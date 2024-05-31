Mandy Moore Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are on top of the world.
The This Is Us alum, who shares sons August "Gus" Harrison, 3, and Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, 19 months, with the Dawes musician, announced the couple is expecting their third child together, a baby girl.
"Sometimes life imitates art," Mandy, whose character Rebecca Pearson also had three kids, captioned a May 31 Instagram post of her two sons wearing shirts that read "Big" and "Middle" respectively. "The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can't wait for these boys to have a baby sister."
Prior to sharing the couple's big news, the "Candy" singer shared her desire to expand her family.
"Truth be told, I haven't shut the door on a larger family," Mandy told E! News in March 2023. "I don't know what my husband is thinking. I know right now, he's sort of like, 'Whaaat? That's crazy! It's so hard.' And it is. It's so hard. It's non-stop, all hands on deck right now. So maybe, perhaps. but I don't know."
And as the A Walk to Remember actress noted, getting glimpses at cute baby attire didn't help matters much.
"I look at all these cute clothes," the 40-year-old shared, "and I'm like, gosh darnit, I really want a girl."
Not to mention, her boys seemed to be long prepared to be big siblings.
"Gus is like a superb big brother," she continued. "He relishes that role. He's not super jealous. Once Ozzie got here, he was just super protective of him. He understands how fragile Ozzie is. He wants to cuddle him. It's very sweet."
