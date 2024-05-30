NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Reunite at Family Event Amid Breakup Speculation

Amid speculation of a split, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez—who tied the knot in July 2022—were spotted attending a family event together in Los Angeles on May 30. See the couple's reunion.

Jennifer Lopez isn't a gone girl to Ben Affleck

The "Let's Get Loud" singer and Good Will Hunting actor stepped out together for a family event in Los Angeles May 30 amid weeks of breakup speculation.

For the occasion, the couple—who tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022 before saying "I do" again in Georgia a month later—arrived dressed to impress for the sunny California weather. Jennifer, 54, dazzledin a floral midi-sundress and stilettos and Ben, 51, rocked a classic gray suit and black dress shoes. In one photo, the Air director carried a big box of bright pink party decorations while the Marry Me actress kept close by, holding onto his arm. 

And the pair—who rekindled their romance in 2021, nearly two decades after ending their first engagement—were in good company for the celebration. After all, Ben's mom Christine Boldt was also spotted joining them for the outing. 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding

Jennifer and Ben's reunion comes less than a month after J.Lo—who shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony—attended the 2024 Met Gala solo, sparking rumors that the pair had split. Shortly after, reports broke that the couple were living separately, though both the JLo Beauty founder and the Argo actor—who is father to children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15 and Samuel, 12 with ex-wife Jennifer Garner—were spotted wearing their wedding rings on separate occasions.

And while neither have addressed the status of their relationship directly, Jennifer recently made clear that she refuses to let the noise get to her.

In fact, when asked point blank about the possibility of a breakup during a recent press conference for her Netflix movie Atlas, she shut down the question, jokingly telling the interviewer, "You know better than that."

Keep reading for a full breakdown of Jennifer and Ben's love story. 

Mel/Getty Images
December 2001: Filming Gigli

The two prepare to film a scene for the movie in West Hollywood. The couple met on the set of the film.

Mel Bouzad/Getty Images
October 2002: Spotted in Beverly Hills

The two are spotted in the city.

Ben-Ari Finegold/Getty Images
November 2002: Filming Gigli and Engagement

The two film the movie on Will Rogers State Beach in Los Angeles. That month, the actor proposes to the actress with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Filming Jersey Girl

The two film the movie in New York City.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Leaving MTV's TRL

Is there anything more '00s than both Bennifer 1.0 and TRL?

Tom Kingston/WireImage
December 2002: Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of her film Maid in Manhattan.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
January 2003: Sundance

The two bundle up at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Chris Weeks/WireImage
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben as the superhero.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben and future ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 2003: Oscars

The two attend the Academy Awards together.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images
May 2003: Basketball Game

The two sit courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images
July 2003: Canada Trip

The two film a Dateline interview for NBC in Vancouver.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
July 2003: Gigli Premiere

The two appear at the premiere for their movie in Westwood, Calif.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
August 2003: Gigli Is Released

...it flops at the box office.

Christopher Polk/Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DCP
September 2003: Wedding Is Off

The two postpone their wedding. No future date is given.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
October 2003: Baseball Date

The two are seen at a Boston Red Sox game. The team is Ben's favorite.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
January 2004: It's Over

The two end their engagement.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
September 2021: Red Carpet Royalty

They're baaaack. On Sept. 10, the couple makes their first red carpet appearance in 18 years at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Last Duel

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images
September 2021: Look of Love

There's no denying J.Lo makes for a stunning plus-one! 

Robert Kamau/GC Images
September 2021: Back to the Stage

Ben supports J.Lo at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event in New York City, where she performed onstage. It marked her first music gig since she performed at VAX LIVE in May, where the actor also appeared onstage separately, fueling rumors of a rekindled romance.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
September 2021: Met Gala Debut

The two attend the Met Gala together for the first time.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
October 2021: PDA at Premiere

Jen and Ben put on a sizzling display on the red carpet at the premiere of his film The Last Duel in New York City.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
April 2022: Engaged Again!

Jennifer confirmed her engagement to the Gone Girl actor with a video posted to her On The JLo site, revealing a glimpse of her beautiful engagement ring with a green stone.

onthejlo.com
July 2022: Married!

On July 16, Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Pierre Suu/GC Images
July 2022: Post-Wedding Trip to Paris

The two vacation with her twins and two of his kids in the French capital soon after their wedding.

June 2023: Red Carpet Fabulous

J.Lo steps out with Ben in support of his movie The Flash.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

February 2024: This Is Them...Now

Jennifer release This Is Me... Now, an album about her relationship with Ben. The record is accompanied by a musical film titled This Is Me... Now: A Love Story and the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

Gotham/GC Images

March 2024: Jenny on the Block

The couple enjoys a day out in NYC on March 30, 2024.

