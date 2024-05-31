NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Sofía Vergara Reveals How She'll "Recycle" Tattoo of Ex Joe Manganiello

Sofía Vergara cheekily shared how she's recycling the tattoo she got in honor of ex-husband Joe Manganiello because "now he's gone."

Sofía Vergara is getting straight to the (needle) point.

The Modern Family alum candidly shared how she plans to "recycle" the tattoo she got as a tribute to ex-husband Joe Manganiello, whom she divorced last July after seven years of marriage.

"This one is Joe Manganiello's initial," Sofía said on CBS's The Talk in a clip shared May 31, while showing off the "J" tattoo placed on the inside her right wrist. "But now he's gone."

The 51-year-old then pointed out how the initial works perfectly for her new relationship with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman

"How lucky can I be that the guy that I'm going out has the same initial?" the Griselda actress quipped. "Recycle, recycle!"

Although the couple went Instagram official in April, they first sparked dating rumors in late 2023. In fact, Sofía's new romance comes less than a year after she and Joe finalized their divorce in February.

Earlier this month, the Toty founder shared insight into what led to their breakup.

"There's things in life that might sound like good ideas, but they're not," Sofía—who shares her 32-year-old son Manolo with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez—told People for its Beautiful Issue released May 1. "I was a mother already. I know what it means to be a good mother or to try to be the best mother that you can, and that takes a lot of sacrifices, takes a lot of energy."

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Sofía admitted she didn't want to go through the pregnancy and postpartum process all over again.

"I totally respect where anyone wants to be a mom after 50," she explained. "I didn't think because of my career, the way I live my life, the way my marriage was, that it was fair to bring a kid to this world, and I'm not going to be able to give 100 percent."

If anything, the Hot Pursuit star is doing everything she can to maintain her M.I.L.F. status.

"I'm going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I'm ready," she told Allure in an interview published May 28. "I wish I had more downtime; I would've done stuff already. [But] because I'm in front of the camera, it's not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks."

And while she's not going under the knife just yet, she is delaying the aging process with the help of cosmetic injectables.

"I've been doing Botox for a long time in my neck, [around] my eyes," she revealed, before adding, "I don't believe in filler. I feel filler does good when you're really young and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit. At my age—51—I feel it's not going to make you look younger. It is going to make you look more done."

Sofia Vergara/Instagram

Now that you have all of Sofía's beauty secrets—from her tattoos to plastic surgery plans—keep reading to see the designs stars have gotten inked on their bodies.

