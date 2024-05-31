Natalie Portman Hangs Out With Paul Mescal During London Outing

Watch : Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied Privately Divorce

You could say that Natalie Portman and Paul Mescal are just normal people.

After all, the Oscar winner and the Aftersun star were spotted out on a friendly hangout at cocktail bar 69 Colebrooke Row in London May 28. During the outing, the pair stood outside the speakeasy-style lounge, chatting and laughing as they smoked cigarettes.

While both stars were dressed in plain white tees, Natalie, 42, paired her casual top with light blue jeans. Meanwhile, Paul, 28, had his shirt tucked into his black trousers.

The duo last appeared onscreen together for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, which aired in December.

The sighting comes more than two months after Natalie's rep confirmed that the Black Swan actress finalized her divorce from Benjamin Millepied, with whom she shares kids Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 7. She and the choreographer, who met while filming the 2010 ballet movie, were married for 11 years.

Prior to news of their divorce, the pair faced rumors that Benjamin, 46, had previously engaged in an affair. In February, Natalie addressed the speculation, telling Vanity Fair, "It's terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it." (Benjamin has not spoken out on the allegations.)