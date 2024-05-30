Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Are True Lovers at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Show

Watch : Taylor Swift Gives Blake Lively's Daughters a Sweet Shoutout During Madrid Show

Nobody is more down bad for Taylor Swift than Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

After all, the couple was spotted in the crowd at Taylor's latest Eras Tour show May 30.

For the outing, Blake and Ryan, who were also joined by their daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, appeared to be channeling their inner Lover era. In addition to turning the concert into a date night, the It Ends With Us actress donned an album-inspired pink and green sweater with jeans, while the Deadpool actor opted for a checkered green button-down shirt and dark pants.

Their cute couple moment further proves Blake deserves a toast as one of Taylor's realest friends. The 36-year-old, as well as Alana Haim, Este Haim and Daniella Haim, was spotted at the May 29 show in addition to the May 30 show. And for the latest concert, all of the star-studded guests were spotted mingling with each other, as well as greeting fans before Taylor took the stage at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.