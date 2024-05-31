NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Notorious B.I.G.’s Mom Voletta Wallace Says She Wants to “Slap the Daylights” Out of Sean “Diddy” Combs

Notorious B.I.G.’s Mom Voletta Wallace addressed the surveillance video released showing a man presumed to be Sean “Diddy” Combs physically assaulting singer Cassie.

By Olivia Evans May 31, 2024
Notorious B.I.G's mom is not holding back her anger toward Sean "Diddy" Combs.  

Voletta Wallace, who is the mother of the rapper born Christopher Wallace, recently reacted to the allegations Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing, as well as the leaked 2016 surveillance video that shows him seemingly assaulting Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura

"I'm sick to my stomach," she told Rolling Stone of the predicament in an article published May 30. "I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him. And you can quote me on that."

She continued, "I liked him. I didn't want to believe all the awful things, but I'm so ashamed and embarrassed." 

And Voletta noted that she viewed the surveillance video, before speaking on Sean's relationship with Cassie and the other women in his life. 

"I'm praying for Cassie—I pray that he apologizes to her," she continued. "I'm praying for his mother. I don't want to believe the things that I've heard."

The aforementioned video was released on May 17 by CNN, following months of legal accusations surrounding the rapper, including a lawsuit filed by Cassie herself in November 2023, accusing Sean of rape and physical abuse. 

In the footage, a man believed to be Sean is seen grabbing Cassie, pulling her to the ground and kicking her multiple times. Two days after its release, the rapper shared a statement to social media. 

James Devaney/GC Images

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," he said in a May 19 Instagram video. "I was f--ked up. I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

Days later, Cassie herself broke her silence, after receiving an outpour of support from fellow celebrities and women. 

"Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet," the 37-year-old wrote in a May 23 Instagram statement. "Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I'd become."

She finished, "This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you."

Keep reading to see all of the legal issues that Sean is facing. 

GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Search Warrants Executed on Diddy’s L.A. and Miami Properties

Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed search warrants at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami properties on March 25, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to NBC News.  

The sources told the outlet the warrant was out of the Southern District of New York, and a spokesperson for HSI New York confirmed to E! News it “executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners.” 

Law enforcement sources told NBC News the music mogul was in the Miami area when the search warrants were executed. 

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

News about the investigation broke after Combs faced allegations of sexual misconduct in lawsuits filed by multiple accusers starting in November, with the musician denying the allegations. 

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday,” he wrote in a December statement posted on Instagram. “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.” 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Diddy’s Attorney Speaks Out

The day after HSI executed the search warrants at Combs' L.A. and Miami properties, his lawyer spoke out

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences," attorney Aaron Dyer said in a March 26 statement to E! News. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated." 

Dyer noted Combs “was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.”  

“Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way,” his lawyer's statement continued. “This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads  to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.” 

Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images

And Dyer expressed Combs' intent to defend himself.

“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations,” he added. “Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs

Details About the Raid Revealed

As for what actually went down during the searches, multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the warrant told NBC News authorities with the Department of Homeland Security seized phones from Combs’ home in Miami before he was scheduled to travel to the Bahamas, and several sources familiar with the matter added that guns were discovered during the search.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

One source familiar with the matter also told NBC News three women and one man were interviewed by prosecutors and investigators from the Southern District of New York about allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms purportedly tied to Combs.

Miami-Dade Police Department

Diddy’s Associate Brendan Paul Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession

On the same day the search warrants were executed at Combs’ Miami and Los Angeles properties, one of his associates, Brendan Paul, was arrested by the Miami-Dade police on suspicion of drug possession, a law enforcement source familiar with the matter told NBC News

According to the Miami-Dade arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet, Paul was taken into custody for allegedly possessing suspected cocaine and suspected marijuana candy. 

Prison records obtained by NBC News show Paul was released on March 26 after posting bond.

“We do not plan on trying this case in the media,” Paul’s attorney Brian Bieber said in a statement obtained by the outlet, “all issues will be dealt with in court.” 

