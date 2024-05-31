Sofía Vergara Reveals How She'll "Recycle" Tattoo of Ex Joe Manganiello

Sofía admitted she didn't want to go through the pregnancy and postpartum process all over again.

"I totally respect where anyone wants to be a mom after 50," she explained. "I didn't think because of my career, the way I live my life, the way my marriage was, that it was fair to bring a kid to this world, and I'm not going to be able to give 100 percent."

If anything, the Hot Pursuit star is doing everything she can to maintain her M.I.L.F. status.

"I'm going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I'm ready," she told Allure in an interview published May 28. "I wish I had more downtime; I would've done stuff already. [But] because I'm in front of the camera, it's not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks."

And while she's not going under the knife just yet, she is delaying the aging process with the help of cosmetic injectables.

"I've been doing Botox for a long time in my neck, [around] my eyes," she revealed, before adding, "I don't believe in filler. I feel filler does good when you're really young and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit. At my age—51—I feel it's not going to make you look younger. It is going to make you look more done."