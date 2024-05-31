The 30 Most-Shopped Celeb Recommendations This Month: Porsha Williams, Kyle Richards & More

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
May 2024 was a month full of reasons to shop, including Mother's Day, Memorial Day sales, and Father's Day on the horizon.
Every month, we share recommendations for clothes, beauty products, home items, and more from some of our favorite celebs, including Kyle Richards, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, Madison LeCroy, Paige DeSorbo, Brynn Whitfield, and Lala Kent.
We took a look back on this past month to round up the celebrity-recommended products that E! shoppers bought the most. Get your shop on. Again.
Celeb Beauty Products
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Noir Balm Volumizing Mascara
"People think it has to be really expensive. It does not. I love this mascara. They're tried and true. I've never tried an expensive mascara that I like. When I wear that mascara, people ask me if I have fake lashes on," Kyle Richards raved.
e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick
Kandi Burruss said, "This is something I love. This is a blush stick."
Shoppers Agree: Kandi's blush stick has 22,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 6 flattering colors to choose from.
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer Duo SPF 30
Kyle Richards explained, "I use different colors depending on the time of year. I have this in a bunch of different colors. It's so great. It gives really great coverage and it has SPF 30. I wear this when I don't want to wear heavy makeup. It's a great great great product. It comes in so many colors for so many skin tones. I absolutely love it. All my daughters love it too."
Rodial Plumping Collagen Lip Oil
"This is one of my favorite things now, a lip oil that has collagen in it. The colors are so beautiful. It lasts longer than lip gloss, feels better, and it has the same coverage as lip gloss," Kyle Richards explained.
Pure Instinct The Original Pheromone Infused Essential Oil Perfume Cologne
"This is a unisex pheromone oil. Just take a little bit and mix it with your perfume. Or dab it underneath your nose," Real Housewives of New York star Brynn Whitfield said.
More From Brynn: "You're supposed to put perfume everywhere you want to be kissed. Put a little bit on your neck and on your nose."
Brynn's pick has 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sally Hansen Instant Cuticle Remover
Fix those stubborn cuticles in just 15 seconds. Simply apply, wait a few seconds, and gently push back for salon-worthy results at home. This fast-acting formula makes cuticle removal a breeze, saving you time and effort in your nail care routine.
This instant cuticle remover has 26,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has been recommended by Southern Charm cast member Madison LeCroy.
Milani Make It Dewy Setting Spray 3 in 1- Hydrate + Illuminate + Set
Kandi Burruss shared, "This is so cool. This is a setting spray for your makeup. It keeps you hydrated-looking so your makeup doesn't look powdery. It lasts for 16 hours. It keeps that makeup locked."
Shoppers Agree: This makeup setting spray has 31,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
+ Lux Unfiltered N°32 ORIGINAL Gradual Self Tanning Cream
Real Housewives of New York star Brynn Whitfield said, "This is my favorite. I'm wearing this now. It's a self tanner. It doesn't smell. It goes on really even. It really makes everyone have a really pretty glow and just evens out your skin tone. This is literally the best."
More From Brynn: "I've tried every single tanner. I wear it year round."
Brynn previously recommended this self-tanning lotion in her roundup of beauty hacks. There are two scents to choose from.
Blriet Shower Steamers
"This includes 8 aromatherapy shower steamers. When you're showering you can smell that and feel like you're in a spa. They're really pretty too. It makes the whole bathroom smell good," Kyle Richards shared.
Kiehl's Avocado Eye Treatment
"I absolutely love this. This gives you that brightness. This is great to wear without having to do an under-eye concealer because it instantly brightens up," Madison LeCroy raved.
More From Madison: "This is a great brand especially if you are sensitive, this does not irritate [my skin] at all."
Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish
"Buxom, my tried and true for 15 years. Really pretty colors. The texture is really beautiful. This is a brand where all the colors work," Kyle Richards said.
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's longtime lip gloss has 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kyle previously recommended this and so did Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers, Remi Bader, and Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson. Amazon has 50+ shades to choose from.
