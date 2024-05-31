Jimmy Hayes’ Widow Kristen Remarries, Expecting Baby With Husband Evan Crosby

Watch : BIGGEST Celebrity Weddings of 2022

Kristen Hayes is embarking on a new chapter.

Nearly three years after former NHL player Jimmy Hayes passed away at the age of 31, Kristen shared she's found love again. She recently married Evan Crosby, who is a fellow widower and dad of three, and the couple is also expecting their first baby together.

"There's all kinds of love in this world, but never the same love twice," Kristen captioned a May 29 Instagram post featuring photos from the couple's wedding. "5.26.24, married my best friend."

As Kristen—who announced her pregnancy in December—explained, the pair decided there was no better time to tie the knot.

"Ev and I followed our hearts, wanting to be married before the baby arrives," said Kristen, who shares two kids with Jimmy, continued, "and before we move our crew this summer. In 17 short days we pulled together the most special, intimate, emotional and joyful celebration. We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the love that filled the room and our hearts that night. God is Good."