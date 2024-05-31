NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gives Insight on Her Conversation With Kim Kardashian

Gypsy Rose Blanchard exclusively told E! News that she and Kim Kardashian had a great conversation about prison reform and that meeting the Kardashians star was "a huge honor."

Watch: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Details Working With Kim Kardashian & More in Upcoming Docuseries!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is keeping up with Kim Kardashian.

In fact, she had nothing but wonderful things to say about her recent meeting with the Kardashians star, explaining the duo actually had quite a lot to talk about, especially when it came to one of Kim's passion projects: prison and criminal justice reform.

"First of all, meeting Kim was a huge honor," Gypsy exclusively told E! News co-host Keltie Knight. "She's a really sweet woman and I really appreciate her taking the time to talk with me."

"We had a lot to talk about as far as prison reform goes," she continued. "I know that she's done some really amazing things with prison reform. And that's really close to my heart because I've been on that side of the fence." (For more from Gypsy, tune into to E! News tonight, May 30 at 11 p.m.)

After serving seven years for the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, Gypsy said she had a lot to discuss, adding it "went over really well."

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

And the 32-year-old—who will be sharing more about her life in the upcoming Lifetime docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up out June 3—was surprised to witness Kim's kindness firsthand.

"It was really eye-opening for me," she told E! News, "because you read the headlines, you think that you get a sense of who someone is."

She added, "But meeting her I'm like, ‘Wow, she's so down to earth.' And I didn't expect that."

And Kim's meeting with Gypsy—who was released from prison in December—is all part of the SKIMS founder's passion for criminal justice reform.

Kim explained to E! News in 2020 she feels she found her calling, noting, "I don't see how I could just say no to someone that really needs help if I know that I can help them."

As for Gypsy, she has been keeping busy since her release from prison. Keep reading for a look into her life now.

Instagram

"First Selfie of Freedom!"

After being released from prison on Dec. 28, Gypsy Rose Blanchard snapped her first Instagram selfie.

Instagram

"Married Life"

Gypsy and husband Ryan Anderson shared a glimpse into their new era together.

Instagram / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

"Sister Love"

Gypsy reunited with her sister Mia Blanchard amid her new chapter.

Instagram

Goodbye 2023

"A New Years Eve Eve kiss with my hubby."

Instagram

Turning the Page

Gypsy also ended 2023 with an Instagram selfie.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

Gypsy and her husband walked their first red carpet at the premiere of her Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

PDA Alert

Gypsy and Ryan kissed on the red carpet at the premiere.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Breakup

In late March 2024, three months after her prison release, Gypsy shared that she and Ryan broke up.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life," she wrote in a statement on her private Facebook page, according to People. "Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou."

Days later, Gypsy was spotted out with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. He said that the two are "just hanging out as friends."

JC Olivera / WireImage

Physical Transformation

Gypsy underwent a rhinopasty and septoplasty (nose job) April 5, 2024. Her physical transformation is set to be documented on Lifetime's Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up in June 2024.

Facebook

Divorce

Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan on April 8, 2024, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The filing came nearly two years after their July 2022 prison wedding.

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy's Tribute to Her "Soulmate"

In late April 2024, weeks after filing for divorce from Ryan Anderson, Gypsy announced she has gotten back together with ex-fiancé Ken Urker. The following May, she makes their rekindled romance social media official by sharing a video montage of their romantic moments on TikTok.

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Love Story

In her video, Gypsy described her love story with Ken Urker "legendary."

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

The Burning Question

And when a fan, using her own past comments about ex Ryan Anderson, took the oppotunity to ask her in the comments a NSFW question about Ken, Gypsy responded quickly and candidly.

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Animal Style

Gypsy tried her first In-N-Out Burger, a Double-Double burger served animal-style. She rated it a 7.

