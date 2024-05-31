The Best Linen Staples for an Easy, Breezy, Beautiful Summer

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When planning your hot girl summer getaway (or staycation), the sweltering heat might tempt you to ditch style in favor of comfort, opting for an old, oversized T-shirt that's definitely time to let go of, and comfy bike shorts. But who says you can't stay chic in the heat? As you swap out your spring layers for lighter alternatives—think shorts, tank tops, and sandals—consider adding a few linen pieces to your summer wardrobe. Linen is not only breathable but also effortlessly stylish, making it your best ally against those soaring temperatures.
These lightweight pieces have always been a summer favorite thanks to their versatility and cooling properties. Whether you're dressing up for a night out or keeping it casual during the day, linen will always be that girl who can handle it all, making sure you stay comfy and fashionable no matter where your adventures take you (even if it's to your office job). Keep reading to shop our top picks for breathable, stylish linen clothing, including dresses, tops, skirts, and so much more.
By Anthropologie Linen Square-Neck Midi Dress
What's not there to love about this stunning linen midi dress? It's lightweight and airy, and gives off cute cottagecore vibes if that's what you're after. Choose from three colorways.
Old Navy Linen-Blend Vest
In case you haven't heard, linen is the fabric you should always reach for during summer to keep cool. That's why this Old Navy linen-blend vest is a must-have that'll quickly make its way into your rotation of summer suits, thanks to its comfy relaxed fit and affordable price point.
Gap 100% Linen Boyfriend Shirt
If you're building a summer capsule wardrobe, a flowy linen boyfriend shirt is an absolute must. We love this Gap option that's made from 100% linen and comes in a variety of colors.
Aerie Pool-To-Party Linen Blend High Waisted Trouser
Linen trousers are our summer office saviors, and Aerie's affordable, chic wide-leg options are no exception. These versatile pants effortlessly transition from boardroom meetings to rooftop cocktails, ensuring you stay cool and stylish all day long.
Quince 100% European Linen Button Front Dress
This cute, versatile midi linen button-front dress will have compliments rolling in all summer long. Made from 100% European flax, it's a sustainable choice that's easy on the environment. It's also a steal at only $50!
Abercrombie & Fitch Linen-Blend Button-Through Mini Dress
Perfect for more formal events like garden parties and cocktail mixers, this flattering short-sleeve mini dress is made from a comfortable linen-blend fabric and features elegant detailing that will keep you looking chic and feeling cool all evening.
Abercrombie & Fitch Linen-Blend Column Maxi Skirt
Maxi skirts are back and better than ever this summer, so opt for this lightweight maxi skirt from Abercrombie to stay on trend. With its full lining and elasticated waistband, you can enjoy a secure fit without worrying about sheerness.
Everlane The Linen Way-High Drape Short
Pair these linen drape shorts from Everlane with a flowy blouse and chic, rattan sandals for the perfect office fit that'll win you compliments all day.
Abercrombie & Fitch Linen-Blend Wrap Mini Dress
This patterned cutie from Abercrombie will make you want to dress up and go out with the girls ASAP. With a crisscrossed back, discreet sequins, and a chic black-and-white floral print, it's effortlessly stunning—all for under $70.
Gap Mid Rise Linen-Cotton Pull-On Cargo Pants
Trust us when we say linen cargo pants will come in clutch during the warmer months. These Gap mid-rise ones can be paired with any top, and are an easy option to quickly slip on when you're too hot to think about what to wear.
