Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Reunite at Family Event Amid Breakup Speculation

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Question About Ben Affleck Split Rumors

Jennifer Lopez isn't a gone girl to Ben Affleck.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer and Good Will Hunting actor stepped out together for a family event in Los Angeles May 30 amid weeks of breakup speculation.

For the occasion, the couple—who tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022 before saying "I do" again in Georgia a month later—arrived dressed to impress for the sunny California weather. Jennifer, 54, dazzledin a floral midi-sundress and stilettos and Ben, 51, rocked a classic gray suit and black dress shoes. In one photo, the Air director carried a big box of bright pink party decorations while the Marry Me actress kept close by, holding onto his arm.

And the pair—who rekindled their romance in 2021, nearly two decades after ending their first engagement—were in good company for the celebration. After all, Ben's mom Christine Boldt was also spotted joining them for the outing.