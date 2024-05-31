Former NBA Player Drew Gordon Dead at 33 After Car Crash

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Sports Stars of 2024

The basketball community is mourning the loss of a former player.

Drew Gordon, a former forward for the Philadelphia 76ers and the older brother of Denver Nuggets' Aaron Gordon, died in a Portland, Oregon car crash on May 30, his agent Calvin Andrews confirmed to ESPN. He was 33.

"The Denver Nuggets organization is devastated to learn about the tragic passing of Drew Gordon," the NBA team shared in a statement to social media May 30. "Drew was far too young to leave this world, but his legacy will live forever through his three beautiful children and all of his loved ones."

The statement continued, "Our hearts are with Aaron and the Gordon family during this extremely difficult time."

Although Drew only played one season for the NBA's 76ers during the 2014-2015 season, he continued his basketball career overseas—including teams in Russia, Poland and Japan—until he retired in July 2023.