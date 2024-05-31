Mandy Moore Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Taylor Goldsmith

Watch : Mandy Moore Looks Back on 'A Walk to Remember' 22 Years Later! (Exclusive)

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are on top of the world.

The This Is Us alum, who shares sons August "Gus" Harrison, 3, and Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, 19 months, with the Dawes musician, announced the couple is expecting their third child together, a baby girl.

"Sometimes life imitates art," Mandy, whose character Rebecca Pearson also had three kids, captioned a May 31 Instagram post of her two sons wearing shirts that read "Big" and "Middle" respectively. "The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can't wait for these boys to have a baby sister."

Prior to sharing the couple's big news, the "Candy" singer shared her desire to expand her family.

"Truth be told, I haven't shut the door on a larger family," Mandy told E! News in March 2023. "I don't know what my husband is thinking. I know right now, he's sort of like, 'Whaaat? That's crazy! It's so hard.' And it is. It's so hard. It's non-stop, all hands on deck right now. So maybe, perhaps. but I don't know."