Notorious B.I.G.’s Mom Voletta Wallace Says She Wants to “Slap the Daylights” Out of Sean “Diddy” Combs

Notorious B.I.G's mom is not holding back her anger toward Sean "Diddy" Combs.
Voletta Wallace, who is the mother of the rapper born Christopher Wallace, recently reacted to the allegations Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing, as well as the leaked 2016 surveillance video that shows him seemingly assaulting Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura.
"I'm sick to my stomach," she told Rolling Stone of the predicament in an article published May 30. "I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him. And you can quote me on that."
She continued, "I liked him. I didn't want to believe all the awful things, but I'm so ashamed and embarrassed."
And Voletta noted that she viewed the surveillance video, before speaking on Sean's relationship with Cassie and the other women in his life.
"I'm praying for Cassie—I pray that he apologizes to her," she continued. "I'm praying for his mother. I don't want to believe the things that I've heard."
The aforementioned video was released on May 17 by CNN, following months of legal accusations surrounding the rapper, including a lawsuit filed by Cassie herself in November 2023, accusing Sean of rape and physical abuse.
In the footage, a man believed to be Sean is seen grabbing Cassie, pulling her to the ground and kicking her multiple times. Two days after its release, the rapper shared a statement to social media.
"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," he said in a May 19 Instagram video. "I was f--ked up. I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."
Days later, Cassie herself broke her silence, after receiving an outpour of support from fellow celebrities and women.
"Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet," the 37-year-old wrote in a May 23 Instagram statement. "Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I'd become."
She finished, "This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you."
