Mel B's Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte Files $5 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Her

Mel B and ex-husband Stephen Belafonte are not quite done saying goodbye.

Belafonte—who was married to Mel B (real name Melanie Brown) from 2007 to 2017—has filed a defamation lawsuit against the Spice Girls singer accusing her of spreading false information about him in the years since their divorce.

In his lawsuit, filed in Southern District of Florida Court May 29 and obtained by E! News, Belafonte alleged that Brown, 49, "has spent the better part of the last decade engaging in a deliberate and wide-ranging campaign to cause him severe emotional distress and destroy his reputation."

"Ms. Brown has stopped at nothing to falsely charge [Belafonte] with crimes and horrific offenses," the lawsuit continued, "including physical beatings, rape, financial abuse, emotional abuse, sex trafficking, and illegal gun possession."

Belafonte, 49, further alleged that Brown's "campaign of abuse" has continued with the republishing of her book Brutally Honest earlier this year, "wherein Ms. Brown has leveraged her thirty years of fame to attack Mr. Belafonte in a malicious and vindictive global smear."