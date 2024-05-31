Jax Taylor Addresses Dating Rumors After Being Spotted With Another Woman Amid Brittany Cartwright Split

Jax Taylor is pumping the brakes on speculation that he has a new lady in his life.
After The Valley star was spotted grabbing lunch with model Paige Woolen in Los Angeles last week amid his separation from Brittany Cartwright, Jax shot down rumors he's moved on from his estranged wife.
"I am not dating anyone," the Vanderpump Rules alum wrote on X (formerly Twitter) May 30, "and I wish you all knew the full story of this situation.. its not what you think."
Jax's statement comes three months after Brittany announced they had broken up after four years of marriage. The Bravo stars—who share 3-year-old son Cruz—have been extremely candid about their marriage troubles during the currently airing first season of The Valley.
In fact, on the most recent May 28 episode, Brittany confirmed her doubts that she and the 44-year-old would not be able to salvage their relationship amid their constant fighting.
While Jax insisted divorce was not an option to his male castmembers, the Kentucky native told a very different story.
"We would go down that path," Brittany confided in costar Janet Caperna during an emotional heart-to-heart. "I feel like I'm gonna cry. I'm not happy with my body right now, I don't feel comfortable, I don't feel like he's attracted to me. There's a lot going on. We don't have sex ever."
In a confessional, Brittany explained how she finally came to realize breaking up might be what's best for them.
"Saying the word divorce to Janet is definitely the first time I've ever said it out loud," the Kentucky native admitted. "And I hate to say that. It's very scary because I never, ever thought that I would feel this way."
"I've asked Jax to do the smallest things to help our marriage like therapy or just being nice to me," she elaborated. "The smallest simplest things and he's still not doing it. I'm definitely feeling like we might not be together forever."
See Jax and Brittany's emotional journey continue when The Valley airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
And keep reading for a full timeline of the former couple's split.
