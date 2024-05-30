NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Are True Lovers at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Show

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively proved they’re Taylor Swift’s biggest fans by attending night two of the Eras Tour Madrid leg with their daughters James, Inez and Betty.

Watch: Taylor Swift Gives Blake Lively's Daughters a Sweet Shoutout During Madrid Show

Nobody is more down bad for Taylor Swift than Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

After all, the couple was spotted in the crowd at Taylor's latest Eras Tour show May 30. 

For the outing, Blake and Ryan, who were also joined by their daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, appeared to be channeling their inner Lover era. In addition to turning the concert into a date night, the It Ends With Us actress donned an album-inspired pink and green sweater with jeans, while the Deadpool actor opted for a checkered green button-down shirt and dark pants. 

Their cute couple moment further proves Blake deserves a toast as one of Taylor's realest friends. The 36-year-old, as well as Alana Haim, Este Haim and Daniella Haim, was spotted at the May 29 show in addition to the May 30 show. And for the latest concert, all of the star-studded guests were spotted mingling with each other, as well as greeting fans before Taylor took the stage at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. 

photos
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds: Romance Rewind

And while over six hours of the "Fortnight" singer's discography in two days may be a lot to handle for some, Blake—as well as her three young daughters—can't get enough.

"My wife and kids have been to five of them, five or six now," Ryan divulged of Blake and his daughters' Eras Tour habits during a May 14 appearance on Today. "They love it, they're obsessed."

Still, Blake has been one of Taylor's biggest supporters even before her record-breaking tour. 

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

In 2021, the Age of Adaline star even directed the music video for Taylor's Red (Taylor's Version) single "I Bet You Think About Me," which also featured friends Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller

"I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave and wickedly fun @blakelively on her directorial debut," Taylor wrote in her announcement for the music video, before later adding that her pal "absolutely smashed it."

And in 2020, when Taylor revealed that she had name-dropped Blake's kids into her folklore song "betty," she also gave insight into just how integral the Lively-Reynolds family is to her creativity. 

"I want to thank James, Inez and Betty and their parents," Taylor said while accepting the Album of the Year award for folklore at the 2021 Grammys, "who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write."

Blake may win the award for most Eras Tour shows attended, but keep reading to see every celebrity guest who has appeared at the iconic concerts so far. 

Instagram

Christina Milian

The "Dip It Low" singer and her teen daughter Violet were in a lavender haze at Taylor Swift's Paris show.

Instagram

Jessica Capshaw

The Grey's Anatomy actress attended the Eras Tour in France in May 2024, captioning this pic with the Midnights lyric, "Cause we were in Paris."

Instagram

Travis Kelce & Rita Ora

"It’s fair to say Sydney always delivers," Rita Ora captioned Instagram photos from Taylor's Feb. 23 show, including a snap with Travis Kelce. "Or shall we say our TayTay @taylorswift always delivers!”

Instagram

Taika Waititi, Taylor Swift & Rita Ora

Taylor's dad Scott Swift delivered an epic photobomb.

Instagram

Katy Perry

"Got to see an old friend shine tonight," Katy Perry captioned footage on Instagram from the Feb. 23 concert.

Instagram/Tom DeLonge

Tom DeLonge & Rebel Wilson

The Blink-182 rocker—whose band was playing near Taylor's Sydney venue on the same day—and the Pitch Perfect alum hung out in the VIP tent.

Instagram
Jessica Chastain

The Oscar winner captioned the moment with friends in Mexico City, "Spamming u w really good @taylorswift Eras Tour content."

Instagram
Lucy Hale

The Pretty Little Liars star attended with friends Morgan Pesante, Katie Greenthal and Claire Leahy. "Omg??? @taylorswift putting on a show that was so good I can't even process," she wrote. "Nostalgic, empowering, and sparkly."

Instagram
Halsey

The "Bad at Love" singer got in the spirit by making friendship bracelets to trade with fans during the last Los Angeles show.

