Dolly Parton Gives Her Powerful Take on Beyoncé's Country Album

Watch : Dolly Parton Gives Her Honest Take on Beyoncé’s Country Album

Dolly Parton's praise of Beyoncé's "Jolene" cover is beautiful beyond compare.

And while this admiration is something fans can easily understand, the "9 To 5" singer recently shared why she appreciates Queen Bey's new take on the classic for Cowboy Carter.

"Well, I think it was very bold of her," Dolly told E! News' Keltie Knight and Justin Sylvester during an exclusive interview at Dollywood's new Dolly Parton Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. "When they said she was gonna do 'Jolene,' I expected it to be my regular one, but it wasn't. But I love what she did to it. And as a songwriter, you love the fact that people do your songs no matter how they do them."

And she tips her hat to Beyoncé's new lyrics.

"She wasn't gonna go beg some other woman like I did," the 78-year-old continued. "'Don't steal my man.' 'S--t, get out here, b---h. You ain't stealin' mine."