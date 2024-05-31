NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Make First Joint Red Carpet Appearance Since Separation Announcement

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith appeared alongside their children Jaden Smith, Willow Smith and Will’s son Trey Smith for the Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere in Hollywood May 30.

By Olivia Evans May 31, 2024 2:31 PMTags
Will SmithJada Pinkett SmithCelebrities
Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals How Her Marriage to Will Smith Impacts Her Kids' Future Relationships

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are keeping their family together.

Indeed, just seven months after Jada confirmed the couple had been separated since 2016, the duo made an appearance together at the Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere in Hollywood, Calif., May 30. 

The former couple was accompanied by their children Jaden Smith and Willow Smith, as well as Will's son Trey Smith—whose mother is Sheree Zampino—and Jada's mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

And the Pinkett Smith family was dressed to impress, with Will, 55, donning all black attire including flared pants and a blazer with a pair of tinted shades. Meanwhile, Jada, 52, wore a sheer black-striped gown with sandal heels, while her mom rocked a denim dress. 

Carrying on their parents' fashionable genes, Willow, 23, wore a plaid set with a matching long blazer, while Jaden, 25, wore JNCO-like jeans with a white button down shirt and a black vest, complete with black shades. Trey, 31, tied the entire family together in a forest green suit with matching shoes and tie.

photos
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Wildest Quotes About Each Other

And while the Worthy author recently confirmed that she and Will have long been separated, their appearance at the premiere together only follows suit with their relationship over the years. After all, they've often put on a united front amid their seven-year separation.

In fact, while she didn't pose for photos with the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star, Jada recently attended the Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere in Dubai May 23—and shared highlights of the event to her Instagram, which Will later liked. 

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files to Change Name

2

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Reunite at Family Event Amid Split Rumors

3

Former NBA Player Drew Gordon Dead at 33 After Car Crash

And although Jada has noted the duo is living separately, the pair do not plan to finalize a divorce any time soon. 

 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce, we will work through whatever," she told NBC News in October. "I just haven't been able to break that promise."

Keep reading why Jada will continue to stick by Will, even when they are separated:

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Throwback!

Stunner in a blue outfit (dress?)! Will and Jada are all smiles at the Devil in a Blue Dress premiere in 1995.

SGranitz/WireImage
White hot

Have you ever seen anything more '90s glam than this? The couple poses together in 1997, the year they got married.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Baby bump alert

Jada is styling more than just a trendy silver coat in this 1998 red carpet photo: she's showing off her baby bump in a sleek black dress. Jaden Smith was born on July 8, 1998.

Lester Cohen/WireImage
Suited up

Hats off to the couple who never cease to show up on a red carpet in style. Here they are together at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California in 2005.

Salvatore Laporta/Getty Images
Here comes the bride

Jada ignored the old superstition of never wearing to black to a wedding as she and Will head to Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's 2006 wedding in Rome, Italy.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Family affair

The kids are here in London, England with Will and Jada on the red carpet at The Karate Kid premiere in 2010.

Mark Von Holden/Getty Images
Say cheese

Orange you glad to see this picture of Will and Jada together? The happy couple smiles in New York City in 2010.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Oh Canada

Willow, Jaden, Will, and Jada Pinkett Smith pose together in a family shot at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2012.

Alberto Rodriguez/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Glam in green

Jada dazzles in green as she and Will arrive at the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2016.

Instagram
Vacation mode

Everyone is all smiles for a family vacation after making a quick pit stop at the 2018 World Cup.

Instagram
Soft smiles

Will posts an Instagram tribute to wife Jada, acknowledging that they've been together for "HALF OUR LIVES!"

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Entanglement

In 2020, Will and Jada addressed Jada's alleged affair with August Alsina.

Admitting she and August had an "entanglement" while she and Will were separated, she explained, "It was a relationship. I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken. In the process of that relationship I definitely realized you can't find happiness outside of yourself. Luckily enough, you and I were also going through a process of healing in a much different manner."

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

2022 Oscars

During the 2022 Academy Awards, Will slapped host Chris Rock over a joke the comedian made about Jada's shaved head. 

After the slap, Will resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and was banned from its events for 10 years. He also apologized to Chris—calling the slap "unacceptable" and noting "there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment." 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Separation News

In Oct. 2023, Jada revealed she and Will have been separated for 7 years, including the six leading up to the 2022 Oscars.

"We're still figuring it out," Jada told People in a profile published Oct. 11. "We've been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us." 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files to Change Name

2

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Reunite at Family Event Amid Split Rumors

3

Former NBA Player Drew Gordon Dead at 33 After Car Crash

4

Cynthia Nixon Addresses Sara Ramirez's And Just Like That Exit

5

Mandy Moore Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Taylor Goldsmith