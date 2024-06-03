Below Deck Med's Captain Sandy Yawn Reveals Which Crewmembers She Misses Amid Cast Shakeup

Watch : Captain Sandy Ships Jason Chambers With THIS 'Bravo-lebrity'

Below Deck Mediterranean is rocking the boat with a whole new crew of yachties.

As the Bravo series' season nine trailer (released April 23) teased, Captain Sandy Yawn will be setting sail with a brand new team of fresh faces this voyage, with the exception of returning Chief Stew Aesha Scott, who disembarked the Mustique back in 2020 after season five.

So, how does Sandy feel about the cast shakeup?

"I always want crew to come back," the 59-year-old exclusively told E! News. "You spend that time with them, you bond. And then I see what messes they are on TV and I think, 'I would still take them back,' because I guarantee you they're watching themselves and learning what not to do."

As for which season eight co-workers she misses the most, as it turns out, it's all of them—despite the tremendous amounts of drama caused by Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo, Stew Kyle Viljoen and his nemesis Stew Natalya Scudder.

"I wouldn't use the word sad, but bummed," Sandy added. "Would have loved to have Tumi, that would have been great, I would have loved to have Kyle. All of them, Natalya. They're great people."