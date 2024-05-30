Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Shower Daughter Zaya With Love On Her 17th Birthday

Watch : Met Gala 2024: Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Do Date Night at the Met

Zaya Wade had a day to remember.

Dwyane Wade's daughter rang in her 17th birthday May 29, and of course he and wife Gabrielle Union made sure to gush over their teen.

Gabrielle celebrated her stepdaughter with an Instagram carousel, captioned "17," that included several photos with Zaya over the years, along with an adorable video of Dwyane cheering her on as she showed off her modeling skills.

Dwyane—who shares daughter Kaavia, 5, with Gabrielle and is also dad to sons Zaire, 22, and Xavier, 10, from previous relationships, as well as raising his nephew Dahveon Morris, 21—was equally effusive in his own post, sharing several snaps of Zaya and a video of the two enjoying a sweet father-daughter moment as they hugged and shared a laugh.

As for Zaya, the model celebrated in her own way with a black and white image of herself giving the peace sign with the caption, "17" and a birthday cake emoji.