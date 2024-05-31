NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Mandy Moore Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore shared she and husband Taylor Goldsmith, who are parents to two boys, are expecting a baby girl: "The third in our own Big Three coming soon."

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are on top of the world.

The This Is Us alum, who shares sons August "Gus" Harrison, 3, and Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, 19 months, with the Dawes musician, announced the couple is expecting their third child together, a baby girl.

"Sometimes life imitates art," Mandy, whose character Rebecca Pearson also had three kids, captioned a May 31 Instagram post of her two sons wearing shirts that read "Big" and "Middle" respectively. "The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can't wait for these boys to have a baby sister."

Prior to sharing the couple's big news, the "Candy" singer shared her desire to expand her family.

"Truth be told, I haven't shut the door on a larger family," Mandy told E! News in March 2023. "I don't know what my husband is thinking. I know right now, he's sort of like, 'Whaaat? That's crazy! It's so hard.' And it is. It's so hard. It's non-stop, all hands on deck right now. So maybe, perhaps. but I don't know."

photos
Mandy Moore Through the Years

And as the A Walk to Remember actress noted, getting glimpses at cute baby attire didn't help matters much.

"I look at all these cute clothes," the 40-year-old shared, "and I'm like, gosh darnit, I really want a girl." 

Not to mention, her boys seemed to be long prepared to be big siblings.

"Gus is like a superb big brother," she continued. "He relishes that role. He's not super jealous. Once Ozzie got here, he was just super protective of him. He understands how fragile Ozzie is. He wants to cuddle him. It's very sweet."

Ahead of their latest arrival, keep reading for a look at the couple's cutest photos together.

Instagram
Father's Day 2023

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith welcomed son August "Gus" Harrison in February 2021 and Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett Goldsmith in October 2022.

"I can't believe we get to do this parenthood journey together," Mandy wrote to her husband for Father's Day 2023. "The 3 of us are the luckiest to have you, T. Love you to the moon and Happy Father's Day!!!"

Instagram
Dad Genes

Mandy shared in a tribute to Taylor on Instagram, "You were writing songs about coaching Little League well before we got married so I had *some* inkling that being a Dad was something you would excel at but I truly had no idea just how exceptional and natural you'd be until we were in it." 

Instagram
Baby Love

"I marvel at all you bring to the table- your patience, your gentle nature, your willingness to change a diaper or get up with a crying baby without me ever asking or to run around and get in the dirt with a very active toddler at any moment," the actress continued in her message. "Your ability to get Gus to eat something he'd flat out refused with me or elicit Ozzie's immediate laughter, your music curation for our boys- which is TOP NOTCH… I could go on and on."

Instagram
Gus Turns 2

"We had an early Birthday bash with friends and family for Goosey," Mandy wrote on Instagram in February 2023. "2 years with the sweetest, goofiest guy has absolutely flown by. We're the luckiest folks around to be in your orbit, Gus Goldsmith."

Instagram
Quarantine Buds

"I have been quarantined with this guy for over 6 weeks and we still really like each other," Mandy shared on Instagram in April 2020. 

Instagram
Couple Up

"Me and my love," Mandy shared on Instagram when teasing another duet performance. 

Instagram
Cozy Up

Whether performing music together or cuddling on the couch, these two make one cute couple. 

Instagram
Just a Couple of Music Makers

The Dawes musician and the actress/singer collaborated on a song for This Is Us.

"@mandymooremm @siddkhoslamusic and I the day we recorded "Invisible Ink" from last night's episode of @nbcthisisus," Goldsmith wrote on Instagram in November 2018. So honored that Sidd asked me to help him write it and then to get to record it with my favorite human. Please go check it out on Spotify or Apple Music."

Instagram
Taking Their Love to New Heights

The two hike in Kilimanjaro National Park in August 2018.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Communities in Schools of Los Angeles
Date Night!

The cute couple step out for the annual Communities in Schools Celebration in Los Angeles in May 2018.

Instagram
Silver Lining

"The look of two tired people who were awoken by the hotel fire alarm at midnight," Moore wrote on Instagram in September 2018. "Also the look of two people grateful for 24 hours together after being apart almost a month. It's always a worth a trip to see @dawestheband play a gig too.... you're in for a treat tonight, #portland."

Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Emmys Date

The two attend the 2017 Emmy Awards.

Instagram
How Romantic

"#FBF to Emmy Sunday when this guy flew across the country the morning of just to share the day with me," Moore wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
2-Year Anniversary

Mandy shared this photo in honor of the couple's two-year anniversary in July 2017 with the caption: "The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T."

Instagram
Caught in the Moment!

"So proud of this guy and the whole band for an absolutely electric hometown show last night," Moore wrote on Instagram in January 2016.

Instagram
Head over Heels

The This Is Us star is not afraid to rock a pair of heels and be a bit taller than her man. #couplegoals

Instagram
Golden Gate Getaway!

The couple enjoyed a mini-vacay in San Francisco to see an iconic landmark.

Instagram
Say Cheese

As Ed Sheeran would say, "You can keep me inside the pocket of your ripped jeans." Or, according to Taylor, as a bookmark in your favorite book.

