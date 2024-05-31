The Top 12 Must-Have Lululemon Gifts for Father's Day 2024

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Father's Day 2024 is right around the corner, and there's no better way to show appreciation for the special dads in your life than with thoughtful, high-quality gifts. This year, skip the usual tie and socks combo and elevate your Father's Day gifting game by shopping lululemon's exclusive Father's Day Gift Guide.
Renowned for its stylish and performance-driven apparel, lululemon offers a wide range of picks that are sure to impress any dad, whether he's a fitness enthusiast, a casual dresser, or someone who simply appreciates premium comfort. We've handpicked some standout items from lululemon's Father's Day collection, ensuring there's something for every type of dad. From sleek shorts and moisture-wicking tops to versatile jackets and supportive gear, you're sure to find the ideal gift to celebrate the father figure in your life.
ShowZero Polo
Crafted with cutting-edge ShowZero technology, this elevated polo shirt offers an innovative solution to combat sweat, ensuring you stay cool, dry, and confident whether you're hitting the golf course or catching a flight. Designed with a slim fit and a button-front design, this polo combines style and performance effortlessly — plus, it comes in four sleek colors.
ABC Classic-Fit 5 Pocket Pant 32-Inch Warpstreme
Experience unmatched versatility with these Warpstreme pants that are specially constructed to maintain their shape all day long. Designed with extra room in the crotch for freedom of movement, the classic fit offers a balance between comfort and style, while the four-way stretch ensures durability and longevity. In addition to being fitted with practical features like a hidden zippered pocket & reflective details, the pants come in in 11 colors and a wide range of lengths & sizes.
Soft Jersey Half Zip
Introducing the epitome of comfort: lululemon's Soft Jersey Half Zip. Made from a luxuriously soft jersey fabric and featuring a gently brushed interior, this half zip is your go-to for ultimate relaxation. Available in four colors, this everyday outer layer is styled with a classic fit and equipped with a convenient locker loop.
Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt Updated Fit
Discover unmatched comfort in the Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt. With enhanced freedom of movement and reduced cling, it's designed for optimal performance during any activity. Stay cool and fresh with all-over airflow and odor-fighting silver threads, while quick-drying fabric keeps you focused. Available in 12 vibrant colors, it's the perfect choice for gym sessions, runs & beyond.
Cityverse Men's Sneaker
Step into timeless style and unbeatable comfort with the Cityverse Men's Sneaker. Custom 3D-moulded cushioning ensures superior support and comfort, while high-abrasion rubber traction keeps you confidently grounded on any surface. Designed to follow your lead, these sneakers are tailored to the unique morphology of the male foot, ensuring a secure fit that moves with you.
Zeroed In Linerless Short 5-Inch
Whether you're powering through intense workouts or exploring the city streets, these shorts are built to keep up with your every move. With thoughtful details like large hand pockets and a zippered side pocket for secure storage, along with a customizable fit thanks to the in-or-out drawcord, these shorts are as practical as they are stylish. Plus, the improved waistband ensures a smooth, distraction-free fit, while strategic seams and a crotch gusset enhance mobility where it counts most.
Cruiser Backpack 23L
Transition seamlessly from your daily grind to your workout routine with the water-repellant Cruiser Backpack. Featuring multiple exterior pockets for easy access to essentials, a structured pocket to safeguard your sunglasses, and a padded compartment accommodating up to a 16" laptop, this versatile bag keeps you organized on the go. Plus, with an interior pocket for small items and a sleek design also available in black, it's the perfect blend of style and functionality for any adventure.
Lightweight Camp Collar Button-Up Shirt
Embrace laid-back sophistication with this lightweight shirt. Whether buttoned up for a polished vibe or layered over a tee for casual coolness, its airy fabric and hidden phone sleeve in the chest pocket make it an ideal companion for any adventure. Available in five refined colors, this shirt is designed to effortlessly elevate your everyday look.
Steady State Jogger
Get comfy in style with the Steady State Jogger, a modern twist on a timeless favorite. Made from a naturally breathable cotton-blend fleece, these joggers prioritize softness, ensuring you stay cozy wherever life takes you. Featuring zippered hand and back pockets, a relaxed fit, these joggers are available in four rich colors and three lengths.
Fast and Free Running Hat WovenAir Wordmark
This running hat your ultimate companion for every stride, whether it's a short jog or a marathon. Crafted with lightweight and breathable WovenAir fabric, this hat will ensure you cool and dry throughout your run. Its adjustable back closure ensures a personalized fit, while the curved brim provides optimal shade and comfort. Plus, with reflective details for enhanced visibility, this hat is as practical as it is stylish. Choose from classic black or vibrant blue to complete your running ensemble.
Sojourn Windbreaker Jacket
Prepare for any adventure with the Sojourn Windbreaker Jacket, available in four sleek colors. Crafted from windproof, softly structured fabric, its classic fit and hip-length design ensure comfort and style wherever you go. Features like zippered chest and exterior pockets with a hidden phone sleeve, along with a cinchable hem, add functionality to its sleek profile.
Command the Day Dopp Kit 5L
Elevate Dad's travel game this Father's Day with lululemon's Command the Day Dopp Kit. With a wide zippered opening, interior zippered mesh compartments, pockets for small essentials, and elastic loops to keep items secure, this kit is the perfect companion for jet-setting dads looking to command their day with ease and style.