Fivewan 24k Gold Under Eye Patches
Madison LeCroy said, "This is what every mother wants to do." Madison's pick has 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen
Kyle Richards shared, "I don't know anyone who doesn't use this and there's a reason for that. It is so light. I love, love, love that. It just feels good on your skin."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's go-to sunscreen has 13,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kyle previously recommended this too. This celeb-loved sunscreen has also been shared by Julianne Hough, Witney Carson, Lala Kent, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Rachael Kirkconnell, and Danielle Olivera.
Kyle's highlighter is actually an eyeshadow stick with 51,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
e.l.f. Power Grip Primer + 4% Niacinamide
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo explained, "This is my first step in terms of makeup. I have talked about this e.l.f. primer so many times because there are so many things out there that are so much more expensive and just don't do the job that this does."
More From Paige: "It's very jelly. It's such a good primer. You can feel when you're putting it on your skin that everything is gonna stick to it and not go anywhere."
Shoppers Agree: Paige's favorite makeup primer has 18,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Lisa Rinna recommended this primer too.
Celeb Fashion Finds
Pavoi 14K Gold Plated 3MM Cubic Zirconia Classic Tennis Bracelets
Kyle Richards raved, "Look how pretty these bracelets are. They are so real-looking and they feel really good. So beautiful. I absolutely love these. I cannot take how pretty these are."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's bracelets have 18,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 3 sizes and 2 colors to choose from.
Frodete Ear Cuffs
Paige DeSorbo said, "These are ear cuffs. They're lightweight. You can stack them. They're a fun way to switch up your jewelry." There are 27 colors to choose from.
Mofeijewel Hoop Earrings
Lala Kent raved, "I just can't get enough. They're just a really cute, simple hoop."
Lala's hoop earrings are also available in silver.
Angyape Oversized Statement Style Earrings
"These are very cute. Changes a whole look. Classy," Paige DeSorbo shared.
Paige's earrings also come in silver. Campbell "Pookie" Puckett recommended these too.
These hair bow sets are available in 13 color combinations.
LecAit 14K Gold Chunky Waterdrop Earrings
Lala Kent shared, "I'm so obsessed with the waterdrop earrings right now. Aren't they so cute?"
Lala's earrings are also available in silver.
Celeb Home Finds
Glisten Garbage Disposer Cleaner and Freshener
"This is very important. It has a lemon smell. Those of you who have a garbage disposal, please get this. Even though you think your sink is clean, you don't realize how much residue there is. And it's disgusting. This right here helps you keep it clean," Kandi Burruss explained.
Shoppers Agree: Kandi's garbage disposal cleaner has 30,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Suprus Lighter Electric Candle USB Type C Rechargeable Lighter
Porsha Williams gushed, "This is amazeballs. This is a lighter. How cute is that? They're so affordable that you can buy these and have one in each one of your rooms."
More From Porsha: "When I travel, I light a candle wherever I go. Hotels think you're trying to burn the hotel down when you ask for a lighter. I would be bringing this with me. This is hotel-friendly."
Shoppers Agree: Porsha's lighter has 32,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 9 colors to choose from.
Genrice 4 PCS 6.7 Inches Coffee Spoons
"These are little, classy-looking stirrers," Porsha Williams shared.
Shoppers Agree: Porsha's coffee spoons have 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vin Beauty Acrylic Coaster
Complete your coffee setup with this transparent coaster from Porsha Williams' Amazon picks. There are 3 colors to choose from.
JoyJolt Double Wall Glass Coffee Mugs
"They are so cute. The clear ones are so cute. These are very inexpensive, but they look so expensive," Porsha Williams said.
Madison LeCroy shared, "These are perfect. I have a few. I think that they just look really cute and everyone needs these."
Shoppers Agree: Porsha and Madison's mugs have 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's diffuser has 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rifle Paper Co. Super Mom Mug
"I'm obsessed with this. Look at how cute this is. Super Mom with a cape," Kyle Richards said.
Lysol Automatic In-The-Bowl Toilet Cleaner
"I love the Lysol Automatic In-The-Bowl Toilet Cleaner. The whole room is smelling like lemons right now and it's because of these. They smell so good," Kandi Burruss shared.
Shoppers Agree: Kandi's recommendation has 9,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jeymei 4-Pack Damp Clean Duster Sponge
Kandi Burruss remarked, "This comes with four in a pack. This is really cool. I love this one. This is perfect."
Shoppers Agree: Kandi's duster sponges has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Choose from 4 colors.
