Below Deck Med's Captain Sandy Yawn Reveals Which Crewmembers She Misses Amid Cast Shakeup

Below Deck Mediterranean is rocking the boat with a whole new crew of yachties.
As the Bravo series' season nine trailer (released April 23) teased, Captain Sandy Yawn will be setting sail with a brand new team of fresh faces this voyage, with the exception of returning Chief Stew Aesha Scott, who disembarked the Mustique back in 2020 after season five.
So, how does Sandy feel about the cast shakeup?
"I always want crew to come back," the 59-year-old exclusively told E! News. "You spend that time with them, you bond. And then I see what messes they are on TV and I think, 'I would still take them back,' because I guarantee you they're watching themselves and learning what not to do."
As for which season eight co-workers she misses the most, as it turns out, it's all of them—despite the tremendous amounts of drama caused by Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo, Stew Kyle Viljoen and his nemesis Stew Natalya Scudder.
"I wouldn't use the word sad, but bummed," Sandy added. "Would have loved to have Tumi, that would have been great, I would have loved to have Kyle. All of them, Natalya. They're great people."
And though it's hard to stay in touch with their busy schedules and various locations around the world, the former costars do check in on each other.
"I haven't looked at my messages lately, but I saw Tumi in Vegas [at BravoCon],"Sandy shared. "Kyle, yes we've all stayed in touch. We all have our own lives so we're all in different states or different countries, so it's hard to see and stay connected."
But when it comes to Below Deck Med's new blood this season, Sandy revealed she didn't witness as much drama as Aesha.
"What I like about having department heads is they handle those issues," she noted, "so I don't really get that. They're on their best behavior in front of me."
Bu can Bravo fans expect Sandy to fire any crewmembers for bad behavior? As she teased, "You just have to stay tuned and find out you."
Below Deck Mediterranean returns tonight, June 3, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to meet the new season nine cast.
