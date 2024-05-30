Jennie Garth Shares How Body Image Struggles Have Led to Unhealthy Habits

Jennie Garth is opening up about her body image struggles.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum recently shared insight into the pressure she's felt to maintain her appearance and how it's affected her self-esteem.
"I have gone through ups and downs with my diet, with my body, my body image," Jennie said on the May 29 episode of her podcast I Choose Me with Jennie Garth. "It has been a roller coaster for me, especially being in the spotlight, and having to look a certain way and having people really critique things that they shouldn't be critiquing."
The 52-year-old—who shares Luca Bella, 26, Lola Ray, 21, and Fiona Eve, 17, with ex-Peter Facinelli, 50—admitted that it's been hard for her to block out the negativity.
"I've had to have those come-to-Jesus moments a few times," she explained, "where I notice I don't feel good, I don't look my best, I'm bogged down or puffy and have that sort of fog."
It's when she's in that headspace, that she starts picking up on unhealthy habits.
"It's just about convenience or eating my feelings away because I've been known to do that," she said. "Who hasn't? Those are the times when you're like, 'I need to get a handle on this. I need to really dial this in again because it doesn't have to be finite.'"
Because it's sometimes challenging to pick herself back up, she emphasized the importance of self-care. In fact, she shared the morning ritual she always does to kickstart her day with positivity.
"Every day you wake up is a new day to reset everything" Jennie shared. "How you want to feel, how you wanna see yourself, how you wanna see others. So, a great way for me to do that is in the mornings to tell myself, 'Today is gonna be a great day.'
She continued, "And tell myself that I love myself, and I'm gonna take great care of you today."
