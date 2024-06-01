Shhh, These Gap Factory Mystery Deals Include Chic Summer Staples up to 70% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As a woman of a certain age, there are few things that surprise me in this world. I know my Big Three in astrology, I know what styles work best for my body type, and I know what kind of sheets I like on my bed. But there is a recent development that has knocked me on my heels, something that has surprised me to my core. And that is the Mystery Deals section at Gap Factory. You'd think that after the sales of Memorial Day that there would be no sales left. Well, Gap Factory has made it clear that they still have some deals left.
You can score so many chic summer staples and capsule wardrobe-worthy pieces up to 70% off in the Mystery Deals section, plus up to 75% off thousands of other styles (plus an extra 15% off). Now, that's the kind of math I love to hear. And, I think this mystery is solved.
So, head over to Gap Factory's Mystery Deals section and save big on trendy crochet dresses and tops, cute denim shortalls, popular linen clothing, and more. You don't need to be a detective to see that these deals can't be missed.
Relaxed Linen-Blend Blazer
There's no questioning that linen is in this summer. And since it's so lightweight, breezy, and cool to wear, that's no surprise. What is surprising is this relaxed fit linen-blend blazer for just $30 (down from $99). Plus, it adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit.
5-inch High Rise Linen-Blend Pleated Shorts
Hop on the linen train with these pleated shorts. There's elastic in the back to give you a comfy fit, they're lightweight and cool for the summer, plus reviewers report that the length is perfect (not too long, not too short).
Parachute Cargo Pull-On Pants
Oh linen, I can't quit you, yet. Just take a look at these linen-blend pull-on pants. They include cargo pockets and a loose, relaxed fit, that's going to look effortlessly chic this summer. Did I mention they're just $32?
Denim Shortalls
Nothing says summer like a pair of cute denim shortalls. Layer with a crop top or tank, pair with your favorite sneakers or sandals, and your arm weather fit is done. Snag it in sizing from XX-Small to XX-Large.
Puff Sleeve Lace Midi Dress
Finding a comfortable, lightweight dress in the summer (that's not too revealing) can sometimes be a challenge. Which is why this midi dress stands out. It offers breathable coverage, delicate puffed sleeves, and a length that hits below the knees. You can even elevate the look with a belt.
Icon Denim Jacket
Need a denim jacket for those cool summer nights? Then your search is over. This classic jean option is soft and lightweight, although there is no stretch. However, there are inside pockets and it's only $28. I'm sold.
Crochet Mini Dress
Want to rock the latest crochet trend? Then you must add this mini dress to your cart. It's 60% off, features a built-in tank dress for coverage, and can dress up or down for hot summer days and nights.
Mid Rise Baby Boot Vegan-Leather Pants
Smooth and stretchy, these vegan leather pants add a cool vibe to any outfit. Reviewers love them, too, reporting that the lining makes them comfortable and flattering, plus they're easy to move around in.
Crochet Flutter Sleeve Top
Crochet, you stay. Keep up with the crochet trend with this flutter sleeve top. Reviewers rave that it's so cute, but recommend possibly wearing a cami or tank top underneath.
Relaxed Fleece Half-Zip Sweatshirt
The temperatures may be rising, but a cozy half-zip sweatshirt like this one is always needed for cool nights and offices with blasting AC. It features a relaxed fit, kangaroo pocket, and you can snag it in chino, pink, or black.
Poplin Big Shirt
Every closet needs a classic oversized poplin shirt like this one. Layer it over a body suit, pair it with leggings, and you'll immediately look put together. One shopper noted, "I love how it fits me. It is loose but it didn't make look big. The fabric is good for the summer! It is cool to touch!"
What is the difference between Gap and Gap Factory?
Gap Factory has its own in-house design team that creates an exclusive line of styles that are only available at Factory. They do not carry Gap overstock, trends from last season, or any flawed items. It's the Gap brand, at a budget-friendly price.
Can I return Gap Factory items to Gap?
Gap Factory clothes cannot be returned to other stores (including regular Gap or Banana Republic). Some items are marked "Mail only," which means merchandise must be returned via mail. Check your shipping email confirmation for details.