Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Make First Joint Red Carpet Appearance Since Separation Announcement

Watch : Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals How Her Marriage to Will Smith Impacts Her Kids' Future Relationships

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are keeping their family together.

Indeed, just seven months after Jada confirmed the couple had been separated since 2016, the duo made an appearance together at the Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere in Hollywood, Calif., May 30.

The former couple was accompanied by their children Jaden Smith and Willow Smith, as well as Will's son Trey Smith—whose mother is Sheree Zampino—and Jada's mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

And the Pinkett Smith family was dressed to impress, with Will, 55, donning all black attire including flared pants and a blazer with a pair of tinted shades. Meanwhile, Jada, 52, wore a sheer black-striped gown with sandal heels, while her mom rocked a denim dress.

Carrying on their parents' fashionable genes, Willow, 23, wore a plaid set with a matching long blazer, while Jaden, 25, wore JNCO-like jeans with a white button down shirt and a black vest, complete with black shades. Trey, 31, tied the entire family together in a forest green suit with matching shoes and tie.