Red light therapy is currently the biggest trend in skin care. At-home red light LED masks promise to do everything from softening wrinkles and fine lines to stimulating collagen to improving hair growth and combat hair loss.

If you're considering a red light therapy mask (and who isn't these days?), our team of home shopping experts has researched what you need to know about these LED mask devices.

We've even rounded up our favorite LED face masks and LED light devices for you to shop below!

What is red light therapy?

Red light therapy (also known as RLT) is the focused use of red LED lights on the skin to treat common skin issues such as acne, wrinkles, and hair loss, as well as promote collagen.

Experts say that LED light colors (of which there are quite a few, all with specific benefits) can penetrate the skin to different depths, promoting certain biological effects.

The use of targeted red LED light has been shown to combat, soften, and prevent photoaging including fine lines, acne and acne marks, and even increase collagen production in the skin and support hair growth. Sometimes RLT is combined with blue light to help fight bacteria. This is typically common when treating acne.

This skin treatment modality is frequently offered as a service at spas and skincare boutiques. However, you can perform this treatment at home with a red light therapy face mask, for just a few minutes each day.

We've compiled a list of all the best red light therapy device options that you can buy, right now!

Does red light therapy work?

Studies have found that a consistent low-level of red and infrared light was found to increase expressions of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid in skin.

Some have even confirmed that results can last for up to a month after your last red light use!

That means you can effectively use red light therapy tools to combat acne, wrinkles, and hair loss from the privacy of your own home, without having to spend a ton of money on expensive skin treatment time.