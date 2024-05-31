Natalie Portman Hangs Out With Paul Mescal During London Outing

You could say that Natalie Portman and Paul Mescal are just normal people.
After all, the Oscar winner and the Aftersun star were spotted out on a friendly hangout at cocktail bar 69 Colebrooke Row in London May 28. During the outing, the pair stood outside the speakeasy-style lounge, chatting and laughing as they smoked cigarettes.
While both stars were dressed in plain white tees, Natalie, 42, paired her casual top with light blue jeans. Meanwhile, Paul, 28, had his shirt tucked into his black trousers.
The duo last appeared onscreen together for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, which aired in December.
The sighting comes more than two months after Natalie's rep confirmed that the Black Swan actress finalized her divorce from Benjamin Millepied, with whom she shares kids Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 7. She and the choreographer, who met while filming the 2010 ballet movie, were married for 11 years.
Prior to news of their divorce, the pair faced rumors that Benjamin, 46, had previously engaged in an affair. In February, Natalie addressed the speculation, telling Vanity Fair, "It's terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it." (Benjamin has not spoken out on the allegations.)
The Star Wars alum also shared insight into her "very non-Hollywood life in L.A."
"I have some friends who are in the entertainment industry, but many friends who are not, and we don't do industry things when we hang out," she noted. "We're not going to Hollywood parties, we're having dinners at home in the backyard."
Likewise, Paul prefers to live outside of the spotlight. Addressing the public interest in his love life after his 2022 breakup with Phoebe Bridgers, the Normal People actor told Harper's Bazaar in August, "It's nobody else's business and should never be commented on because it's indecent. And it's unkind."
"Honest answer, it makes me angry," he continued. "It's the entitlement to the information that people expect that just drives me f--king mad."
That's probably why Paul stuck to the topic of acting when he sat down with Natalie for their "Actors on Actors" interview last year. During the one-on-one, Paul raved to Natalie about her "utterly brilliant" performance in May December, prompting her to shared how she was "so impressed" by his work in All of Us Strangers.
"Your character's like a dream man," Natalie told him. "He's so emotionally available and caring and loving to the point that it was a fantasy. But you manage to make it real."
