Jax Taylor Addresses Dating Rumors After Being Spotted With Another Woman Amid Brittany Cartwright Split

Watch : Brittany Cartwright Blows Up on Jax Taylor for Questioning Her Drinking Habits

Jax Taylor is pumping the brakes on speculation that he has a new lady in his life.

After The Valley star was spotted grabbing lunch with model Paige Woolen in Los Angeles last week amid his separation from Brittany Cartwright, Jax shot down rumors he's moved on from his estranged wife.

"I am not dating anyone," the Vanderpump Rules alum wrote on X (formerly Twitter) May 30, "and I wish you all knew the full story of this situation.. its not what you think."

Jax's statement comes three months after Brittany announced they had broken up after four years of marriage. The Bravo stars—who share 3-year-old son Cruz—have been extremely candid about their marriage troubles during the currently airing first season of The Valley.

In fact, on the most recent May 28 episode, Brittany confirmed her doubts that she and the 44-year-old would not be able to salvage their relationship amid their constant fighting.