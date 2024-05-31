The Best Linen Staples for an Easy, Breezy, Beautiful Summer

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When planning your hot girl summer getaway (or staycation), the sweltering heat might tempt you to ditch style in favor of comfort, opting for an old, oversized T-shirt that's definitely time to let go of, and comfy bike shorts. But who says you can't stay chic in the heat? As you swap out your spring layers for lighter alternatives—think shorts, tank tops, and sandals—consider adding a few linen pieces to your summer wardrobe. Linen is not only breathable but also effortlessly stylish, making it your best ally against those soaring temperatures.

These lightweight pieces have always been a summer favorite thanks to their versatility and cooling properties. Whether you're dressing up for a night out or keeping it casual during the day, linen will always be that girl who can handle it all, making sure you stay comfy and fashionable no matter where your adventures take you (even if it's to your office job). Keep reading to shop our top picks for breathable, stylish linen clothing, including dresses, tops, skirts, and so much more.