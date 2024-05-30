Jennie Garth Shares How Body Image Struggles Have Led to Unhealthy Habits

Watch : Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Play "9021-No or 9021-Oh Yeah"

Jennie Garth is opening up about her body image struggles.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum recently shared insight into the pressure she's felt to maintain her appearance and how it's affected her self-esteem.

"I have gone through ups and downs with my diet, with my body, my body image," Jennie said on the May 29 episode of her podcast I Choose Me with Jennie Garth. "It has been a roller coaster for me, especially being in the spotlight, and having to look a certain way and having people really critique things that they shouldn't be critiquing."

The 52-year-old—who shares Luca Bella, 26, Lola Ray, 21, and Fiona Eve, 17, with ex-Peter Facinelli, 50—admitted that it's been hard for her to block out the negativity.

"I've had to have those come-to-Jesus moments a few times," she explained, "where I notice I don't feel good, I don't look my best, I'm bogged down or puffy and have that sort of fog."