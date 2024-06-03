NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals
Below Deck Med's Captain Sandy Yawn Reveals Which Crewmembers She Misses Amid Cast Shakeup

Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Sandy Yawn shared why she's bummed these former yachties aren't coming back for season nine and gushed over reuniting with returning Chief Stew Aesha Scott.

Watch: Captain Sandy Ships Jason Chambers With THIS 'Bravo-lebrity'

Below Deck Mediterranean is rocking the boat with a whole new crew of yachties.

As the Bravo series' season nine trailer (released April 23) teased, Captain Sandy Yawn will be setting sail with a brand new team of fresh faces this voyage, with the exception of returning Chief Stew Aesha Scott, who disembarked the Mustique back in 2020 after season five.

So, how does Sandy feel about the cast shakeup?

"I always want crew to come back," the 59-year-old exclusively told E! News. "You spend that time with them, you bond. And then I see what messes they are on TV and I think, 'I would still take them back,' because I guarantee you they're watching themselves and learning what not to do."

As for which season eight co-workers she misses the most, as it turns out, it's all of them—despite the tremendous amounts of drama caused by Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo, Stew Kyle Viljoen and his nemesis Stew Natalya Scudder.

"I wouldn't use the word sad, but bummed," Sandy added. "Would have loved to have Tumi, that would have been great, I would have loved to have Kyle. All of them, Natalya. They're great people."

photos
The Most Dramatic Below Deck Firings Ever

And though it's hard to stay in touch with their busy schedules and various locations around the world, the former costars do check in on each other.

Bravo

"I haven't looked at my messages lately, but I saw Tumi in Vegas [at BravoCon],"Sandy shared. "Kyle, yes we've all stayed in touch. We all have our own lives so we're all in different states or different countries, so it's hard to see and stay connected."

But when it comes to Below Deck Med's new blood this season, Sandy revealed she didn't witness as much drama as Aesha.

"What I like about having department heads is they handle those issues," she noted, "so I don't really get that. They're on their best behavior in front of me."

Bu can Bravo fans expect Sandy to fire any crewmembers for bad behavior? As she teased, "You just have to stay tuned and find out you."

Below Deck Mediterranean returns tonight, June 3, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to meet the new season nine cast.

Bravo

Captain Sandy Yawn

Hometown: Bradenton, FL·

Birth date: Feb. 23·

Zodiac sign: Pisces·

Years of experience in the yachting industry: 36·

Favorite off-boat activities: "Snowboarding, skiing and playing in the water."

What is your wildest charter guest story from your career?

"I had guests shooting water balloons from a massive slingshot on deck into a crowd during the Cannes Film Festival. The guests were also dressed for a red carpet.·"

What was your first impression of Mustique?

"I was excited to run it because it was built in the same shipyard as the White Star, the vessel I became captain on in 2003."

Favorite place you’ve been on charter/place you traveled?

"I love the south of France and the Amalfi Coast."

What’s one thing about working and living on a boat that would surprise people?

"The show reveals it all, so no surprises there."

Bravo

Chief Stew Aesha Scott

Hometown: Tauranga, New Zealand

Birthdate: Nov. 27

Zodiac sign: SagittariusYears of experience in yachting: 8

Favorite off-boat activities: "I love hiking, yoga and reading. Additionally, I love sipping a cocktail in the sun while reading a book. It’s probably my favorite activity."

What do you do in your off time in your room on the boat? "I’m usually so busy going over orders or preferences for the next charter guests. I try to send a message to Scott or nap if I can. Even 10 minutes of closed eyes is a dream.

"What is the best place on the boat to find privacy? "Privacy doesn’t really exist on a boat. Cleaning a guest bathroom is probably the most privacy I’ll get and I often enjoy quiet time in there. Otherwise, when I’m in the shower."

What’s one thing about working and living on a boat that would surprise people?

"Stews don’t spend much time outside. When you finish a season people are always shocked that we aren’t tan. 'But you work on a boat!?' We work inside and don’t see much sun and definitely don’t swim until the season is over."

Sum up this season in three words: "Management skills tested."

Bravo

Deckhand Gael Cameron

Hometown: Sydney, Australia

Birth date: May 14

Zodiac sign: Taurus· Years of experience in the yachting industry: 3

Favorite off-boat activities: "Free diving, scuba diving and eating."

What Bravo shows do you watch?

"The Housewives."

What is your wildest charter guest story from your career?

"I have had an entire group get dropped off a day charter only to find they left someone behind with their head in the toilet."

Favorite place you’ve been on charter/place you traveled?

"Thailand. The water is beautiful, the food kills and the atmosphere is buzzer."

What’s one thing about working and living on a boat that would surprise people?

"As much as it seems like a dream job, there are sacrifices we make. We’re away from our friends and family for years at a time sometimes and maintaining a healthy long distance relationships can be very challenging."

