Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Officially Files to Change Name

Meet the new Miss Jolie.

Amid Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's ongoing legal battles, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt legally requested to drop the "Pitt" from her surname, according to documents obtained by TMZ May 30.

The filing comes as Shiloh enters into a new chapter of her life. Per the docs, her name change request was submitted on May 27, the day of her 18th birthday and the exact day she became a legal adult.

In addition to Shiloh, Brad and Angelina coparent kids Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19, as well as twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

E! News reached out to Brad's rep but did not receive comment. E! also reached out to Angelina's rep but has not heard back.

But it seems Shiloh is not the only one in the family shortening her moniker these days. Just last week, multiple outlets reported that Vivienne's name appeared as "Vivienne Jolie" in the playbill for the new Broadway musical The Outsiders, which the 15-year-old helped produce alongside Angelina.