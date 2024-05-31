Target’s Swim & Sand Shop Has the Perfect Beachy Looks and Accessories for Your Hot Girl Summer Fits

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Listen up girlies, as the temperature starts rising and rooftop season or pool parties (for my West Coast besties) start coming to fruition, we're officially marking it as the summer of *color*. Yes, we're talking butter yellow bikinis, vibrant and fun pool floats, and other cute accessories that scream "I'm ready for hot girl summer". But if you're not looking to break the bank and still snag all your summer must-haves at a budget-friendly price tag, there's obviously no better place to shop than Target.
Lucky for us, they just dropped a gorgeous Swim & Sand Shop full of adorable striped accessories, orange crochet sets, vibrant pink sandals, and basically anything you can imagine that requires you to have the best…summer…ever—as if we even needed another excuse to shop Target (IYKYK). So, if you're ready to snag some fun, beachy looks in every hue, keep scrolling to shop our top picks from their new summer shop.
Shade & Shore Halter Triangle Bikini Top
Featuring a flattering triangle silhouette, removable cups, and adjustable halter straps, this cute bikini top is designed to provide customizable coverage and a secure, confident feel both in and out of the water. Don't forget to buy the matching bottoms for the complete set.
Sun Squad Inflatable Swim Tube
Just imagine all the pics you'll take in this stunning pool float! Available in six vibrant colors, this Insta-worthy accessory is a steal at just $10.
A New Day Beach Bungalow Linen Midi Picnic Skirt
Elevate your summer style with the Beach Bungalow linen midi picnic skirt from A New Day. Lightweight and comfortable with a chic striped pattern, it's perfect for any occasion (not just picnics in the park!).
A New Day Beach Bungalow Linen Mini Dress
There's plenty to love about this sleeveless mini dress, boasting a chic scoop neckline and backless design with tie closure. Crafted from a luxe linen-blend fabric, it transitions effortlessly from beach to beyond with its timeless style.
Shade & Shore High Leg Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit
We can see you already in this pink cheeky one-piece, cocktail in hand, basking in the sun on a lounge bed. Crafted from tricot fabric with nylon and spandex, it boasts a square-neck front, adjustable spaghetti straps, and a high-leg silhouette for an effortlessly flattering fit.
A New Day Cateye Rectangle Sunglasses
It wouldn't be summer without a new pair of shades. Snag these Cateye sunglasses for only $15, ideal for effortlessly transitioning from beach to boardwalk without the fear of losing them to the waves.
A New Day Mesh Zipper Pouch Wristlet
This rectangular pouch wallet offers a single zippered compartment for your makeup, cards, keys, and more, with a loop handle for easy carrying. You'll never lose anything at the beach again!
Shade & Shore Neida EVA Two Band Footbed Slide Sandals
If you're looking for go-to slip-on sandals to wear at the beach, we recommend snagging these chic Shade & Shore sandals ASAP. At just $10 each, you can snag multiple pairs in every shade.
A New Day Mini Straw Bucket Bag
Elevate your look with this chic mini bag, woven with paper straw in a bucket-like shape and adorned with a stylish half-moon handle. Featuring an unstructured design with interior pockets to store all your essentials, you'll love pairing this bag with all your summer flowy dresses.
A New Day Beach Bungalow Scoop Neck Sweater Tank Top
If you've been loving the crochet trend as much as us, you won't be able to resist adding this vibrant tank top straight to your cart. It works perfectly as a coverup and even comes with a matching skirt.
A New Day Nina Slide Sandals
Slip into these Nina slide sandals featuring a breezy open toe, stay-put top band, and a .25-inch block heel for added height and comfort. Perfect for pairing with anything from shorts to dresses, they're your go-to choice for chic warm-weather looks.
