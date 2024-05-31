Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gives Insight on Her Conversation With Kim Kardashian

Watch : Gypsy Rose Blanchard Details Working With Kim Kardashian & More in Upcoming Docuseries!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is keeping up with Kim Kardashian.

In fact, she had nothing but wonderful things to say about her recent meeting with the Kardashians star, explaining the duo actually had quite a lot to talk about, especially when it came to one of Kim's passion projects: prison and criminal justice reform.

"First of all, meeting Kim was a huge honor," Gypsy exclusively told E! News co-host Keltie Knight. "She's a really sweet woman and I really appreciate her taking the time to talk with me."

"We had a lot to talk about as far as prison reform goes," she continued. "I know that she's done some really amazing things with prison reform. And that's really close to my heart because I've been on that side of the fence." (For more from Gypsy, tune into to E! News tonight, May 30 at 11 p.m.)

After serving seven years for the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, Gypsy said she had a lot to discuss, adding it "went over really well."