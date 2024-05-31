Target’s Swim & Sand Shop Has the Perfect Beachy Looks and Accessories for Your Hot Girl Summer Fits

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Listen up girlies, as the temperature starts rising and rooftop season or pool parties (for my West Coast besties) start coming to fruition, we're officially marking it as the summer of *color*. Yes, we're talking butter yellow bikinis, vibrant and fun pool floats, and other cute accessories that scream "I'm ready for hot girl summer". But if you're not looking to break the bank and still snag all your summer must-haves at a budget-friendly price tag, there's obviously no better place to shop than Target.

Lucky for us, they just dropped a gorgeous Swim & Sand Shop full of adorable striped accessories, orange crochet sets, vibrant pink sandals, and basically anything you can imagine that requires you to have the best…summer…ever—as if we even needed another excuse to shop Target (IYKYK). So, if you're ready to snag some fun, beachy looks in every hue, keep scrolling to shop our top picks from their new summer shop.