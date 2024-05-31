15-Year-Old Dirt Bike Rider Amelia Kotze Dead After Mid-Race Accident

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2024

A teenage girl has died after sustaining fatal injuries in a dirt bike race in Australia.

Amelia Kotze, 15, suffered an accident while competing in the Central Coast Cup May 25. Emergency services airlifted the teen to a children's hospital, where she fought for her life in the intensive care unit before she was pronounced dead May 28, 7News Australia reported.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the tragic passing of rider Amelia Kotze," Motorcycling New South Wales said in a statement the following day. "Amelia, a beloved member of our motorcycling community, succumbed to injuries she sustained during the Central Coast Cup held on May 25th. She passed away last evening at the tender age of 15."

The statement continued, "Amelia was more than just a rising star in the dirt track world; she was a beacon of talent, determination, and sportsmanship. Her impressive achievements spoke volumes about her dedication to the sport."