Instagram

Mariska Hargitay & Savannah Guthrie

"Still in the afterglow of the most magical night," the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star wrote on Instagram Aug. 9 after a bejeweled night out in L.A. "Deepest gratitude to @taylorswift for your poetry and wisdom. You inspire us and connect us to our #delicate tenderness, joy, hope and strength—and most of all, our wish to live and love courageously."

Instagram
Chris Olsen

Sharing pics from an L.A. show, Chris Olsen quoted the T.Swift lyrics in his caption, "I DON'T KNOW HOW IT GETS BETTER THAN THIS."

Instagram
Dylan Mulvaney

"Eras tour (Dylan's version)," the influencer captioned fits of her rocking a Stella McCartney outfit. "@taylorswift you are a goddess best night ever."

Instagram

Spencer Pratt & Heidi Montag

The Hills stars filled a blank space in their calendar with a date night in Los Angeles at the Eras Tour. Heidi Montag captioned their pics, "This was the concert of a lifetime! Legendary! Thank you for the tickets @taylorswift."

Instagram

Jessica Alba & Cash Warren

"@taylorswift with the fam," Jessica Alba wrote, "what a show!" She and husband Cash Warren celebrated their love story by taking their kids Honor, Haven and Hayes.

Instagram
Charlize Theron

The Mad Max star danced to "Shake It off" with her kids August and Jackson. "Thank you for the best birthday ever @taylorswift!!!" she wrote. "We had such a great f--king time."

Instagram

Paula Abdul & Vince Vaughn

"What a SHOW," Paula Abdul wrote while posting for a photo with Vince Vaughn and Taylor's parents Scott and Andrea Swift in Los Angeles.

Instagram

James Kennedy, Paula Abdul, Scheana Shay & Ally Lewber

The Vanderpump Rules stars made their wildest dreams come true on the floor with Paula.

Instagram
Alicia Keys

The "No One singer" attended the Aug. 5 show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with her 8-year-old son Genesis.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara

The actress attended one of Swift's shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics founder Anastasia Soare and her daughter, Claudia.

Instagram / Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant

The late Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant and their daughters Natalia Bryant, 20, Bianka Bryant, 6, and Capri Bryant, 4 attended Swift's show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Aug. 3. While performing her song "22," the singer approached Bianka at the end of the stage, hugged her and gifted her a black hat she typically gives a fan during the number. The family later got to hang out with the pop star backstage.

Instagram
Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum was ready to be enchanted at the Aug. 4 show.

TikTok
Max Greenfield

The New Girl star shared a family photo on TikTok ahead of the Aug. 4 show.

Instagram

Elizabeth Banks & Amy Adams

The duo snapped a selfie at SoFi Stadium on the first night of the Eras Tour in Los Angeles, with Elizabeth Banks writing of Taylor's performance, "She was an Angel and a Unicorn and Pure Magic."

Instagram
Sarah Paulson

Elizabeth took a pic of Sarah Paulson showing off her Eras Tour merch from the Casamigos suite.

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

"The first night of the LA Eras tour was everything!" Mindy Kaling wrote after the Aug. 3 show. "@haimtheband set the tone by destroying in their home town and then @taylorswift, well, did her bejeweled thing and 70,000 of us were like 'how can we know every single lyric to 5 hours of songs?'. There were no highlights. It was all highlight."

 

TikTok

Hayley Kiyoko & Becca Tilley

The couple headed to Night One of the tour in Los Angeles, with Becca captioning their look with the "Fearless" lyrics, "I know I wanna ask you to dance right there, in the middle of the parking lot."

Instagram
Brie Larson

Brie Larson shared a pic from her view of the show in Los Angeles.

Instagram
Lupita Nyong'o

Brie captured a video with fellow Marvel star Lupita Nyong'o.

Instagram
Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum was ready for it on Aug. 4 in L.A.

Instagram
Natalia Bryant

Kobe and Vanessa's 20-year-old daughter shared a hug with Taylor after the show.

photos
View More Photos From Celebrities Attending Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour
