Jimmy Hayes’ Widow Kristen Remarries, Expecting Baby With Husband Evan Crosby

Kristen Hayes is embarking on a new chapter.
Nearly three years after former NHL player Jimmy Hayes passed away at the age of 31, Kristen shared she's found love again. She recently married Evan Crosby, who is a fellow widower and dad of three, and the couple is also expecting their first baby together.
"There's all kinds of love in this world, but never the same love twice," Kristen captioned a May 29 Instagram post featuring photos from the couple's wedding. "5.26.24, married my best friend."
As Kristen—who announced her pregnancy in December—explained, the pair decided there was no better time to tie the knot.
"Ev and I followed our hearts, wanting to be married before the baby arrives," said Kristen, who shares two kids with Jimmy, continued, "and before we move our crew this summer. In 17 short days we pulled together the most special, intimate, emotional and joyful celebration. We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the love that filled the room and our hearts that night. God is Good."
Earlier this year, Kristen shared a glimpse at her relationship with Evan in a heartwarming shoutout for his birthday. (She shared her first glimpse at their romance on social media in February 2023).
"Thank you for all the joy and laughter you have brought into my life," a post shared to her Instagram this Spring read. "To many more birthdays, adventures and late night eating together. You are so easy to celebrate. Can't wait to see what this year has in store for you."
Kristen's wedding comes nearly three years after her husband Jimmy passed away in August 2021.
Later that year, the Massachusetts state medical examiner confirmed to E! News that the athlete died of "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine," and his death was ruled an accident.
Shortly after his passing, Kristen shared that she would continue to honor his memory for years to come.
"Though we are shocked and heartbroken beyond words, I choose to remember my husband and the boys' father by the enormous love and joy he brought us and so many others," she wrote on social media at the time. "This battle does not define him, and I will still tell my boys every day to #BeLikeJimmy."