament in an article published May 30. "I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him. And you can quote me on that."

She continued, "I liked him. I didn't want to believe all the awful things, but I'm so ashamed and embarrassed."

And Voletta noted that she viewed the surveillance video, before speaking on Sean's relationship with Cassie and the other women in his life.

"I'm praying for Cassie—I pray that he apologizes to her," she continued. "I'm praying for his mother. I don't want to believe the things that I've heard."