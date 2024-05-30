Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Are True Lovers at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Show

Nobody is more down bad for Taylor Swift than Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.
After all, the couple was spotted in the crowd at Taylor's latest Eras Tour show May 30.
For the outing, Blake and Ryan, who were also joined by their daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, appeared to be channeling their inner Lover era. In addition to turning the concert into a date night, the It Ends With Us actress donned an album-inspired pink and green sweater with jeans, while the Deadpool actor opted for a checkered green button-down shirt and dark pants.
Their cute couple moment further proves Blake deserves a toast as one of Taylor's realest friends. The 36-year-old, as well as Alana Haim, Este Haim and Daniella Haim, was spotted at the May 29 show in addition to the May 30 show. And for the latest concert, all of the star-studded guests were spotted mingling with each other, as well as greeting fans before Taylor took the stage at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.
And while over six hours of the "Fortnight" singer's discography in two days may be a lot to handle for some, Blake—as well as her three young daughters—can't get enough.
"My wife and kids have been to five of them, five or six now," Ryan divulged of Blake and his daughters' Eras Tour habits during a May 14 appearance on Today. "They love it, they're obsessed."
Still, Blake has been one of Taylor's biggest supporters even before her record-breaking tour.
In 2021, the Age of Adaline star even directed the music video for Taylor's Red (Taylor's Version) single "I Bet You Think About Me," which also featured friends Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller.
"I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave and wickedly fun @blakelively on her directorial debut," Taylor wrote in her announcement for the music video, before later adding that her pal "absolutely smashed it."
And in 2020, when Taylor revealed that she had name-dropped Blake's kids into her folklore song "betty," she also gave insight into just how integral the Lively-Reynolds family is to her creativity.
"I want to thank James, Inez and Betty and their parents," Taylor said while accepting the Album of the Year award for folklore at the 2021 Grammys, "who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write."