Bravo

Stew Bri Muller

Hometown: Port Elizabeth, South Africa

Birthdate: April 22

Zodiac sign: Taurus

Years of experience in the yachting industry: 3

Favorite off-boat activities: "Anything that involves getting in the water, such as snorkeling, scuba diving, tubing, going down slides and jumping off the sun deck."

Special skills: "I did a course on manicures and pedicures, but never got the certification due to lack of time before yachting again. I can do nails, though."

What is your wildest charter guest story from your career?

"So many crazy things have happened that crazy stories for other people are just normal day to day occurrences for me. I’d probably end up with a lawsuit if I had to tell you."

Favorite place you’ve been on charter/place you traveled?

"On charter, my favorite place has been the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands. I got to swim with dolphins and snorkel in my free time…a literal dream."

What’s one thing about working and living on a boat that would surprise people?

"Believe it or not, but land sickness is a thing after spending a lot of time on a yacht. Your world rocks for maybe three days after hopping off the boat."

Bravo

Stew Elena Dubaich

Hometown: Škofja Loka, Slovenia

Birth date: July 5

Zodiac sign: Cancer

Years of experience in the yachting industry: 8

Favorite off-boat activities: "Weightlifting and gaining back the muscle mass I normally lose during a charter season."

Special skills: "I’m a massage therapist, personal trainer and yoga instructor. I love teaching guided meditations (Yoga Nidra)."

What is your wildest charter guest story from your career?

"I was invited by the yacht owner to go on my first helicopter ride overlooking the British Virgin Islands. I felt incredibly blessed in that moment."

Favorite place you’ve been on charter/place you traveled?

"The coolest place I’ve been to on a yacht was Cuba. Greenland, Patagonia and the Amazon River have also really stood out to me. As far as my own travels, I’ve really enjoyed Taiwan."

What’s one thing about working and living on a boat that would surprise people?

"How hard it is to stop yachting and get used to 'regular life.' It’s an addictive lifestyle as there’s few things to worry about—accommodation, food, laundry—as it’s all taken care of. Leaving that behind and coming back to regular life is a very hard transition for most of us."

Bravo

Bosun Iain Maclean

Hometown: Cape Town, South Africa

Birth date: March 21

Zodiac sign: Aries

Years of experience in the yachting industry: 5

Favorite off-boat activities: "I like going to the gym, hiking, kloofing, surfing, jolling, music festivals, hanging out with friends and family and going to the beach."

Special skills: "Being friendly and positive all the time."

What was your first impression of the Mustique?

"In need of some good maintenance, but a good-sized strong ship with solid bones."

Favorite place you've been on charter? "Ponza and Palmarola, Italy."

What’s one thing about working and living on a boat that would surprise people?

"Honestly, I find that the job as a whole surprises most people that aren't in the industry."

Bravo

Chef Johnathan Shillingford

Hometown: Roseau, Dominica

Birth date: July 7

Zodiac sign: Cancer

Years of experience in the yachting industry: 7

Special skills: "Twerking, singing, cooking all the food and design. I’m also great at accents."

What Bravo shows do you watch?

"Real Housewives, Queer Eye, Top Chef and Project Runway."

Who do you miss most from home when you’re traveling for work?

"My mom. Gilly is my rock and the best cheerleader anyone could ask for."

What was your first impression of the Mustique?

"She’s a cute, big, old girl who maybe needs a face lift."

Favorite place you’ve been on charter/place you traveled?

"I love French Polynesia and the Tuamotu Islands. Both are, literally, heaven on Earth."

Bravo

Deckhand Joe Bradley

Hometown: Alicante, Spain

Birth date: March 18

Zodiac sign: Pisces

Years of experience in the yachting industry: 3

Favorite off-boat activities: "Rock climbing, go karting, motorbikes, the awe of sunsets, dancing, playing the guitar, piano and swimming."

Special skills: "I play the guitar, piano and speak fluent Spanish."

Who do you miss most from home when you’re traveling for work? "The most beautiful, kind and powerful woman this world has to offer … my mother."

What is your wildest charter story from your career?

"There was a Catamaran crash in Italy. A huge Catamaran lost power and crashed against all the boats."

What are the smallest tips you’ve ever gotten?

"I had a guy onboard who owned a nut packaging company and I got a packet of nuts. They weren’t even salted."

Bravo

Deckhand Nathan Gallager

Hometown: Burtonport, Ireland

Birth date: June 19

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Years of experience in the yachting industry: 2

Favorite off-boat activities: "Everything to do with boats!"

Special skills: "Making people laugh."

What Bravo shows do you watch?

"Below Deck franchise and Summer House."

What do you do in your off time on the boat?

"I enjoy travelling on my time off. I’m currently saving for a house in Spain, so my time off is limited."

What are the biggest and smallest tips you’ve ever gotten?

"The tips I got while on the Mustique are the biggest. I’ve never received tips like that in my life."

What’s one thing about working and living on a boat that would surprise people?

"You can make friends with people you’d never make friends with in normal life."

